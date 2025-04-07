From Robots.Wiki:

In the ever-evolving landscape of personal mobility, Kawasaki Heavy Industries has unveiled a concept that defies conventional categorization. The Kawasaki Corleo, showcased at the Osaka Kansai Expo 2025, represents a bold vision for adventure transportation in 2050—combining robotic legs, motorcycle handling, and eco-friendly hydrogen power in one revolutionary package.

The Corleo is officially described as a “future sensory off-road personal mobility machine,” but that clinical definition barely captures its groundbreaking nature. Imagine a vehicle with the agility of a mountain goat, the intelligence of advanced robotics, and the riding experience of a high-performance motorcycle.

Unlike traditional off-road vehicles that rely on wheels, the Corleo features four independently articulating robotic legs, each ending in specially designed split rubber hooves. This unique configuration allows it to navigate terrain that would be impassable to conventional vehicles—from steep mountain paths to rocky landscapes and dense forests.

