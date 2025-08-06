“Jesus Christ Superstar” has always been a blasphemous abomination and mockery of the word of God and the sacrifice our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ did for us on the cross for our sins, and his resurrection from the dead. I never watch that garbage, outside of a few random clips posted online here or there, but I have never voluntarily sat down to watch that crap for a second. Same thing this year.

Well, the latest performance happened this past weekend; and this year the satanists in charge made sure to make this one even more vile than last.

This year, they got Cynthia Erivo, a black lesbian actress who recently starred in a modern retelling of the movie musical Wicked, to play an emancipated Jesus with talons. Sharing the stage with her was Adam Lambert, another popular sodomite singer who first burst onto the scene as a runner-up on American Idol a number of years ago, portraying Judas.

Of course, her sodomite buddy Lambert defends their performance.

“Cynthia’s brilliant. Her voice, presence, and simultaneous power and vulnerability absolutely blows my mind and working with her has been a dream. I’m excited by the challenge of presenting the audience with a production led by a female, Black ‘Jesus’ and encourage the audience to expand their minds a bit. Originally utilizing rock and roll, ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ is supposed to provoke and challenge, that’s the point. And shouldn’t the teachings of Jesus transcend gender?”

Erivo welcomed the criticism.

“Why not? You can’t please everyone. It is legitimately a three-day performance at the Hollywood Bowl where I get to sing my face off. So hopefully they will come and realize, ‘Oh, it’s a musical, the gayest place on Earth.'”

I mean, what else is there for me to say? This abomination speaks for itself.

Philippians 3:18 (For many walk, of whom I have told you often, and now tell you even weeping, that they are the enemies of the cross of Christ: [19] Whose end is destruction, whose God is their belly, and whose glory is in their shame, who mind earthly things.)

Truly, this nation has become a Sodom; far exceeding at this point, I think you could make a very easy case for that.

Ezekiel 16:48 As I live, saith the Lord GOD, Sodom thy sister hath not done, she nor her daughters, as thou hast done, thou and thy daughters. [49] Behold, this was the iniquity of thy sister Sodom, pride, fulness of bread, and abundance of idleness was in her and in her daughters, neither did she strengthen the hand of the poor and needy. [50] And they were haughty, and committed abomination before me: therefore I took them away as I saw good. [51] Neither hath Samaria committed half of thy sins; but thou hast multiplied thine abominations more than they, and hast justified thy sisters in all thine abominations which thou hast done. [52] Thou also, which hast judged thy sisters, bear thine own shame for thy sins that thou hast committed more abominable than they: they are more righteous than thou: yea, be thou confounded also, and bear thy shame, in that thou hast justified thy sisters.

To hell with them.

2 Thessalonians 1:7 And to you who are troubled rest with us, when the Lord Jesus shall be revealed from heaven with his mighty angels, [8] In flaming fire taking vengeance on them that know not God, and that obey not the gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ: [9] Who shall be punished with everlasting destruction from the presence of the Lord, and from the glory of his power; [10] When he shall come to be glorified in his saints, and to be admired in all them that believe (because our testimony among you was believed) in that day.

