On May 13th, the U.K.’s King Charles III gave a speech and set of proclamations to both Houses of Parliament, the most notable of which being his declaration of the implementation of a national digital ID scheme.

Read the official transcript here.

Short and simple, Charles declared:

“My Ministers will also proceed with the introduction of Digital ID that will modernise how citizens interact with public services.”

This refers to the Digital Access to Services Bill Charles introduced on Wednesday, which builds on previous digital ID legislation.

TechUK.org wrote:

The government is framing this new bill as modernising public services, making public services simpler, safer, and more accessible. The government outlines that the National Digital ID will:

Be a convenient way for people to prove who they are. Existing routes will remain available for those who prefer to access services that way.

Use the latest security technology and put people more in control of their data.

Reduce bureaucracy and help the Government to build the intuitive, efficient, and responsive public services the UK deserves.

The announcement mentions that Right to Work checks will be one of the first use cases intended for the Digital ID.

The UK is already seeing meaningful adoption of digital identity across regulated sectors, including right to work, right to rent, and DBS checks. This is being delivered by the UK’s growing DVS sector, an expanding ecosystem of providers offering secure identity verification services across financial services, retail, transport, travel, and online content access. Existing use cases already generate £2.05 billion in annual revenue, with the sector expected to continue growing significantly over the next decade.

Recognising the benefits already being delivered by the DVS sector, techUK welcomes the Government’s prioritisation of digital identity and the opportunity to work collaboratively to ensure any national digital identity plays a complementary role within an open, fair, and competitive digital identity ecosystem.

Additionally, Nuala Polo, head of British public policy at the Ada Lovelace Institute, said on LinkedIn:

“The UK government has used this year's King's Speech - its annual statement of legislative priorities - to introduce legislation governing law enforcement use of facial recognition and biometrics, putting one of the UK's most contested policing technologies onto a clearer legal footing. This is a moment worth welcoming. “The Ada Lovelace Institute commissioned the Ryder Review in 2020, and its findings were unambiguous: the UK urgently needed an ambitious new legislative framework for biometrics. “Our report last year, An Eye on the Future, renewed that call, setting out what a comprehensive regulatory framework should contain. It has taken time, but Parliament is now in a position to act. Designed in the right way, a framework can deliver genuine accountability and public confidence, but only if it sets meaningful limits on the most intrusive uses, captures the full range of facial recognition deployments and is underpinned by an empowered, well-resourced regulator. “The legislation also needs to grapple with the fact that law enforcement use is only part of the picture. Restricting the framework to police and public authorities would leave the rapidly growing use of biometrics in retail, workplaces, transport and other public-facing spaces effectively unregulated, where equivalent harms can occur without equivalent safeguards. Core protections must extend to private sector and commercial deployments too. “This is a rare opportunity to get ahead of a technology that has so far outpaced the law.”

However, Biometric Update noted that there are still many unanswered questions as to the specifics of Charles’ remarks, including how much it will cost, how it will be implemented, will it work, and will the public accept it — which, so far, the public has predominantly pushed back at digital ID concepts that have been introduced for years, going back to former Prime Minister Tony Blair’s digital ID concept in 2011; or a rejection of current PM Keir Starmer’s Britcard to prove legal status and ability to work.

In a statement to Biometric Update, age verification company Yoti CEO Robin Tombs said, “while the direction of travel is positive, the practical impact of the Bill announcement will depend on the detail still to come, particularly whether citizens will be able to store and use government-backed credentials across certified private sector wallets, or only within a government-operated app. That distinction will be critical in determining how open, competitive and interoperable the future UK digital identity ecosystem becomes.”

Tony Blair said earlier this year he wants to see digital ID fully integrated for businesses by 2027. Blair has referred to digital ID as the “great enabler:”

“This great enabler is digital identity. Not just a new piece of identity, but a new system for managing the information we share with government that is suited to the way we live our lives today. It is a digital wallet for every individual that gives them access to their documents (for example, driving license) and control of their data. “The new ecosystem should make life easier for people and allow them to use their digital identity in many different contexts – not only to log in to government services but also to access commercial goods and services. This could enable them to prove they have a driving license when renting a car or verify their age online. It should also be accessible to everyone, regardless of whether they own a smartphone.”

In a conversation with Oracle founder and CTO Larry Ellison at the World Governments Summit in 2025, Blair asked Ellison what governments should do to build digital infrastructure and “digital ID data centers.” Ellison revealed that Oracle is helping to fund and build many new datacenters — datacenters to siphon and compost everyone’s personal data, including DNA information and more on every single person.

Charles’ announcement comes after the U.K. proudly announced it will roll out facial recognition surveillance cameras throughout London and the whole country, and announced that the Treasury and Bank of England will fully embrace a tokenized economy by establishing “a single, coherent framework for both traditional and tokenized payments, including both stablecoins and tokenized deposits.”

With that out of the way — King Charles made several other key announcements.

In the beginning of speech, he declared his government would do more to crackdown on antisemitism.

“My Government will respond to this world with strength and aim to create a country that is fair for all. My Ministers will take decisions that protect the energy, defence and economic security of the United Kingdom for the long-term. They will defend the British values of decency, tolerance and respect for difference under our common flag, and they will harness the potential of the pride felt across this country for its communities. My Government will take urgent action to tackle antisemitism and ensure all communities feel safe.”

He also promised to be a world leader in tackling climate change.

“My Government will remain a leading advocate for tackling climate change and achieving a world free from poverty. The United Kingdom will also take action to reduce humanitarian need and conflict around the world. “My Ministers will champion the rights of women and girls to live in a world free from violence. This will include promoting women’s full economic and political participation within their societies, with agency over the decisions that impact their lives. “Next year, the United Kingdom will take on the G20 Presidency and host the G20 Summit to drive global growth and reinforce global stability, which is essential for the prosperity of working people across the country.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Ecclesiastes 4:13 Better is a poor and a wise child than an old and foolish king, who will no more be admonished.

We’ve talked about this extensively for a long time. Digital ID is tantamount for full-control of the masses, their habits, transactions, what they post on social media or even MSM, health records, travel and passports, and so forth; all of which feeds back into a tokenized, CBDC and stablecoin economy.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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