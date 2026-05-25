Courtesy: Google

The following report is by Tom’s Hardware:

A $1 billion data center that Microsoft and Abu Dhabi-based AI firm G42 planned to build in Kenya has stalled after the Kenyan government failed to meet Microsoft’s demand for guaranteed annual capacity payments, Bloomberg reported Sunday. Kenyan President William Ruto put the scale of the project’s power requirements into clear terms at a recent state event in Nairobi, saying the country would need to “switch off half the country” to keep the facility running.

The project, announced in May 2024 during Ruto’s visit to Washington, was supposed to bring a geothermal-powered data center to the Olkaria region in Kenya’s Rift Valley. G42 was to lead construction, with the facility running Microsoft Azure in a new East Africa cloud region. The first phase targeted 100 megawatts of capacity and was expected to be operational by this year, with a long-term goal of scaling to 1 gigawatt.

President Ruto isn’t exaggerating about shutting off half the country’s power. Kenya’s total installed electricity capacity sits between 3,000 and 3,200 megawatts, and peak demand reached a record 2,444 megawatts in January, according to data from KenGen, the country’s government-owned electricity producer.

The full 1 gigawatt build would therefore have consumed roughly a third of the country’s total capacity, and even the first 100 megawatts would have required a significant share of the Olkaria geothermal complex’s output, which currently generates around 950MW across all its plants.

John Tanui, principal secretary at Kenya’s Ministry of Information, told Bloomberg that the project hasn’t been withdrawn and that talks are continuing, adding that the “scale of the data center they [Microsoft] wanted to do still requires some structuring.” A separate 60-megawatt project with local developer EcoCloud is also still under discussion.

Kenya’s Microsoft campus was set to be the first facility that Microsoft and G42 built together after Microsoft invested $1.5 billion in G42 back in 2024. That deal followed G42’s agreement to divest from Chinese holdings and strip Huawei equipment from its systems under pressure from Washington. Microsoft President Brad Smith joined G42’s board as part of the arrangement and described the Kenya project at the time as the “single biggest step forward” for digital technology in the country’s history.

Meanwhile, Huawei is expanding its presence in Kenya, having launched a new fiber broadband service with Safaricom, Kenya’s largest telecom operator, last week. Africa currently hosts roughly 1% of the world’s data center capacity.

Microsoft is spending $190 billion on capex in 2026, and the company adds approximately 1 gigawatt of data center capacity every three months globally. But power constraints are proving to be a universal bottleneck: nearly half of planned U.S. data center builds this year have been delayed or canceled due to shortages of electrical infrastructure.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Romans 1:28 And even as they did not like to retain God in their knowledge, God gave them over to a reprobate mind, to do those things which are not convenient; [30] […] haters of God, despiteful, proud, boasters, inventors of evil things […].”

Nothing good has come or will come of these datacenters…

Never mind that you can’t keep the lights on, you have no water pressure and that water is pure poison run-off, and you get to pay exorbitant bills to pay for it all — we need that compute!, says Microsoft.

People are vehemently against datacenters (myself included) because we all know just how much energy and natural resources these detestable things need to operate, and this latest report coming out of Africa highlights the sheer level of energy required.

It’s why we are seeing around the world, especially in the United States, this new minerals and commodities race. They need to secure these resources in order to power these datacenters and make more 6G technologies.

The whole world is descending into technocratic slavery and digital chains, but who gets to control what is up for grabs.

We covered this earlier this month after BlackRock’s Larry Fink and Brookfield’s Bruce Flatt casually admitted that these datacenters are to track and store everyone’s tokenized transactions, in lieu of the omni-surveillance grid that tracks people’s movements, habits and predispositions.

In that report, I noted how the U.S. is building or plans to build many more thousands of datacenters than compared to China. My hypothesis is, as is the thought of others as well, that the United States — the “Greater North Americas” (as Hegseth called it) and the “North American Technate” — will become the key nerve center for the world.

Does anyone remember that AI video that went viral (enough to get mainstream publications to write about it) in February depicting the tech bros — Altman, Musk, Bezos — as old men talking about “energy of humans to power machines that took their jobs.”

It is comical, yes, but I honestly believe this IS coming at some point.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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