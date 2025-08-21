The WinePress News

Born Again
4h

Wishful thinking. Nobody would catcall those two - just sayin' . . .

R R
3h

Well said.

"The U.S. has a serious problem with women wearing lewd clothing, basically naked and thin material that extenuates ‘everything,’ and they go to the gym and put their phone on tripod to film themselves for online vanity; and if a guy walks by and dares to turn his eyes her direction for a tenth of a second, she’ll scream rape and sexual harassment and post the video on TikTok to try and ruin the guy’s life.

But that’s what modern feminism has done to society. Western society has come to worship that spirit of Jezebel. Women have been given every “right” under the sun imaginable in sacrifice of everything else, and are permitted to practice whoredom out in the open but face no repercussions for it, reinforced by soft men who help make the arrests and issue court orders for it. Just listen to that marshmallow James O’Brien from LBC (see video above) you’ll understand the predicament."

Sadly when a nation's morality keeps dropping lower and lower, off comes the clothes more and more. I know a family in the UK and they speak of how bad it is there, okay for a Muslim to pray, but not for a Christian. They have all of their laws Baalam Backwards, they ( the USA if following suit with many DemonRat Judges ) let those that commit violent crimes go, or do not bother to pursue. This is a mild taste of the NW(D)O

NW(D)O: "Not Withstanding Dissenting Orators"

When it arrives anyone speaking out against will have the police at their door to arrest them.

They actually have thought police.

Lord come soon! This is insanity of the worst sort and shows the people in charge have Romans Chapter 1 3rd mental disease of Reprobation Rabies. Their have spiritual Leprosy and their thinking is backwards and they all belong in a mental hospital.

