After being forced out of the organization he founded decades ago, Klaus Schwab, founder of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, has returned from hiatus with the launch of a new organization named after him called The Schwab Academy, and has published a new book discussing the latest innovations in AI and how it will impact the world.

In April, Schwab was essentially forced out of the WEF for purported sexual misconduct.

In a statement to the WEF’s trustees, Schwab said: “Following my recent announcement, and as I enter my 88th year, I have decided to step down from the position of Chair and as a member of the Board of Trustees, with immediate effect.”

Following this ambiguous announcement, the WEF also revealed it is undergoing an internal investigation into Schwab for alleged fraud and misconduct per a whistleblower.

The Wall Street Journal, which was the first to break the news, reported (in part):

The anonymous letter was sent last week to the Forum’s board and raised concerns about the Forum’s governance and workplace culture, including allegations that the Schwab family mixed their personal affairs with the Forum’s resources without proper oversight, according to the letter and people familiar with the matter.

It included allegations that Klaus Schwab asked junior employees to withdraw thousands of dollars from ATMs on his behalf and used Forum funds to pay for private, in-room massages at hotels. It also alleged that his wife Hilde, a former Forum employee, scheduled “token” Forum-funded meetings in order to justify luxury holiday travel at the organization’s expense.

Klaus Schwab in recent days argued against an investigation, telling board members that he denied the unsubstantiated allegations and that he would challenge them in a lawsuit, the people said.

The Schwabs said through a spokesman that they deny every allegation in the whistleblower complaint. To protect their reputation, Klaus Schwab intends to file a lawsuit against whoever is behind the anonymous letter and “anybody who spreads these mistruths,” the spokesman said.

Whenever Schwab charged massages at a hotel to the Forum while on travel, he’d always pay the Forum back, the spokesman said. Schwab and his wife denied the allegations about luxury travel and withdrawing money.

The letter also raises concerns about how Klaus Schwab treated female employees and how his leadership over decades allegedly allowed instances of sexual harassment and other discriminatory behavior to go unchecked in the workplace, allegations that were raised in a Wall Street Journal article and previously investigated by the Forum. The Forum disputed the Journal’s reporting at the time, and Schwab denied the allegations against him.

In a blog post published in August, the WEF announced that its investigation into Schwab’s affairs has come to an end and found no wrongdoing.

“Following a thorough review of all facts, the Board has concluded that, while the organization must evolve toward a more institutional model, there is no evidence of material wrongdoing by Klaus Schwab. Nor is there any evidence of any misconduct by Hilde Schwab, who has supported the Forum for over five decades without any remuneration. “The Board deeply regrets the public scrutiny that preceded the completion of the investigation, and the undue pressure this has placed on Klaus and Hilde Schwab. With the facts now clearly established, we will move forward with clarity, stronger governance and renewed focus on our mission.”

It’s worth noting that in 2023 The WinePress reported how there is a high volume of prostitution in Davos during the Forum’s annual summit meetings in January, as world leaders and businessmen converge on the Swiss city.

The current co-chairs of the WEF are André Hoffmann, a Swiss billionaire and great-grandson of Fritz Hoffmann-La Roche, who founded the drug company Roche, which he is the current vice-chairman of; a member of the Club of Rome, a member of the Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution in San Francisco, California; and BlackRock CEO Larry Fink.

Schwab, having not posted on X (then Twitter) since 2022, recently started posting again on October 30th to announced his new book and move going forward.

Yesterday, Schwab posted a new trailer on the Schwab Academy social media pages to announce his new venture.

“The mission of the Schwab Academy is to prepare people for the tremendous changes which will be caused by the transformation from the industrial to the intelligent age.”

On his website, he says:

The Schwab Academy builds on Professor Klaus Schwab’s lifelong commitment to learning, leadership, and publishing. It serves as the educational and community platform accompanying his Intelligent Age book series. The Academy translates the insights of these books into structured lifelong learning and certification programs, connecting readers, universities, and companies in a shared journey of reflection and action. By transforming ideas into accessible, AI-supported learning experiences, the Academy fosters responsible global leadership and cultivates communities around each theme of the Intelligent Age — from economy and technology to culture and social innovation. Bridging publishing, learning, and collaboration into one living ecosystem, the Schwab Academy empowers individuals to apply knowledge for societal good and to turn thought leadership into lasting global impact.

