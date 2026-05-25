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John M. McGuire's avatar
John M. McGuire
9h

A data center … in the middle of a scalding desert. How DOES that work, exactly?

Are Africans having their water stolen from them, too?

It would come as no surprise: WHO has used the continent as Bioweapon testing grounds since AIDS was released there, in the ‘70’s.

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Scott Persons's avatar
Scott Persons
9h

Human power: sounds like there copying this script from the Matrix movie.

Here’s the End result of Data centers and the rest of there evil plans:

Isa 24:3  The land shall be utterly emptied, and utterly spoiled: for the LORD hath spoken this word.

Isa 24:4  The earth mourneth and fadeth away, the world languisheth and fadeth away, the haughty people of the earth do languish.

Isa 24:5  The earth also is defiled under the inhabitants thereof; because they have transgressed the laws, changed the ordinance, broken the everlasting covenant.

Isa 24:6  Therefore hath the curse devoured the earth, and they that dwell therein are desolate: therefore the inhabitants of the earth are burned, and few men left.

Isa 24:17  Fear, and the pit, and the snare, are upon thee, O inhabitant of the earth.

Isa 24:18  And it shall come to pass, that he who fleeth from the noise of the fear shall fall into the pit; and he that cometh up out of the midst of the pit shall be taken in the snare: for the windows from on high are open, and the foundations of the earth do shake.

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