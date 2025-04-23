After ongoing health issues, Jorge Mario Bergoglio, otherwise known as Pope Francis, the first openly declared Jesuit Pope in the history of the Roman papacy, was declared dead at 88-years-old Monday morning, April 21st.

Per an official statement from the Vatican’s website, the Argentinian pope died from a stroke leading to a coma and “irreversible cardiovascular collapse.” The Roman Pontiff was already suffering from a “previous episode of acute respiratory failure in the context of bilateral multimicrobial pneumonia, multiple bronchiectasis, arterial hypertension, and type II diabetes.

In June 2022, knowing his health was failing, Francis wrote a testament instructing how he wanted to be buried. His funeral will be on Saturday, April 26th. Breaking tradition, Francis will be the first pope in 120 years not to be buried in the Vatican but instead will be buried in the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore in Rome.

Hours before his death, U.S. Vice President JD Vance, who converted to Catholicism in 2019, along with this wife visited Francis at the Vatican.

Vance later responded on X following Francis’ death:

“I just learned of the passing of Pope Francis. My heart goes out to the millions of Christians all over the world who loved him. “I was happy to see him yesterday, though he was obviously very ill. But I’ll always remember him for the below homily he gave in the very early days of COVID. It was really quite beautiful. May God rest his soul.”

President Donald Trump has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Francis. “As a mark of respect for the memory of His Holiness Pope Francis, […] I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff,” Trump wrote in a declaration.

Visibly weak, in his final papal blessing and speech, Francis’ last Easter vigil was read aloud for him by another cardinal. Francis once again took the opportunity to call for world peace and end of hostilities and wars around the world, particularly in Israel-Gaza, Yemen, Syria, Ukraine and elsewhere. Reading for him, the cardinal spoke:

"How much contempt is sometimes shown towards the weakest, the marginalised, the migrants! On this day, I would like us to once again have hope and trust in others, even in those who are not close to us or come from distant lands, with customs, ways of life, ideas and habits different from our own. Because we are all children of God. “I would like us to renew our hope that peace is possible! From the Holy Sepulchre, the Church of the Resurrection, where this year Easter is being celebrated by Catholics and Orthodox on the same day, may the light of peace radiate throughout the Holy Land and the entire world. I express my closeness to the sufferings of Christians in Palestine and Israel, and to all the Israeli people and the Palestinian people. The growing climate of anti-Semitism throughout the world is worrisome. Yet at the same time, I think of the people of Gaza, and its Christian community in particular, where the terrible conflict continues to cause death and destruction and to create a dramatic and deplorable humanitarian situation. I appeal to the warring parties: Call a ceasefire, release the hostages, and come to the aid of a starving people that aspires to a future of peace! “There can be no peace without freedom of religion, freedom of thought, freedom of expression and respect for the views of others. “Nor is peace possible without true disarmament! The requirement that every people provide for its own defense must not turn into a race to rearmament. The light of Easter impels us to break down the barriers that create division and are fraught with grave political and economic consequences. It impels us to care for one another, to increase our mutual solidarity, and to work for the integral development of each human person. “In this jubilee year, may Easter also be a fitting occasion for the liberation of prisoners of war and political prisoners!”

Legacy

Francis was, of course, a very divisive pope who drove a wedge in Roman Catholicism, as Bergoglio was very progressive and contradicted very sacred papal traditions.

As Slate put it:

The church that he leaves behind is remarkably different from the one he was first elected to lead. In his nearly 12 years as the highest spiritual authority to more than a billion people, Francis loosened official attitudes around divorce, de-emphasized conservative sexual morality in favor of preaching the moral urgency of caring for migrants and the Earth, instituted broad reforms to the church government, and made overtures to LGBTQ Catholics, approving blessings for same-sex couples.

But many observers believe that Francis will not necessarily be remembered primarily for his progressive actions. He was, after all, not a consistent champion for change: Many critics on the left have charged him with dragging his feet on women’s rights in the church, for example, by appointing token women to high-profile roles rather than opening the institution to more seismic changes. He also moved haltingly when dealing with sexual abuse, spoke harshly at times of “gender ideology,” and was prevented, either by personal belief or by church doctrine, from more fully accepting gay Catholics. He could be considered the most progressive pope in history, but he was still, ultimately, a pope—a man bound by the traditions of an ancient institution.

The WinePress has covered a handful of these actions that have caused a firestorm with Catholics and other professing Christians around the world.

In typical papist fashion, Francis and others close to him covered-up the sexual abuse crimes within the hierarchy and priests, and even defended pedophile priests calling them “God’s children.”

A big one was his climate activism that followed perfectly in line with the goals of such globalist institutions as the United Nations and the World Economic Forum.

In 2021, Francis initiated the 7-year Laudato si’ climate action plan. Read more details at winepressnews.com. He said at the time:

“We need a new ecological approach that can transform our way of dwelling in the world, our styles of life, our relationship with the resources of the Earth and, in general, our way of looking at humanity and of living life. Our selfishness, our indifference and our irresponsible ways are threatening the future of our children. “I therefore renew my appeal: let us take care of our mother Earth … let us overcome the temptation of selfishness that makes us predators of resources, let us cultivate respect for the gifts of the Earth and creation, let us inaugurate a lifestyle and a society that is finally eco-sustainable. “We have the opportunity to prepare a better tomorrow for all. From God’s hands we have received a garden, we cannot leave a desert to our children. “On a journey that will last for seven years, we will let ourselves be guided by the seven aims of Laudato si’, which will show us the direction while we pursue the vision of integral ecology. “There is hope. We can all collaborate, each one with his own culture and experience, each one with her own initiatives and capacities, so that our mother Earth may be restored to her original beauty and creation may once again shine according to God’s plan.”

Francis consecrating the idol Pachamama which means “Mother Earth.”

Conclave

The process now begins to select a new Pope, as the Vatican News explains in a report. It is believed that the next pope would presumably be more moderate in an attempt to reunify the Catholics, but voting is highly unpredictable.

In a quick response after Francis was pronounced dead, Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan, Archbishop of New York, quickly responded to press inquiries Monday morning. He said,

“We can never choregraph our own birth or death can we? That’s always in God’s hands. But, if you could choregraph it you couldn’t choregraph it any better than what happened; the last time we saw him, Easter Sunday, the last words, a blessed Easter as he gave us his blessing; the day that we believe Jesus rose from the dead and shares that victory with us, in which we trust by divine mercy, Pope Francis now shares in abundance - you couldn’t have choregraphed it better!”

Perhaps Dolan is correct. Last year a movie bearing the name Conclave was released, which follows the events of electing a new pope after Francis dies of a heart attack - which is nearly what just happened to him in real life.

According to a Wikipedia article, the plot of the movie is as follows:

After the pope dies of a heart attack, the College of Cardinals, under the leadership of its dean, Thomas Lawrence of the United Kingdom, convenes to elect his successor. The four leading candidates are Aldo Bellini of the United States, a progressive; Joshua Adeyemi of Nigeria, a social conservative; Joseph Tremblay of Canada, a moderate; and Goffredo Tedesco of Italy, a staunch traditionalist.

Archbishop Janusz Woźniak, the prefect of the papal household, tells Lawrence that the pope demanded Tremblay's resignation before dying, which Tremblay denies, while Bellini tells supporters that his goal is to prevent Tedesco from winning the papacy. Meanwhile, Lawrence is surprised by the last-minute arrival of Archbishop Vincent Benitez of Kabul, whom the pope named cardinal in pectore the previous year.

Lawrence opens the deliberations with a homily encouraging the college to embrace uncertainty, which some misinterpret as a declaration of his papal ambitions. No one obtains the two-thirds majority needed to win, though Adeyemi commands a lead over Tedesco while Bellini and Lawrence split the progressive vote. Monsignor Raymond O'Malley, Lawrence's assistant and opposition researcher, discovers the pope paid for Benitez to be flown to Geneva for a canceled medical appointment.

On the second day, while breaking for lunch, the college witnesses a confrontation between Adeyemi and Sister Shanumi, a nun recently transferred to Rome from Nigeria. Lawrence speaks with Shanumi, who confesses to an illicit relationship that led to the birth of a son. Adeyemi further confirms the story when pressed. Though Lawrence is bound to secrecy, a whisper campaign derails Adeyemi's candidacy. Bellini reluctantly decides to back Tremblay.

Working with Sister Agnes, the nun acting as head caterer and housekeeper, Lawrence discovers that Tremblay arranged for Shanumi's transfer. When confronted, Tremblay claims he did so at the pope's request. Lawrence then breaks into the pope's sealed apartment and finds documents indicating Tremblay paid cardinals for votes. He shows the documents to Bellini, whose plea not to reveal their existence sparks an argument.

On the third day, after revealing Tremblay's actions, Lawrence reconciles with Bellini and agrees to stand against Tedesco. He votes for himself during the ballot, which is interrupted by an explosion that knocks him to the floor and damages the Sistine Chapel. The college learns the explosion was one of a series of suicide bombings currently taking place throughout Europe. While Tedesco calls for a religious war against Islam, Benitez argues against meeting violence with violence and chastises everyone for choosing political agendas over their religious mission. During the seventh ballot, as light shines through a broken window, the college overwhelmingly elects Benitez, who chooses the papal name of "Innocent".

Lawrence is initially enthused until O'Malley pulls him aside to discuss Benitez's canceled medical appointment. Benitez, when confronted by Lawrence, reveals he was born with a uterus and ovaries but remained unaware of their existence until an appendectomy revealed them. The appointment was for a laparoscopic hysterectomy that he decided against because he believed he should remain as God made him. Lawrence wanders the grounds, listening to the crowd cheer Pope Innocent's election, before going to his room, opening the window, and observing a trio of young nuns chattering in the courtyard below.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Luke 16:23 And in hell he lift up his eyes, being in torments, […] Mark 9:44 Where their worm dieth not, and the fire is not quenched. Proverbs 10:7 The memory of the just is blessed: but the name of the wicked shall rot.

Goodbye and good riddance: may the name of Jorge Mario Bergoglio and Pope Francis may forever be forgotten and rot.

Now, the question will be who the next one will be. No one knows and it’s anyone’s best guess; but the immediate answer by most is to say that this next one will likely be more moderate. We will see.

However, the selection of the next pope will determine how the narrative will be spun. The globalist agenda that Francis was used for will still be in tact, for the most part, but it will be sold differently.

If this Conclave movie is to be used as a template, we can presume that none of the names of listed right now will win.

If the selection is just as or at least somewhat progressive, perhaps even more extreme, then when we will know that the narrative internationally will continue to keep selling the agenda with a far-left spin, more “inclusivity,” more ecumenicism, more dividing and splintering of Rome, more fermenting of the “ignite the right” fervor until it is ready to explode.

I do not think the world is ready just yet to install a more traditional hard-righter. I think we will get there eventually, a more youthful and radical pope that does away ecumenicism and literally drops the guillotine on the “heretic’s” heads.

In 2023, I noted a particular discussion by Francis where he subtly implied that Vatican II Council maybe reaching a conclusion.

From that report:

Francis also touched on the Second Vatican Council and his “dream” for the future of the church, noting that many Catholics “question Vatican II without naming it. They question the teachings of Vatican II”.

“There are many who question Vatican II without naming it. They question the teachings of Vatican II. And if I look to the future, I think we have to follow the Spirit, see what it tells us, with courage. Last week I read the document that takes stock of the state of the Society of Jesus, De statu Societatis. It talks about today, but always with openness. It indicates the possibility of moving forward, the need to continue on that path. So, my dream for the future is to be open to what the Spirit is telling us, open to discernment and not caught up with functionalism. “I am well aware of Arrupe’s “testament” delivered when in Thailand he addressed the Jesuits who were in charge of refugee centers. What did he speak to them about? About prayer. To those people who were completely engaged in working with refugees, he spoke about prayer. On the return trip he had a stroke, so that was his testament. “With prayer the Jesuit goes forward, afraid of nothing, because he knows that the Lord will inspire him in due time as to what he must do. When a Jesuit does not pray, he becomes a desiccated Jesuit. In Portugal one would say he has become a baccalà, a dried and salted codfish.”

[…] It sounds to me like he is giving the slip that Rome may soon look to transition out of it now. Prior to Vatican II in the 60’s, the Vatican viewed those outside of them as heretics and blasphemers, worthy of anathema and death; but then that was erased and then called their enemies “separated brethren” in a new ecumenical, liberal-progressive approach. This is what they did under Constantine when they declared Christianity the new state religion, and all the pagan idols and superstitions became Christian icons and “saints” and traditions; to appease the Romans, bring all other pagans, and then seduce the real believers.

But when Rome got everyone under their thumb then persecution went into hyperdrive, as well all know.

The same has occurred with Vatican II. All denominations have now been fully compromised and placed under Rome’s control, and the true believers are scattered, divided, and ensnared with all of Rome’s pleasures.

With the way that the world is at right now the Vatican is looking to enforce a new change soon, once the dust settles from the coming fallout in the West here in these next few years…

I should also note that in the movie Conclave - the selected Pope describes what the antichrist will be!

Daniel 11:21 And in his estate shall stand up a vile person, to whom they shall not give the honour of the kingdom: but he shall come in peaceably, and obtain the kingdom by flatteries. [37] Neither shall he regard the God of his fathers, nor the desire of women, nor regard any god: for he shall magnify himself above all.

Be sure to leave your thoughts on what you think is going to happen next.

Revelation 17:1 And there came one of the seven angels which had the seven vials, and talked with me, saying unto me, Come hither; I will shew unto thee the judgment of the great whore that sitteth upon many waters: [2] With whom the kings of the earth have committed fornication, and the inhabitants of the earth have been made drunk with the wine of her fornication. [4] And the woman was arrayed in purple and scarlet colour, and decked with gold and precious stones and pearls, having a golden cup in her hand full of abominations and filthiness of her fornication: [5] And upon her forehead was a name written, MYSTERY, BABYLON THE GREAT, THE MOTHER OF HARLOTS AND ABOMINATIONS OF THE EARTH. [15] And he saith unto me, The waters which thou sawest, where the whore sitteth, are peoples, and multitudes, and nations, and tongues. [18] And the woman which thou sawest is that great city, which reigneth over the kings of the earth.

