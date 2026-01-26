Last week, the World Economic Forum (WEF) held its annual summit meeting in Davos, Switzerland — but its leaders are becoming more openly self-aware that people don’t like them and don’t take the WEF seriously anymore.

Klaus Schwab, the founder of the WEF, who was essentially forced out of his organization over sexual misconduct allegations last year, still holds somewhat of a prominent role on the sidelines; he lamented that he and his club of friends are no longer trusted, and now the WEF and its compatriots are forced to come up with a new messaging scheme.

Yet Schwab says that “we are losing the narrative” which he boasts “has guided humankind since its beginning.” “It’s the narrative that you are here and you owe your existence, also to prepare a better future.”

“Today, with all the crisis which we have, with the multitude of problems we are confronted with, I think we have become much more egocentric on an individual and also on a national way that makes international cooperation so much more difficult, by the way. And I think we have to think about how we recreate this narrative. And here I have to say I’m quite optimistic.”

Watch the whole interview here:

Larry Fink, the new Co-Chair of the WEF and CEO of BlackRock, also acknowledged the breach of trust at the opening salvo of events at Davos.

“But now for the harder question,” he’ll add. “Will anyone outside this room care?”

“But it’s also obvious that the world now places far less trust in us to shape what’s next. If the WEF is going to be useful going forward, it has to regain that trust,” Fink said.

How will trust be regained? Providing a wider cast of diverse voices, “a lot more transparent and more engaged with people who don’t feel as represented in rooms like this.”

Fink also blamed capitalism for some of this mistrust and that it must “evolve.” This evolution will be stakeholder capitalism.

“In advanced economies, that wealth has accrued to a far narrower share of people than any healthy society can ultimately sustain. Early gains are flowing to the owners of models, owners of data, and owners of infrastructure. “The open question, what happens to everyone else? If AI does to white collar workers what globalization did to blue collar workers, we need to confront that today, directly. “This is going to be the test. Capitalism can evolve to turn more people into owners of growth instead of spectators watching it happen. “Prosperity just isn’t the growth in the aggregate. It’s not just GDP. It can’t be measured by GDP or the market caps of companies. It has to be judged by many people who see it, who can touch it, can feel it, and can build their own future on it.”

Stakeholder capitalism is another term that Schwab coined years ago and became a slightly more familiar term on the world stage in 2020, per the WEF’s so-called Great Reset.

Larry Fink has been a major proponent of stakeholder capitalism, as noted by The WinePress, especially in the context of tokenizing all assets, something else Fink is very gung ho about.

In 2022, in his annual letter to shareholders, Fink wrote that stakeholder capitalism should be embraced. “It is through effective stakeholder capitalism that capital is efficiently allocated, companies achieve durable profitability, and value is created and sustained over the long-term,” he said.

Expanding The 4th Industrial Revolution

The following is a press release by the WEF, published on January 22nd (excerpts):

The World Economic Forum announced today the signing of agreements for five new Centres for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR), expanding its global network dedicated to the responsible adoption of frontier technologies.

The centres will focus on AI, frontier technologies, the energy transition and cyber resilience – strategic priorities for governments and industry. New centres in France, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates and India will address regional needs while advancing international dialogue and cooperation.

The Fourth Industrial Revolution Network is a platform for multistakeholder collaboration, bringing together public and private sectors to help ensure emerging technologies deliver benefits for society while minimizing risks. Launched by the World Economic Forum in 2017, the network brings together independent national and thematic centres across Europe, the Middle East, Asia and the Americas to advance the responsible development and application of exponential technologies.

Collectively, they will strengthen the Forum’s global Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) Network, which brings together governments, industry and experts to translate innovation into practical, adaptable policy solutions, pilots and frameworks that support the responsible development and deployment of emerging technologies.

“The launch of five new Centres for the Fourth Industrial Revolution reflects the value of bringing governments, industry and experts together around shared technology challenges,” said Børge Brende, President and CEO of the World Economic Forum. “By contributing local and regional insights, partners strengthen a global effort to advance emerging technologies responsibly.”

Read the rest of the report here.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Proverbs 16:5 Every one that is proud in heart is an abomination to the LORD: though hand join in hand, he shall not be unpunished.

Unreal, these people. Oh, we now owe our existence to these satanic freaks who tell us we will “own nothing and be happy,” you’re going to eat ze bugs, everything will be tokenized, we are going to become transhumanist and androgenous beings plugged into the AI grid to have all of our thoughts dictated to us. Oh, but how dare people for no longer trusting them!

They (we) don’t trust you (and never did) because we see you for who you are and what you are doing. These sycophantic devils always love to talk so humble and altruistic, but are so blinded by the devil that they cannot see their own hypocrisy; and they wouldn’t care if they could. To us, the world is their playground and we are the sand beneath their feet.

After all, it was Schwab who explicitly wrote in one of his blog posts about stakeholder capitalism that he described “people are social animals, and their absolute well-being is less important than their relative well-being.” We are nothing more than grazing cattle chewing cud on a giant plantation to them, and they are the shepherds and ranchers to prod us about for their benefit, and then slaughter us when we have been made well fat.

And it doesn’t help to “regain trust” when Donald Drumpf, the ultimate Orange Herring, is repeatedly praising Fink and the gang at Davos, and Fink and the ‘elite’ in the room sing Trump’s praises and give him a standing ovation.

Schwab and all the rest of these freaks can go rot in hell as far as I am concerned.

Psalm 94:1 O LORD God, to whom vengeance belongeth; O God, to whom vengeance belongeth, shew thyself. [2] Lift up thyself, thou judge of the earth: render a reward to the proud. [3] LORD, how long shall the wicked, how long shall the wicked triumph? [4] How long shall they utter and speak hard things? and all the workers of iniquity boast themselves? [5] They break in pieces thy people, O LORD, and afflict thine heritage. [6] They slay the widow and the stranger, and murder the fatherless. [7] Yet they say, The LORD shall not see, neither shall the God of Jacob regard it. [8] Understand, ye brutish among the people: and ye fools, when will ye be wise? [9] He that planted the ear, shall he not hear? he that formed the eye, shall he not see? [10] He that chastiseth the heathen, shall not he correct? he that teacheth man knowledge, shall not he know? [11] The LORD knoweth the thoughts of man, that they are vanity.

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE