As more people comb through the latest batch of Epstein files released by the Department of [In]Justice — well over a month after they were legally supposed to release everything — some of the files in it reveal that Jeffery Epstein and Bill Gates were allegedly discussing launching a pandemic on the world, specifically referencing something called the Nipah virus.

Other associates of Bill Gates were brought up in the latest file drop and provide additional clues as to the insistence on using mRNA technology in vaccines, for example.

More specifically, a set of documents — a 2010 article published in The New Yorker — were discussing a “doomsday virus,” Nipah virus was one of the potential strains mentioned.

Read the entire document here: https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%2011/EFTA02684958.pdf

Now, what makes the timing of this latest file drop so interesting is that there are headlines flashing online and on social media about a recent surge in Nipah virus in India and other parts of the Eastern world.

Also, the other day Dr. John “Doomsday” Campbell, this controlled opposition fearmongering liar that I have exposed before for his duplicity and “alt-health” shilling he does, came out with a scaremongering video that discussed if Nipah Virus is the next pandemic.

Oh sure, he claims it is nothing to worry about now, but he drops in the ominous fear of the unknown and half of the world population dying; what if it is manipulated in a lab (gain-of-function) and is released, what if the franken-virus mutates and escapes immuno-response and treatments? He’s setting the table: it’s called plausible deniability.

Keep in mind that he said all of this before this latest Epstein revelation dropped.

I remember seeing his video show up in my feed and I thought it was strange that he was saying this; and then, “coincidently,” this latest Epstein file drop talks about deploying a pandemic with gain-of-function at the epicenter of it, and an article that warns Nipah being hard to control.

Are Gates and the ‘elites’ planning to drop a new Nipah virus scamdemic? I guess we’ll find out.

We do know that the talks of bird flu continue to get jockeyed around, and I would not ignore that either (not that I think it is real, but that is how the narrative will be sold).

Luke 21:9 But when ye shall hear of wars and commotions, be not terrified: for these things must first come to pass; but the end is not by and by. [10] Then said he unto them, Nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: [11] And great earthquakes shall be in divers places, and famines, and pestilences; and fearful sights and great signs shall there be from heaven.

