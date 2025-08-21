The police state in the United Kingdom continues to get crazier by the day. The latest example is that the country has now deployed undercover cops pretending to be female joggers so they can stop so-called catcalling. In other words, if a man were to walk back and make some flirty remarks, honk the horn or are stared at, the undercover females cops were bust out their badges and issue a citation.

One male officer said, “These kind of behaviors may not be criminal offences in of themselves, but they still need to be addressed, and of course the people that are likely to commit those kind of behaviors, they may go onto commit more serious offences.”

There is a term for this: it’s called entrapment and it’s illegal in the United States.

And women wonder why men seldom approach them anymore…

Yeah, when you wear proactive clothing that contours to the body and highlights ‘everything,’ no kidding you are going to get *some* men who are going to howl like a wolf and act on primal instinct. Welcome to life.

Proverbs 11:22 As a jewel of gold in a swine's snout, so is a fair woman which is without discretion.

The U.S. has a serious problem with women wearing lewd clothing, basically naked and thin material that extenuates ‘everything,’ and they go to the gym and put their phone on tripod to film themselves for online vanity; and if a guy walks by and dares to turn his eyes her direction for a tenth of a second, she’ll scream rape and sexual harassment and post the video on TikTok to try and ruin the guy’s life.

But that’s what modern feminism has done to society. Western society has come to worship that spirit of Jezebel. Women have been given every “right” under the sun imaginable in sacrifice of everything else, and are permitted to practice whoredom out in the open but face no repercussions for it, reinforced by soft men who help make the arrests and issue court orders for it. Just listen to that marshmallow James O’Brien from LBC (see video above) you’ll understand the predicament.

Revelation 2:20 Notwithstanding I have a few things against thee, because thou sufferest that woman Jezebel, which calleth herself a prophetess, to teach and to seduce my servants to commit fornication, and to eat things sacrificed unto idols. [21] And I gave her space to repent of her fornication; and she repented not. [22] Behold, I will cast her into a bed, and them that commit adultery with her into great tribulation, except they repent of their deeds. Isaiah 3:12 As for my people, children are their oppressors, and women rule over them. O my people, they which lead thee cause thee to err, and destroy the way of thy paths.

London Bridge has fallen.

