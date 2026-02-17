The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gas Axe's avatar
Gas Axe
1m

I have often said we are in a decaying moral society.

Reply
Share
Andrew Guerra's avatar
Andrew Guerra
10mEdited

I pray God’s Wrath falls upon the synagogue of Satan NOT Jews very soon! They are evil inside and out - they’re the ones behind pornography including Child P-word (those two words are like matches and gasoline, DO NOT MIX) they’re the ones behind human trafficking, Hollywood (HELL-Y-Wood), causing division and spreading lies and discord, all the injustice, and also P**nHub is owned by a rabbi named Solomon Friedman and has also committed human trafficking and child you-know-what with that devilish site. And I’m only scratching the surface.

And then those rats have the gall to play victim when they’re exposed and put on the spot for their evils. They’ve been banned from 109 countries for a reason - soon I pray to be 114 countries! God HATES them, and I HATE them too!!! The Great Noticing is going to grow stronger and I pray there’ll be another Genocide on them that will happen before we’re caught up!

Recently, I saw that now LGBTQ is planning on replacing the Q with a P for PDF Files - I smell a synagogue of Satan rat behind that.

If you devils legalize PDF files, then I pray God sends a nuclear fallout upon you!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The WinePress · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture