Last year, a special education assistant at a northern Indiana elementary school was let go soon after the school year began, after an investigative report discovered that the teacher performed as a hyper-sexualized drag queen.

Uncovered by a series of exclusive reports by Real News Michiana (RNM), Dominic Dallich was listed as an Education Assistant at Northpoint Elementary School in Granger, Indiana, part of the much larger Penn-Harris-Madison (PHM) School Corporation. Dallich’s job was to work with children with disabilities, in this case as young as kindergarten.

During their investigation, RNM discovered that Dallich frequently moonlights as a drag queen, going by the stage name Paulie Pocket, a play on the name of a popular children’s doll for girls. Dallich would perform at Dockside Nightclub in South Bend on a number occasions. RNM provided a number of examples of Dallich’s drag yanked from his social media accounts.

Dallich has been at this for years. A follow-up report by RNM found Twitter posts as far back as 2013, with Dallich referenced himself with a number of vulgar and profane slang, including a clip of one of his dances at a nightclub just a few months before school was in session.

RNM noted, ‘The Penn Harris Madison School Corporation also featured him in pictures from Superintendent Jerry Thacker’s elementary school tour last month.’ Apparently, according to an anonymous source, PHM was aware of this and is ‘supportive of Dallich’s sexual drag moonlighting,’ RNM added.

According to a bio page on the PHM website, Thacker wrote:

We live in a global society where all of our lives are interconnected in so many ways. It’s important we teach our students to value, appreciate and celebrate diversity because we want the world to be a better place, both now and in the future. Finally, we will be working hard to assure that there is adequate funding for education. Every generation deserves the opportunity to be the best it can be and with adequate funding, our schools will continue to meet the high expectations of this community.

After RNM began their investigation it appeared that Dallich’s accounts were deleted or privated.

Furthermore, RNM reached out to PHM about Dallich, asking, “I’m reaching out to get comment regarding an EA at Northpoint Elementary School. It has come to my attention that a Dominic Dallich moonlights as a hyper-sexual drag performer/stripper by the name of Paulie Pocket. Does this violate any policies at PHM? Would a female educator be allowed to work as an erotic dancer on the side?” RNM never received a response.

Be that as it may, the following day it was revealed that Dallich was let go from Northpoint Elementary. RNM was tipped-off that he had been removed from the classroom, and it was later confirmed by PHM School Board Member Matt Chaffee.

“I was informed that an employee who was featured in a recent REAL News Michiana article has been removed from the classroom today pending an investigation. However, I cannot comment on any ongoing personnel issues or investigations,” Chaffee said.

As noted in a previous WinePress report, PHM mandated some very strict Covid-19 safety protocols across its nine elementary schools, three middle schools, and Penn High School.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Northpoint Elementary is basically a stone’s throw away from my house.

As someone who went through and was indoctrinated by the public school system via PHM, this really does not surprise me all too much, but of course does not subtract from the fact that this is just so vile and abominable. By the time I got to Penn High School, the push to accept sodomy and over-the-top progressive brainwashing was everywhere. And believe me, I have tons of stories I could rant and rave about, but I’ll spare you for now.

My junior year I was sent to the Dean’s office for distributing gospel tracts; but, of course, the gay clubs are allowed to vaunt their propaganda, and PHM has no problem hiring filthy perverts like Dillich. But I suppose that’s what “Thack Daddy” (as we used to call him) means when he says they “appreciate and celebrate diversity because we want the world to be a better place.”

Fast forward to now: Thacker officially retired at the end of the 24-25 school year and a woman has taken over: Dr. Heather Short.

I decided to check out the PHM YouTube page to see if they uploaded anything for the new school season that began last week. They did, and lo and behold, they showed more kindergarten teachers wearing shirts with pride colors.

PHM just can’t help themselves, can they?

Jude 7 Even as Sodom and Gomorrha, and the cities about them in like manner, giving themselves over to fornication, and going after strange flesh, are set forth for an example, suffering the vengeance of eternal fire. Genesis 19:4 But before they lay down, the men of the city, even the men of Sodom, compassed the house round, both old and young, all the people from every quarter: [5] And they called unto Lot, and said unto him, Where are the men which came in to thee this night? bring them out unto us, that we may know them.

And that same Chaffee mentioned in this report has been caught with his pants down. He has had issues involving prostitutes, substance abuse, illegal gambling and abuse of women, and it was revealed via a public lawsuit that he had sex with a couch a number of years ago. Nothing but the finest at PHM, huh?

PHM got placed on a watchlist years ago after the whole Black Lives Matter nonsense that swept the nation, and PHM was teaching blatant critical race theory that white people were guilty of everything.

This is what was given to students at Penn High School

This stuff just makes my blood boil. Again, for the umpteenth time: parents, why are you allowing your kids to set foot in these places? You know they are brainwashing them, so why are you complicit in letting them ruin your child? Stop wasting time trying to reform it, it’s pointless! Just pull them out and raise them yourself.

Proverbs 25:4 Take away the dross from the silver, and there shall come forth a vessel for the finer. [5] Take away the wicked from before the king, and his throne shall be established in righteousness.