His latest book, “Thriving and Leading in the Intelligent Age: Mastering change with purpose,” is part of a continuing series of books Schwab has written detailing the changes AI will have on society, including his personal experiences and insights.

Describing the book, he wrote on his website:

After over 50 years leading the World Economic Forum and working with countless leaders across all sectors of society, I now feel called to dedicate my experience, energy, and reflections to a new purpose: helping humanity understand and navigate the most profound transformation in its history – the transition into the Intelligent Age. The Intelligent Age is about far more than artificial intelligence. It represents the convergence of human creativity and technological innovation – of AI, biotechnology, quantum science, and global connectivity – that is reshaping every dimension of our existence. It is redefining how we live, work, learn, and even what it means to be human. The Intelligent Age Series is my contribution to this new era. It is not a philosophical speculation about the distant future but a practical and comprehensive effort to help people, institutions, and societies prepare for what lies ahead. The first book, Thriving and Leading in the Intelligent Age, lays the foundation. The volumes that follow will explore how business, the economy, education, social innovation, and culture must evolve to remain deeply human in an increasingly intelligent world. Throughout my life, I have sought to build bridges, between nations, generations, and ideas. Now, I wish to continue this service in a different form: through reflection, education, and inspiration. My goal is to guide both today’s leaders and the next generation toward a future in which technology serves humanity, not the other way around. The Intelligent Age can be a time of renewal, creativity, and compassion, if we approach it with wisdom and shared purpose. That will be my focus and my mission in the years ahead. The future will not be shaped by machines. It will be shaped by the humanity we bring to them.

Moreover, Schwab wrote an op-ed for TIME Magazine titled “The End of Business as Usual” that reiterates the same general themes expressed in Schwab’s book.

He wrote (in part):

This is more than a technological revolution. It is a redefinition of what it means to create value, to lead, and to thrive in an age of constant disruption. […] A business enterprise is no longer a pipeline; it is a platform. It is not just a machine; it is a living, adaptive ecosystem. And leadership is no longer defined by control but by the capacity to navigate uncertainty with purpose and foresight. […] But let us be clear: this transformation is not automatic and it is not benign. Intelligent systems carry the potential to either amplify humanity or diminish it. If businesses pursue only efficiency, they will replace people. If they pursue meaning and innovation, they will elevate people. The choice is ours, and it is one of the defining choices of our time. This is why business leaders must go beyond digital transformation. We must undergo a mental transformation. We must shed the habits of an age obsessed with short-term profit and embrace a model of enterprise that places resilience, inclusivity, and human dignity at its core. Over the past several decades, I have witnessed how economic paradigms evolve. What I see now is not just evolution, it is a civilizational leap. A new kind of capitalism is emerging, one that is informed by intelligence, driven by purpose, and accountable to all stakeholders, including future generations.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Ze bug man has returned and he is here to tell you what we already know global elites and technocrats want: an all-time omni-surveillance, a tokenized economy, all work eventually eliminated and replaced with AI and automated robots in a smart city, transhumanism where man merges with the machine, where populations (small in scale) will be forced into little cubicles eating cricket burgers, interacting on the metaverse for conversation and digital ownership, owning nothing and being “happy.”

Though, having said that, I’m sure there might be some interesting little tidbits in his book that are not readily published online, but I think we understand where things are headed with our without his latest series of books.

Micah 2:1 Woe to them that devise iniquity, and work evil upon their beds! when the morning is light, they practise it, because it is in the power of their hand. [2] And they covet fields, and take them by violence; and houses, and take them away: so they oppress a man and his house, even a man and his heritage. [3] Therefore thus saith the LORD; Behold, against this family do I devise an evil, from which ye shall not remove your necks; neither shall ye go haughtily: for this time is evil.

