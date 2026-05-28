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Sky Stitches's avatar
Sky Stitches
1h

Industrialization is obsolescence for common people, and then deletion. The gov-corps-banker protection racket can't afford for people to unplug them.

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Lauren McMac's avatar
Lauren McMac
15m

◄ Proverbs 1:31 ►

Therefore shall they eat of the fruit of their own way, and be filled with their own devices.

Gonna reap what each sows - every single soul

Sow it and reap it back in heaps.

The ones who do not believe this .....in His time surely shall believe it.

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