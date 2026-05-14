The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Char's avatar
Char
5h

We will also have the digital crap whether we like it or not, perhaps AFTER we are out of here in the Rapture, it will pop up. Guvmints never give people a choice. They just do what THEY want to do and King Chuck is no different than the others. Soon we will be out of here. Woohoo.

Reply
Share
Larry's avatar
Larry
5h

Of course. We’ve been told for decades that the “crown” is without real power, but a way to attract tourists to the UK etc. It’s been rubbish .. the crown is at the head of NWO pyramid .. Charles is part of Rothschild bloodline and drafted WEF “orders”

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The WinePress · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture