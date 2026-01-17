JP Morgan, the largest U.S. bank by assets and largest commercial bank in the world, recently published a “Navigating the future of payments” report this month. Its analyst believe that different forms of biometric payment methods will continue to see a sharp increase, along with a greater acceptance of blockchain-based transactions and tokenized currencies and assets.

Teresa Walker, Managing Director, Head of Merchant Services Sales for J.P. Morgan Commercial Banking, provided her insights in the report.

Real-time payments (RTP) - supported by instant transfer payment rails such as FedNow in the U.S., for example - are “set to become the backbone of modern business operations, especially as companies look to optimize working capital and deliver seamless experiences,” Walker said. “Clients are already using RTP to replace [automated clearing house] ACH. The direction is clear: Nobody wants to wait three days if they can have it in three minutes.”

Notably, “RTP gives treasury teams greater visibility and control while delivering faster, more reliable transactions to customers,” the report notes.

Walker then turns to tokenization and blockchain. Though blockchain is often associated with unbacked cryptocurrencies, “its business value lies in creating trust and transparency for payments and settlements,” says the bank. “Distributed ledger technology helps companies streamline reconciliation, reduce fraud and enable secure cross-border transactions.”

“Blockchain’s greatest appeal is simplifying complex payment processes and providing a single source of truth for all parties involved,” Walker said. “It’s about speeding up the flow of funds and creating the transparency businesses want.” Applications include smart contracts for automated settlement, tokenized payments and real-time fund tracking. Blockchain technology still faces regulatory and operational challenges, including data privacy, interoperability and evolving compliance standards. “Business leaders should stay informed about regulatory developments and evaluate blockchain solutions that align with their strategic goals,” Walker said. “Collaboration with reliable blockchain solution providers is key to navigating the complexities of adoption.”

As global society continues to transition into digital currencies and tokenization, biometric authentication - fingerprint scans, iris scans, facial recognition and voice recognition - must and will increase.

“The ubiquity of biometrics in our phones—opening your phone with your face—has created consumer acceptance,” Walker said. “Younger generations who grew up with facial recognition will likely drive even faster adoption.”

“With biometrics, businesses can deliver seamless customer experiences without compromising trust,” Walker added. “The challenge is balancing user experience with privacy and regulatory compliance. Best practice is ensuring that biometric data is stored securely and used responsibly, aligned with global standards.”

“We’ll see an increase in biometric payments because the technology is already part of daily life and translating into payments.”

In 2025, JP Morgan quietly debuted cashless biometric terminals, allowing customers to pay by simply waving their hand above the terminal, and other methods.

The bank’s new payment system was trialed in 2023 at the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix. Identical to Amazon One‘s contactless payment system that allows customers to simply hover their hand over a terminal and pay, JP Morgan is providing something similar or can scan people customer’s faces for instant payment.

Lastly, with biometrics and blockchain requires digital ID wallets. JP Morgan wrote:

Digital wallets are no longer just a consumer convenience—they’re becoming essential for B2B and B2C payments. As customers demand faster, more flexible payment options, businesses must integrate digital wallets into their ecosystems. “Digital wallets directly respond to changing customer expectations for speed, simplicity and choice,” Walker said. “Personalized experiences are crucial. For example, one popular digital wallet provider allows customers to buy five gifts from a single merchant and ship them to five different people. That’s the experience consumers want. Loyalty programs and personalized services are key differentiators.” Digital wallets help businesses expand into new markets and increase customer satisfaction. However, successful integration requires alignment with existing payment systems, robust security protocols and a clear differentiation strategy. When evaluating digital wallet adoption, consider factors such as interoperability, regulatory compliance and client data management.

In conclusion, Walker stated:

“It’s critical to make sure your infrastructure and ecosystem are connected,” Walker said. “Many merchants don’t have the right technology to achieve this, and it leads to a disjointed experience and lost sales. Investing in the right technology and adding connective tissue is essential. Organizations that embrace change and invest in the right capabilities will be best positioned to capitalize on emerging payment technologies.”

