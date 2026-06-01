The following report was first published on May 25th, 2023, on winepressnews.com.

With June 1st being the first day of International Pride Month, I thought I would remind everyone of the fruit that these types of people produce, and what some of them say and chant out of their own mouths.

Major League Baseball team the Los Angeles Dodgers are caught up in a bit of controversy, as they have agreed to allow a provocative Catholic group known as the “Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence” to be featured guests at their annual Pride Night on June 16th.

The Dodgers had retracted their invite after igniting controversy, but then soon backtracked again when many came to defend the group.

ABC 7 describes the group as ‘a nonprofit organization that fundraises and volunteers to help the LGBTQ+ community. The group also dresses in drag as nuns, which is something some conservative Catholic organizations take issue with, claiming the LGBTQ+ group is “mocking” them.’

One such conservative Catholic group, Catholic Vote, blasted the group and the Dodgers’ decision.

“The L.A. Dodgers are promoting an Anti-Christian hate group “The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence” where drag queens pole dance on a crucifix, dress as Our Lord in Drag, mock Christ’s road to Calvary in a Gay Bar crawl, and so much more…. “It’s DISGUSTING, and the latest approbation of Anti-Christian HATE by woke corporations. Their lewd and vile conduct will be featured during pride month where CHILDREN will be attending the games. “We must FIGHT BACK.”

The group is collecting $1 million in donations to run ads on every Dodgers-affiliated network and radio station to “send a clear message:”

“Any business that promotes Anti-Christian bigotry WILL suffer the consequences,” the group threatened.

In 2007, SF Gate provided a short history of The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence and their activism:

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence started in 1979 as one of the first charities supporting San Francisco’s gay community and has since spread to more than 600 sisters in eight countries.

Mixing street theater, drag-queen elegance and community fundraising, the men of the Sisterhood support AIDS organizations, help combat hate crimes and, as they put it, “promote universal joy and expiate stigmatic guilt.”

“We are part of the modern gay rights movement,” said Sister Kitty Catalyst of San Francisco. “We are not ashamed of our differences, we are proud of them.”

Calling themselves 21st century nuns, the sisters have raised more than $1 million in San Francisco alone and have benefited such groups as the Breast Cancer Network, Haight-Ashbury Free Clinic and the Gay Games. The Sisters bring meals to the infirm and fund alternative proms for queer youth.

When the AIDS epidemic hit San Francisco in the early 1980s, the Sisters were among the first to act, distributing pamphlets that coined the term “safe sex” and visiting bathhouses to promote condom use.

The Sisters helped organize the first AIDS Candlelight Vigil, which has now become an international event, and one of the Sisters created the rainbow flag, which is now the defining symbol of the gay rights movement.

Castro Halloween, called off this year due to unruly crowds, was safely managed by the Sisters from 1990 to 1995. Today they host an annual children’s Halloween party with performances and costume prizes so youngsters can have a safe holiday in the Castro.

Easter Sunday is a high holy day for the Sisters, but their celebration, which includes a “Hunky Jesus Contest” in Dolores Park, has been called blasphemous by some Catholics. In 1999, the Archdiocese argued unsuccessfully that the Sisters should move their 20th anniversary party to a different day.

That same year, the Sisters were invited to be grand marshals at Reno’s first Gay Pride Parade, but were blocked when then-Nevada Gov. Kenny Guinn denied the parade on the grounds the Sisters would offend Catholics.

As noted, the Catholic group performs what they call a “Hunky Jesus Contest,” which involves participants dressing up in drag pretending to be Jesus, and be as lascivious as they can.

This past Easter holiday in April, the group hosted another Hunky Jesus Contest at Dolores Park, the 44th such celebration, the theme being a “Peep Show.” The event also featured an Easter egg hunt and storytime for children, according to Secret San Francisco.

An example of this year’s Easter contest can be seen below, with a massive crowd cheering them on, with one man pretending to be on the cross as another man in heels performed a pole dance with the guy still attached to the cross:

After disinviting the organization, the Dodgers then backtracked and reinvited the group after pushback.

“After much thoughtful feedback from our diverse communities, honest conversations within the Los Angeles Dodgers organization and generous discussions with the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, the Los Angeles Dodgers would like to offer our sincerest apologies to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, members of the LGBTQ+ community and their friends and families. “In the weeks ahead, we will continue to work with our LGBTQ+ partners to better educate ourselves, find ways to strengthen the ties that bind and use our platform to support all of our fans who make up the diversity of the Dodgers family.”

The Sisters gladly accepted the re-invitation. “We are pleased to share that they have agreed to receive the gratitude of our collective communities for the lifesaving work that they have done tirelessly for decades,” the group said in a statement on social media.

Furthermore, the Anaheim mayor Ashleigh Aitken also invited the Sisters to be her personal guests at the Angels Pride Night on June 7.

“Our June 7th Pride Night is part of Major League Baseball’s league-wide effort to raise awareness and promote acceptance of the LGBTQ+ community. As in the past, OC Pride has assisted our Organization in the planning of this event as well as outreach to all fans throughout Southern California,” an Angels spokesperson commented on the invitation.

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Los Angeles is not impressed and is calling upon Catholics and communities to reject this move. In a statement, the archdiocese said:

“The decision to honor a group that clearly mocks the Catholic faith and makes light of the sincere and holy vocations of our women religious who are an integral part of our Church is what has caused disappointment, concern, anger, and dismay from our Catholic community. “The ministries and vocations of our religious women should be honored and celebrated through genuine acts of appreciation, reverence, and respect for their sacred vows, and for all the good works of our nuns and sisters in service of the mission of the Catholic Church. “From providing a quality education for inner city students, to serving the sick, the homeless, the hungry and so many others in need, to caring for the souls of our faithful through prayer, our women religious have dedicated their lives to the Catholic faith and mission, sharing God’s loving grace with others. “The Archdiocese stands against any actions that would disparage and diminish our Christian faith and those who dedicate their lives to Christ. “The Archdiocese calls on all Catholics and people of goodwill to stand against bigotry and hate in any form and to stand for respect for one another and for the religious beliefs of our communities of faith. “Let us also show our care and respect for our women religious by sending a message of support to their communities through phone calls, letters, and posts on their social channels, supporting vocations by donating to their orders, and/or making donations in their name to the programs they support. “Let us show the world how much our women religious mean to us and our Church.

Additionally, San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone issued a statement on Twitter, responding to a tweet by Florida Representative Marco Rubio.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Lamentations 4:6 For the punishment of the iniquity of the daughter of my people is greater than the punishment of the sin of Sodom, that was overthrown as in a moment, and no hands stayed on her.

Words cannot describe the abominations this nation promotes…

Jeremiah 30:12 For thus saith the LORD, Thy bruise is incurable, and thy wound is grievous. [13] There is none to plead thy cause, that thou mayest be bound up: thou hast no healing medicines. [14] All thy lovers have forgotten thee; they seek thee not; for I have wounded thee with the wound of an enemy, with the chastisement of a cruel one, for the multitude of thine iniquity; because thy sins were increased. [15] Why criest thou for thine affliction? thy sorrow is incurable for the multitude of thine iniquity: because thy sins were increased, I have done these things unto thee.

But what is even sadder is the fact that the so-called “Christian” world is silent, save only for a chunk of Catholics. But then we must ask, how was this group allowed to exist for now over 44 years?!

This nation is worse than Sodom and the wrath of the Lord God Almighty is approaching.

Jude 7 Even as Sodom and Gomorrha, and the cities about them in like manner, giving themselves over to fornication, and going after strange flesh, are set forth for an example, suffering the vengeance of eternal fire. Ezekiel 16:47 Yet hast thou not walked after their ways, nor done after their abominations: but, as if that were a very little thing, thou wast corrupted more than they in all thy ways. [48] As I live, saith the Lord GOD, Sodom thy sister hath not done, she nor her daughters, as thou hast done, thou and thy daughters. [49] Behold, this was the iniquity of thy sister Sodom, pride, fulness of bread, and abundance of idleness was in her and in her daughters, neither did she strengthen the hand of the poor and needy. [50] And they were haughty, and committed abomination before me: therefore I took them away as I saw good.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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