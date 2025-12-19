Two weeks ago, the State Department renamed the United States Institute of Peace to the “Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace,” after initially trying to cut and consolidate it under DOGE.

Now the administration is renaming another building after himself: The Kennedy Center.

CNBC reported (excerpts):

The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts, commonly known as the Kennedy Center, will be renamed the “Trump-Kennedy Center,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Thursday.

The prestigious Washington cultural center’s board of trustees, who were appointed by President Donald Trump in February, “have just voted unanimously” on the name change, Leavitt said in an X post.

They did so “because of the unbelievable work President Trump has done over the last year in saving the building,” Leavitt said.

“Congratulations to President Donald J. Trump, and likewise, congratulations to President Kennedy, because this will be a truly great team long into the future! The building will no doubt attain new levels of success and grandeur,” she said.

The board members include Trump himself, Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick’s wife Allison, VP JD Vance’s wife Usha, and Dan Scavino, Director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office and the White House Deputy Chief of Staff, among others.

Continuing,

The move may face challenges, however: U.S. code states that no new “memorials or plaques in the nature of memorials shall be designated or installed in the public areas of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.”

In a Truth Social post, Trump shared pictures of a newly painted colonnade on the outside of the building below a caption praising “the new TRUMP KENNEDY, whoops, I mean, KENNEDY CENTER, columns.”

He nevertheless said later Thursday that he was “surprised” by the board’s decision. “I was honored by it. You know, we’re saving the building,” he told reporters in the Oval Office.

It never ends with this guy, does it? But we ought to expect nothing less; this type of behavior was prophesized to occur. I reported in 2024 on a number of tech and crypto personalities who hoped to leverage tokenization to preserve their lives forever, to carry on their consciousness and memories via blockchain and robotics. Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner has also shared that same aspiration.

Psalm 49:6 They that trust in their wealth, and boast themselves in the multitude of their riches; [7] None of them can by any means redeem his brother, nor give to God a ransom for him: [8] (For the redemption of their soul is precious, and it ceaseth for ever:) [9] That he should still live for ever, and not see corruption. [10] For he seeth that wise men die, likewise the fool and the brutish person perish, and leave their wealth to others. [11] Their inward thought is, that their houses shall continue for ever, and their dwelling places to all generations; they call their lands after their own names. [12] Nevertheless man being in honour abideth not: he is like the beasts that perish. [13] This their way is their folly: yet their posterity approve their sayings. Selah.

As I have said before, not only are Trump's actions indicative of the type of things we see when an empire, a kingdom, is about ready to collapse, the Bible reveals once again what the Trumps are all about.

Meanwhile, a new film about First Lady Melania is coming out at the end of January, produced by Amazon.

The ending of the trailer is the best. “Did you watch it?,” said Trump. “No, not yet I will see it on the news.” Foreshadowing for when this movie bombs at the box office.

“Amazon MGM Studios’ film MELANIA offers unprecedented access to the 20 days leading up to the 2025 Presidential Inauguration -- through the eyes of the First Lady-elect herself. Step inside Melania Trump’s world as she orchestrates inauguration plans, navigates the complexities of the White House transition, and reenters public life with her family. With exclusive footage capturing critical meetings, private conversations, and never-before-seen environments, MELANIA showcases Mrs. Trump’s return to one of the world’s most powerful roles.” - AMC

I mean, this administration, the powers that pull their strings, are telling you and rubbing it in your face that this political fanfare is all for entertainment, so much so they are turning it into a cinematic movie that you can pay tickets to go see, pull up a seat and eat popcorn, while they screw you over so more!

This truly is the end of the empire. The veil is being lifted on purpose because of this.

Acts 13:41 Behold, ye despisers, and wonder, and perish: for I work a work in your days, a work which ye shall in no wise believe, though a man declare it unto you.

Imagine being someone who idolizes Trump, or someone who is on the Left and worships their actors, and they have allowed themselves to have themselves, their families, friends, neighbors, and co-workers so divided by hatred and envy; and the elite class of political parasites are making movies about it! Unreal.

Jesse Ventura, former Governor of Minnesota, retired Navy SEAL, professional wrestler, and movie star, who summed up political gaggles in America as such. Ventura explained in an interview with Chuck Palahnuik:

“Politics in America is identical to pro wrestling. “In front of the crowd, in front of TV, they pretend they hate each other. They pretend like they are big adversaries and that’s the sell job they do to us, the citizens. Just like pro wrestling, my job was to go out and piss everybody off so bad they would pay their hard earned money to go out and see me get my butt kicked. “Well, the point is, we are all friends in the locker room. We all work together. It’s entertainment. We put on a show and this is no different. They are putting on a show, because behind the scenes, they are all friends. They go out to dinner together and cut their deals together. It’s a show. That’s what I believe. “I taught at Harvard in 2004. Do you know what one of my classes was? How Pro Wrestling Prepares You For Politics.”

Remember when Joe Biden held briefings in a fake replica of an office at the White House?

Politics in the United States reads like a Hollywood script: that’s because it is, literally.

