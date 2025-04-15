The following report was first published on July 24th, 2024, on winepressnews.com. The following report covers very sexual themes not appropriate for a general audience.

Normally I don’t discuss these types of things here on The WinePress but I feel in this rare instance it is worth mentioning. To preface, I don’t pay attention to what goes on with celebrity drama and cosmopolitan carnality. It’s usually just by chance I see or hear about this stuff, or people send me things they think are newsworthy. And this is no different now; and every once in a while I do think it is worth touching base on what the masses are being force-fed and bewitched with.

Katherine Hudson, better known by her alter ego and stage name as Katy Perry, recently published a new song and accompanying music video called “Woman’s World.” After watching the video and reading the lyrics I figured I’d call our attention to this, mainly for you ladies out there, as this song propaganda showcases what the end goal of feminism truly is.

If you are familiar with Perry’s songs, videos and performances, you know they have also been very lewd and sexualized; but this song – my goodness this takes the cake for being probably the most ever sexualized music video she’s ever put out; so bad that I am not even going to post the link to the video as I don’t need to pollute your eyes and mind with it. It will be a little difficult to discuss some of the themes and agendas shown in the video without seeing it yourself, but it’s not worth being vexed by it so I’ll try to describe it the best that I can. Of course, you can look it up yourself, but if you do then you do it at your own peril.

So far this song has been a commercial flop. Perry has been on hiatus and apparently, from what I have read and watched, this was supposed to be her big comeback single and album to follow. The music video has only gotten a little over 11 million views on YouTube – which is of course a lot of views, but compared to her prior work that would receive over a billion views on some of her songs, this is easily her biggest flop.

The song has received a lot of backlash from fans and casual music listeners for a variety of reasons. Rolling Stone pointed out that such a flop signals the era of pop that she and others helped to trailblaze is over and has now changed tune.

The pop culture magazine wrote:

“OF ALL THE pop-culture questions we thought we’d be asking this summer, “What was Katy Perry thinking?” probably wasn’t high on anyone’s list. But here we are with “Woman’s World,” a fairly generic pop banger about female empowerment. Fine idea, but rarely has someone so misread the room. Crammed with cartoonish, fleshy pop-pinup imagery, the video was in line with Perry’s earlier, Day-Glo clips. But this one was widely savaged for being heavy-handed, empty of meaning, stereotypically sexualized, or out of step with the way women present themselves on record and in videos. (Seeing the controversial Dr. Luke’s name in the credits didn’t help, either.) In a video posted on her Instagram, Perry pushed back, insisting the whole thing was meant as satire and “a bit sarcastic” and “very slapstick” — even, apparently, the moment when she sticks a gas pump into her backside.”

Yes, that actually happened in the video: she jammed a gas pump in her butt as she strutted around in a bikini wearing mechanical legs…

Of course, Perry has to call this “satire” and “slapstick” because of the backlash. She and her crew were not marketing it that way beforehand.

Plenty of people, both men and women alike, ridiculed this song for a number of reasons. Some pointed out that the song had six writers and all of them were men, marking not only a testament to just how bad the song is but flies in the face of the overt ultra-feminist agenda pushed in the song. On top of that one, one of the writers has been confirmed for sexual assault, “Dr. Luke,” so there’s that. Others were grossed out and confused as to why it was so sexual. Many said that this did not feel empowering at all, and so on and so forth.

Top comments under the video itself and other critique videos included:

“This feels like a parody of feminism gone wrong.”

“I don’t understand, the lyrics of the song are clearly designed to promote strong, intelligent, powerful women. Yet the video just shows them reducing themselves to sex objects intentionally, and being incompetent at everyday tasks. I know a lot of very powerful women, and all of them would rather die than behave this way.”

“But women always have to be half naked to be powerful? Funny how that works.”

“This is what a feminist video clip would look like if made by a guy.”

“A feminist video if it was directed by Andrew Tate.”

“This genuinely feels like a parody from South Park”

“It’s as if Feminism was written by AI”

‘Good god, this is so cringey, it’s like a 1990s marketing executive’s idea of ‘the current thing’.”

“OMG I’ve just checked the credits and this “feminist” song was written by 6 MEN. Just ridiculous.”

“I kissed a girl , California girls and part of me felt more feminist than this lol.”

“A very sexual attempt to empowering feminism while working with a sex offender is so icky i cant.”

“It’s not that gen z has “no love for older artists”. It’s just that we can see through the facade that some older artists are choosing to market toward us with. We value authenticity over trying to be “trendy”, esp when some artists can’t pull it off well. I’d argue Kesha is equally as “old” as Katy Perry, but more gen z loves her because her recent song seems to be made out of genuine passion, and not for marketability.”

“The craziest thing is katy was involved in some of the court process between dr luke and kesha, so she 100% knows what went down and what that man is capable of and is choosing to turn a blind eye.”

The list goes on and on but I think you get the overall gist.

Now, something people cannot forget about Perry and all these super popular music icons, Hollywood celebs, sports stars, etc. is that they are just pawns and puppets: they sold their souls to get their position.

Luke 4:5 And the devil, taking him up into an high mountain, shewed unto him all the kingdoms of the world in a moment of time. [6] And the devil said unto him, All this power will I give thee, and the glory of them: for that is delivered unto me; and to whomsoever I will I give it. [7] If thou therefore wilt worship me, all shall be thine.

After all, Hudson has publicly said on camera that she “sold her soul to the devil” to get her career after failing to get anywhere in the Christian Contemporary Music (CCM) space.

And sold it she did, sadly; and it wasn’t too long after that she started coming out with songs such as “I Kissed A Girl,” among others. I remember when that song came out, and it’s very catchy lyrics and beat helped in succeeding to bewitch so many young girls to give sodomy a try, and it worked like a charm.

Perry is forced to do these things. Her whole persona is fake, her life is fake, her music is not hers. She, like all the other starlet harlots, is forced to do this; and when you make a deal with the devil it comes at a cost. You can get saved out of it of course (2 Timothy 2:24-26); but when people go down this far, let’s be honest, their chances of them actually coming out of it and getting saved are infinitesimal.

Beit so, Perry is just a tool for propaganda and heavily influencing the vision of the masses. This song “Woman’s World” exemplifies what the true underbelly and end goal of feminism is. It’s not satire: it’s the rotten fruit produced by feminism, compacted into a short annoying ditty.

Proverbs 12:12 The wicked desireth the net of evil men: but the root of the righteous yieldeth fruit. Proverbs 10:16 The labour of the righteous tendeth to life: the fruit of the wicked to sin.

Perry explains what her song is about in a short promo featuring a collection of some of the most prominent female pop stars of the last decade. And what she says is clearly not meant to be satirical: this is what is being promoted.

“We are the creators of life, we nurture the world, and we have to make sure that we are raising a generation that leads with love. If we don’t, who will?”, Perry claims.

That’s the only tidbit of the song I am going to post. I will, however, post the lyrics to this short two minute forty-five second song, and I’m sure you can draw your own conclusions:

[Intro]

(It’s a woman’s world and you’re lucky to be livin’ in it)

[Verse 1]

Sexy, confident

So intelligent

She is heaven-sent

So soft, so strong

[Pre-Chorus]

She’s a winner, champion

Superhuman, number one

She’s a sister, she’s a mother

Open your eyes, just look around and you’ll discover, you know

[Chorus]

It’s a woman’s world and you’re lucky to be livin’ in it (Uh-huh, uh-huh)

It’s a woman’s world and you’re lucky to be livin’ in it (Uh-huh, uh-huh)

You better celebrate

‘Cause, baby, we ain’t goin’ away (Oh)

It’s a woman’s world and you’re lucky to be livin’ in it (Uh-huh, uh-huh)

[Verse 2]

Fire in her eyes

Feminine divine

She was born to shine

To shine, to shine, yeah



[Pre-Chorus]

She’s a flower, she’s a thorn

Superhuman, number one

She’s a sister, she’s a mother

Open your eyes, just look around and you’ll discover, you know

[Chorus]

It’s a woman’s world and you’re lucky to be livin’ in it (Uh-huh, uh-huh)

It’s a woman’s world and you’re lucky to be livin’ in it (Uh-huh, uh-huh; you better)

You better celebrate (Celebrate)

‘Cause, baby, we ain’t goin’ away (Oh)

It’s a woman’s world and you’re lucky to be livin’ in it (Uh-huh)

[Outro]

Lucky to be livin’ in it

(Woo, uh-huh)

Lucky to be livin’ in it

That’s right

It’s a woman’s world (Uh-huh)

And you’re lucky to be livin’ in it

(Uh-huh)

Ecclesiastes 7:5 It is better to hear the rebuke of the wise, than for a man to hear the song of fools.

Ladies, listen up: the lyrics make it plain what this is all about: turning women into a goddess pervert and a sacred whore. “Feminine divine?” “Superhuman?” But then you couple those words with the music video and it makes it mistakeably clear what is being promoted.

Without getting into too much detail I’ll try to sum up the salient parts of the video.

The video opens with Katy dressed up as the feminist idol “Rosie the Riveter,” flexing her muscle-less arm, sitting on a metal beam surrounded by scantily clad women. During the first pre-chorus, she and the other ladies dressed up in lewd construction attire while using a men’s urinal.

When the chorus began, Perry ripped off her work vest, revealing a star-shaped bikini, with the camera panning in with her shaking her chest and rubbing her breasts. It then cuts to her holding several sex toys, a bottle of supplements called “UGH Gratitude Gummies,” and a can of soda called “De Soi.”

During the second verse, Perry was dressed even lewder than before and she strutted down a trash-filmed street with women rioting and looting. One pregnant woman was shown with a radiant light around her head (like the Catholics do when drawing Mary). Meanwhile, only two men in the background were seen making out. Drags and transgenders were also shown as the video transitioned into the second pre-chorus.

During the second chorus, Perry rolls up in a monster truck with a jewel-encrusted cervix dangling from below it. She waltzed into a home with the only modestly dressed woman in the video, who was in the kitchen tending to her plants and flowers. Perry then smashed through the glass backdoor – which I assume is to represent her shattering gender stereotypes, or whatever – and started dancing with a black influencer doing TikTok dances, who is wearing a shirt that says “feminine divine.”

Those are the salient parts worth noting. This is the end goal of feminism for you in a nutshell. That’s what the government and the powers that be want to do to you, which is why they promote it; and it’s ultimately what Satan wants, to transform everything God made into some crooked, perverse, abominable thing. There is NOTHING in this video or song that’s empowering; and this is easily the greatest example demonstrating the opposite. And as very lascivious as this video was, Perry was promoting things just as equally perverse and filthy in those videos. So the kickback people gave to this confuses me, because while granted this is the worst, no question, her old stuff is definitely no better.

Proverbs 11:22 As a jewel of gold in a swine’s snout, so is a fair woman which is without discretion.

This is what the United Nations defines as the fifth tenet of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): “Achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls.” More specifically, this includes:

End all forms of discrimination against all women and girls everywhere

Eliminate all forms of violence against all women and girls in the public and private spheres, including trafficking and sexual and other types of exploitation

Eliminate all harmful practices, such as child, early and forced marriage and female genital mutilation

Recognize and value unpaid care and domestic work through the provision of public services, infrastructure and social protection policies and the promotion of shared responsibility within the household and the family as nationally appropriate

Ensure women’s full and effective participation and equal opportunities for leadership at all levels of decision-making in political, economic and public life

Ensure universal access to sexual and reproductive health and reproductive rights as agreed in accordance with the Programme of Action of the International Conference on Population and Development and the Beijing Platform for Action and the outcome documents of their review conferences

Undertake reforms to give women equal rights to economic resources, as well as access to ownership and control over land and other forms of property, financial services, inheritance and natural resources, in accordance with national laws

Enhance the use of enabling technology, in particular information and communications technology, to promote the empowerment of womenIndicators

Adopt and strengthen sound policies and enforceable legislation for the promotion of gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls at all levels

And in typical feminist hypocrisy, one minute the UN says they are striving to end “trafficking and sexual and other types of exploitation,” but then later swears to “ensure universal access to sexual and reproductive health and reproductive rights.”

Nevertheless, you now better understand why the radical feminist push is being felt from all angles in the media, government, military, schools, and so forth.

Revelation 2:20 Notwithstanding I have a few things against thee, because thou sufferest that woman Jezebel, which calleth herself a prophetess, to teach and to seduce my servants to commit fornication, and to eat things sacrificed unto idols. [21] And I gave her space to repent of her fornication; and she repented not. [22] Behold, I will cast her into a bed, and them that commit adultery with her into great tribulation, except they repent of their deeds. [23] And I will kill her children with death; and all the churches shall know that I am he which searcheth the reins and hearts: and I will give unto every one of you according to your works.

That’s what’s going on here: suffering that woman Jezebel, the idol figure for feminism.

As horrible as this video/song is, I mention it because this what young girls and young women are being slammed with day in and day out; encouraged and being made into a worshipful whore that’s idolized for her terrible deeds, whilst depicting the only males as being sodomites, showcasing what the goal is: feminize men, turn them into emasculated fairy boy twinks; and pretend to turn women into men while still empowering them to think being a harlot is amazing, and there is no recourse for such actions, and being a loving mother and wife is contemptible.

And it’s working:

New Statistics Show Number Of Women Who’ve Had A Large Number Of Sexual Partners Before Marriage Have Drastically Expanded

US Census Reveals That Gen-Z Women Are Identifying As Bisexual In Unprecedented Numbers

New Survey Suggests 30% Of Adult Gen-Z’ers Identify With LGBTQIA+, Less Religious, And Unprepared For The Workforce

Apparently Breakups And Divorces Are Increasing After Couples Watch The New “Barbie” Movie

In 2022 Joey Borrelli (Joey B. Toonz – Joey Vs. The World) did a really good video that I encourage you to watch. He shows this clip of an Australian morning show on national television, where the hosts literally laughed at and belittled a mother who posted on Facebook her routine of how she takes care of her several children, and makes his husband’s breakfast before he goes off to work, and takes care of the home. They mocked this and made an example out of her on national television, bursting out into uncontrollable laughter. It’s absolutely repulsive.

Joey said it eloquently in response to this garbage:

“This is what the feminist movement created. They convinced women that taking care of your family is slavery yet working for someone in an office eight hours a day isn’t? Now try to make sense out of that. If you can convince people of that you can convince people of anything. “Tell me what’s more fulfilling than putting effort into your family or putting effort into someone else’s business? So you’re telling women that working eight hours a day for someone away from your child serves a better purpose than spending your day raising your child hands-on?”

Seriously though, I couldn’t even imagine being the child and watching your mother get reamed on national television because she loves them and her husband. But this is the backwards retarded society we live in now.

John 8:31 Then said Jesus to those Jews which believed on him, If ye continue in my word, then are ye my disciples indeed; [32] And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free. [33] They answered him, We be Abraham’s seed, and were never in bondage to any man: how sayest thou, Ye shall be made free? [34] Jesus answered them, Verily, verily, I say unto you, Whosoever committeth sin is the servant of sin. [35] And the servant abideth not in the house for ever: but the Son abideth ever. [36] If the Son therefore shall make you free, ye shall be free indeed.

Ladies, if you think hypersexualizing yourself, selling yourself, and being a “boss babe” is freeing and empowering then you are grossly deceived, and are more enslaved than you ever were. You’re more stressed out, saddened, depressed and lonely than you ever would have been had you listened to what the word of God has to say. If you have believed the lie that the King James Bible has it out for women and disparages them, you have been greatly deceived.

There is more love and true freedom as a woman who comes under the saving grace of the Lord Jesus Christ, where women are shown true honor glory; not this satanic perversion that’s getting pumped down our throats.

Proverbs 19:14 House and riches are the inheritance of fathers: and a prudent wife is from the LORD. Titus 2:3 The aged women likewise, that they be in behaviour as becometh holiness, not false accusers, not given to much wine, teachers of good things; [4] That they may teach the young women to be sober, to love their husbands, to love their children, [5] To be discreet, chaste, keepers at home, good, obedient to their own husbands, that the word of God be not blasphemed. 1 Timothy 5:14 I will therefore that the younger women marry, bear children, guide the house, give none occasion to the adversary to speak reproachfully. [15] For some are already turned aside after Satan. See also Proverbs 31

In the Bible, there was a harlot named Rahab which we read about in the book of Joshua, and she believed what she heard about the Israelites and the power of the Almighty God working through them, and the Jewish spies surveying the land in Jericho made a promise to her that she would be saved alive.

Hebrews 11:30 By faith the walls of Jericho fell down, after they were compassed about seven days. [31] By faith the harlot Rahab perished not with them that believed not, when she had received the spies with peace.

This same Rahab found her way into the genealogy of Christ (Matthew 1:5)! My point of mentioning this is to remind you that if you ladies have fallen down this path of hyper-feminism and whoredom there is still an opportunity for redemption, a chance at a new life in Christ Jesus.

Matthew 11:28 Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. [29] Take my yoke upon you, and learn of me; for I am meek and lowly in heart: and ye shall find rest unto your souls. [30] For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light.

