With the onset of a new war in Iran underway, American media and important figureheads are once again sounding the alarm that an imminent cyberattack by Iran and their BRICS allies could happen very soon.

Yesterday, JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon warned of the great potential of a debilitating cyberattack that could cripple the banking sector as a result of this war. In an interview with CNBC, the host asked Dimon for his thoughts and concerns about a potential cyberattack, to which Dimon inferred that Iran is a threat to Western democracy and has murdered for over 50 years.

He added:

“As a corollary to that, you gotta expect that there will be cyberattacks, or terrorist attacks, here or around the world. Banks may be targets or may be other people, and we try to prepare for that. “We never try to predict when, why or where. We spend a lot of money protecting ourselves from cyber[attacks], we think that’s part of our job. But I’ve always said I would consider it one of the highest risks banks bear, not just the cycle, cyber.”

Dimon’s remarks come as other industry experts are sounding the alarm on the elevated risk of impending cyber warfare carried out by Iranian hacktivists.

As reported by Reuters today:

Iran and its proxies could target the U.S. with attacks in response to the Saturday ‌killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei by Israeli and U.S. strikes, according to a U.S. intelligence assessment reviewed by Reuters. The February 28 threat assessment produced by the Office of Intelligence and Analysis at the Department of Homeland Security said Iran ​and its proxies “probably” pose a threat of targeted attacks on the United States, although a large-scale ​physical attack was unlikely. The report added that in the short term the main concern ⁠was that Iran-aligned “hacktivists” would conduct low-level cyber attacks against U.S. networks, such as website defacements and distributed ​denial-of-service attacks. “Although a large-scale physical attack is unlikely, Iran and its proxies probably pose a persistent threat of ​targeted attacks in the Homeland, and will almost certainly escalate retaliatory actions — or calls to action - if reports of the Ayatollah’s death are confirmed,” the DHS report reviewed by Reuters said. In response to a request for comment, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi ​Noem said in a statement: “I am in direct coordination with our federal intelligence and law enforcement partners as ​we continue to closely monitor and thwart any potential threats to the homeland.”

Nextgov also issued a similar report warning about the potential risks of cyber warfare.

Adam Meyers, head of counter adversary operations at Crowdstrike, said CrowdStrike has “not observed large-scale state-sponsored cyber campaigns” but is seeing “a surge in claimed activity from Iran-aligned and sympathetic hacktivist groups, including assertions of disruptive actions such as [denial-of-service] operations, defacements and alleged interference across targets in the Middle East, the United States and parts of Asia.”

He added that critical infrastructure and financial sector firms “should remain vigilant for follow-on activity that moves beyond nuisance-level disruption into more coordinated or destructive operations,” he said.

John Hultquist, chief analyst at Google’s Threat Intelligence Group, also affirmed the great potential for cyberattacks.

“We expect Iran to target the U.S., Israel, and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries with disruptive cyberattacks, focusing on targets of opportunity and critical infrastructure,” adding, Iran “has historically had mixed results with disruptive cyberattacks, and they frequently fabricate and exaggerate their effects in an effort to boost their psychological impact,” he added. “Though they can have serious impacts on individual enterprises, it’s important to take their claims with a grain of salt.”

Moreover, Christopher Burgess, a former CIA official who specializes in cybersecurity, intelligence and technology, warned:

“You have to prepare by talking to your personnel in Abu Dhabi. You have to talk to your personnel in Kuwait. Your generic safety briefings no longer hold any water. “In the United States … we tend to see an event and we go, ‘That can’t happen to us,’ and then we move on. But here’s the question I’d ask every company: If your personnel or your offices abroad lose water, power or communications for two weeks, what’s your plan? What’s your plan in the U.S. if that happens?”

Christian from UNSHADOWED (IAF) (formerly known as Ice Age Farmer) highlighted some of the other recent reports warning of an Iranian-based cyberattack, and how groups such as the World Economic Forum have scripted “cyber pandemics” years in advance.

Former WEF chief Klaus Schwab warned in 2020 that a “cyber pandemic” would make the Covid lockdowns look like child’s play in comparison to the calamities that a major cyberattack would do to critical infrastructure.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

The OGs who have followed The WinePress for years know that I have constantly warned about a massive cyberattack for over 5 years; and here we are getting fresh warnings of one.

I have said in recent weeks that we are due for a black swan and false flag event. We are not even a week into this new war with Iran and it is going terribly, American sentiment is very poor and they are fuming at the Trump administration and Israel.

I figure something is needed to galvanize the masses into shock and disarray, as too many people are awake and jaded at this point. A surprise cyberattack would do the trick.

The World Economic Forum sponsored an event called Cyber Polygon that simulated massive cyberattacks and what the fallout would be because of them. Unlimited Hangout has a great article detailing this and I highly recommend that you read it. A snippet of that article reads:

Though Cyber Polygon 2021 is months off, it was preceded by Cyber Polygon 2020, a similar WEF-sponsored simulation that took place last July in which speakers warned of a coming deadly “pandemic” of cyberattacks that would largely target two economic sectors, healthcare and finance. Cyber Polygon 2020 was officially described as “international online training for raising global cyber resilience” and involved many of the world’s biggest tech companies and international authorities, from IBM to INTERPOL. There were also many surprising participants at the event, some of whom have been traditionally seen as opposed to Western imperial interests. For example, the person chosen to open the Cyber Polygon event was the prime minister of the Russian Federation, Mikhail Mishustin, and its main host, BI.ZONE, was a subsidiary of the Russian-government-controlled Sberbank. This suggests that the overused “Russian hacker” narrative may be coming to an end or will soon be switched out for another boogeyman more suitable in light of current political realities.

And if you recall, during the Israeli-Iran 12-day war, we heard a lot of renewed hype surrounding cyberattacks. Nothing happened. Nothing can happen again this time, but make no mistake: the big kahuna is coming.

Now, I think I should clarify by saying that I don’t think it would be a true genuine EMP or cyberattack. Kind of like “Covid:” call it a “pandemic” when next to nobody is dead. ‘They’ will probably just flip the switch off at the power stations and keep it off for a while, let panic ensue, supply chains go nuts, the bond market crashes, markets sell off, etc.

With the masses in such a massive fright, unable to use their devices, access social media, access their money and ATMs, GPS offline, utilities no longer operable and perhaps the power going out — it could create a similar effect 9/11 did.

And just like the Covid hysteria, this then could be used to justify why we need Palantir-Oracle surveillance, with a new internet run on AI by these tech firms, in a new tokenized economy and ecosystem.

Proverbs 14:15 The simple believeth every word: but the prudent man looketh well to his going. Proverbs 22:3 A prudent man foreseeth the evil, and hideth himself: but the simple pass on, and are punished.

Now is not the time for complacency. I recently published an article covering all the things that would be affected in an EMP attack/grid-down scenario, and things you should do as basic preparations.

Be ready for anything moving forward.

1 Peter 5:8 Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about, seeking whom he may devour:

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE