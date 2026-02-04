The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
nymusicdaily's avatar
nymusicdaily
5hEdited

related: this past december, 34 asian nations participated in WHO's IHR Exercise Crystal - a real-time drill over several weeks. not a one-shot deal like Event 201 but a five-week training exercise across all govt institutions, framed by WHO itself as “getting ready for the next pandemic.”

looks like a template for granular local "countermeasures", mandated as one of the ongoing tabletop exercises required by the IHR

"They were asked to respond in real time to alerts, verify information, conduct risk assessments, and coordinate actions across agencies. WHO states that participants included not only national health ministries, but also officials responsible for points of entry, border coordination, and government communications. In practice, the same systems used during real emergencies - airports, ports, interagency coordination channels - were activated for the simulation.”

“Since 2010 the Asia-Europe Foundation – ASEF and Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan have partnered with WHO to help member states prepare for and respond to emergencies through investment in simulation exercises” https://nataliegwinters.substack.com/p/who-just-ran-a-simulation-for-the

Reply
Share
1 reply by The WinePress
Marc Torres's avatar
Marc Torres
5h

When info like this is released, that generally means bad shot is going on elsewhere. Like the economy plummeting to no end line the jobless #s just released and poor

Car sales down significantly. Expect more distractions like Military interventions, which I think Syria has just been bombed, Epstein files are great for distractions, expect more horrible incidents with ICE as well. They got it all worked out.

Reply
Share
1 reply by The WinePress
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The WinePress · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture