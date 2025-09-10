The following is a press release from Kelly Hills Unmanned Systems, published on August 21st, 2025.

Seneca, Kansas — History was made this week in rural Kansas with the launch of the Rural Autonomous Mobility Program (RAMP), a pioneering public-private initiative to bring autonomous agricultural equipment onto public roads for the first time in the United States—and likely the world.

The announcement took place at the 2nd Annual Kelly Hills Field Day, where hundreds of farmers, technologists, and industry leaders gathered from 36 states and 12 countries to witness a live demonstration of an autonomous Sabanto tractor seamlessly operating a seeding mission, it worked in tandem with autonomous drones, showcasing the power of integrated, next-generation ag logistics. This very same Sabanto technology will be used in RAMP’s initial pilot program.

“I think the biggest improvement to operations using this technology will be their bottom line,” said Craig Rupp, CEO of Sabanto, during his address to the crowd.

“After a few decades away from the farm, upon return I was most shocked by the cost of the equipment it took to operate a farm. The financing system around traditional agricultural equipment is broken, so we are showing users how to do the same amount of work with 1/3 of the capital expense.”

What is RAMP?

RAMP, or the Rural Autonomous Mobility Program, was born from the vision of Lukas Koch at Kelly Hills Unmanned Systems and was made possible by the Kansas Department of Transportation’s (KDOT) ‘Innovative Technology Program’. RAMP’s mission is to enable autonomous tractors and farm machinery to safely and legally operate on rural public roads, solving logistical bottlenecks and revitalizing rural economies.

“As far as we know, this is the very first time that autonomous tractors will be traversing on roads anywhere in the U.S., and likely in the whole world,” said Lukas Koch, founder of Kelly Hills. “We are thrilled to take the lead on this and help bring back a quality way of life to very rural areas of the U.S. Rural populations have been declining since the 1800s, and right now it’s very difficult to find the right people to move back west and run family farms. Automating tedious tasks in large farming operations will bring back a better standard of living to those areas and driving tractors autonomously on roads will unlock an entirely new level of efficiency. We cannot wait to partner with Sabanto and scale these types of autonomous ag machines.”

Program Partners

Initial RAMP collaborators include:

Kelly Hills Unmanned Systems (Program Manager)

Sabanto (Autonomous Tractor Manufacturer)

Nemaha County, KS (Local Partner)

Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT)

Kansas Department of Agriculture (KDA)

Kansas State University (K-State)

Together, these partners aim to develop policy, infrastructure, and safety protocols that will allow fully autonomous tractors to move between fields and operational bases without human drivers, solving critical rural workforce shortages and boosting regional productivity.

Why It Matters:

Traditional agricultural operations rely heavily on manual labor to move equipment between fields and haul material across miles of rural roads. But with labor shortages growing and capital costs soaring, the ability to operate autonomous, road-legal farm equipment is being hailed as a breakthrough.

RAMP sets the stage for a new era of rural logistics, where tractors can drive themselves from the farmstead to the field, unlocking 24/7 autonomous farming operations while improving safety, labor efficiency, and economic outcomes for rural communities.

What’s Next:

RAMP will continue its pilot phase in Kansas through 2026, collecting data on autonomous road operations, engaging with rural communities, and working with regulators to build a scalable model for other states and agricultural regions.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

The public has yet to realize it yet but big commercial farms and agriculture is going the way of AI and autonomy, so that means way less staffing and employees needed to operate the farms; and as the CEO of Sabanto said, it will improve farmer’s bottom lines.

1 Timothy 6:9 But they that will be rich fall into temptation and a snare, and into many foolish and hurtful lusts, which drown men in destruction and perdition. [10] For the love of money is the root of all evil: which while some coveted after, they have erred from the faith, and pierced themselves through with many sorrows.

So now Big-Ag, the same Big-Ag that has greatly contributed to the health problems in this country, will now make even more money while food quality continues to suffer and more jobs will be replaced. The sector is already heavily dominated by low-wage immigrant and visa workers, but overtime even fewer domestic staffers will be needed.

During Trump’s big-tech dinner event last week, Bill Gates said he is really investing in AI. “AI, for our foundation, is that we want a doctor for everyone in Africa through AI. We want farmers to have incredible advice, and kids to have a chance to learn.”

I don’t know if Gates invested in this company, but Gates’ and others like him, and globalist institutions, are absolutely all-in on this autonomous agriculture.

It’s simple as to why: they want everything controlled on a grid, with all crops and food and processes tracked in real-time on blockchains and datacenters, which are needed to power their carbon markets and tokenized systems.

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

