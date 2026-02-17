Courtesy: Maayan Toaf/GPO

South Carolinian GOP Senator Lindsey Graham visited Israel for the umpteenth time in recent months, where he gave a speech in Tel Aviv lauding the impending destruction of Iran and the current regime in charge.

Roughly midway through his speech, Graham made some interesting remarks about Israel’s military capabilities and the future of warfare.

“The wars of the future are being planned here in Israel, because if you're not one step ahead of the enemy, you suffer. “The most clever creative military forces on the planet are here in Israel because they have to be [able] to survive. “So what we're looking at is that Israel is advancing down the road to new weaponry far beyond us. And it would be nice to have a process where we could be partners.”

Graham also said at the beginning of his speech that he visits Israel “every two weeks.”

Graham, who infamously enthuses over every war or potential conflict the U.S. gets involved with, has unashamedly prioritized Israel over American citizens.

After the mass destruction caused by Hurricane Helene in North and South Carolina, Graham said on Fox News that he was upset that the storm was taking attention away from Israel. He told Sean Hannity at the time:

“I’ve been going all over South Carolina, like most people I haven’t slept much. But look what’s going on in Israel. We have to help our friends to keep the war over there from coming here.”

Graham’s remarks come as the U.S. is imminently preparing for a broader war against Iran, following a recent meeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The administration recently redirected a second aircraft carrier to the Middle East in preparation for a full-scale attack.

It was then revealed that the U.S. has been preparing for a weeks-long operation against Iran, according to an exclusive report by Reuters.

The outlet wrote:

The U.S. military is preparing for the possibility of sustained, weeks-long operations against Iran if President Donald Trump orders an attack, two U.S. officials told Reuters, in what could become a far more serious conflict than previously seen between the countries.

The disclosure by the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the planning, raises the stakes for the diplomacy underway between the United States and Iran.

Trump, speaking on Friday after a military event at Fort Bragg in North Carolina, openly floated the possibility of changing the government in Iran, saying it “seems like that would be the best thing that could happen.” He declined to share who he wanted to take over Iran, but said, “there are people.”

“For 47 years, they’ve been talking and talking and talking,” Trump said.

Asked for comment on the preparations for a potentially sustained U.S. military operation, White House spokesperson Anna Kelly said: “President Trump has all options on the table with regard to Iran.”

“He listens to a variety of perspectives on any given issue, but makes the final decision based on what is best for our country and national security,” Kelly said.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Look into the eyes of this soulless troglodyte: nobody is home.

This bloodthirsty miser, a blasphemer who are among those who “say they are Jews, and are not, but are the synagogue of Satan” (Revelation 2:9, 3:9), will rot.

That being said, this fool spoke a little truth here, whether he realizes it or not.

Observe:

Micah 3:8 But truly I am full of power by the spirit of the LORD, and of judgment, and of might, to declare unto Jacob his transgression, and to Israel his sin. [9] Hear this, I pray you, ye heads of the house of Jacob, and princes of the house of Israel, that abhor judgment, and pervert all equity. [10] They build up Zion with blood, and Jerusalem with iniquity. [11] The heads thereof judge for reward, and the priests thereof teach for hire, and the prophets thereof divine for money: yet will they lean upon the LORD, and say, Is not the LORD among us? none evil can come upon us. [12] Therefore shall Zion for your sake be plowed as a field, and Jerusalem shall become heaps, and the mountain of the house as the high places of the forest.

Micah 5:7 And the remnant of Jacob shall be in the midst of many people as a dew from the LORD, as the showers upon the grass, that tarrieth not for man, nor waiteth for the sons of men. [8] And the remnant of Jacob shall be among the Gentiles in the midst of many people as a lion among the beasts of the forest, as a young lion among the flocks of sheep: who, if he go through, both treadeth down, and teareth in pieces, and none can deliver. [9] Thine hand shall be lifted up upon thine adversaries, and all thine enemies shall be cut off. [10] And it shall come to pass in that day, saith the LORD, that I will cut off thy horses out of the midst of thee, and I will destroy thy chariots: [11] And I will cut off the cities of thy land, and throw down all thy strong holds: [12] And I will cut off witchcrafts out of thine hand; and thou shalt have no more soothsayers: [13] Thy graven images also will I cut off, and thy standing images out of the midst of thee; and thou shalt no more worship the work of thine hands. [14] And I will pluck up thy groves out of the midst of thee: so will I destroy thy cities. [15] And I will execute vengeance in anger and fury upon the heathen, such as they have not heard.

Zechariah 14:1 Behold, the day of the LORD cometh, and thy spoil shall be divided in the midst of thee. [2] For I will gather all nations against Jerusalem to battle; and the city shall be taken, and the houses rifled, and the women ravished; and half of the city shall go forth into captivity, and the residue of the people shall not be cut off from the city. [3] Then shall the LORD go forth, and fight against those nations, as when he fought in the day of battle. [4] And his feet shall stand in that day upon the mount of Olives, which is before Jerusalem on the east, and the mount of Olives shall cleave in the midst thereof toward the east and toward the west, and there shall be a very great valley; and half of the mountain shall remove toward the north, and half of it toward the south. [5] And ye shall flee to the valley of the mountains; for the valley of the mountains shall reach unto Azal: yea, ye shall flee, like as ye fled from before the earthquake in the days of Uzziah king of Judah: and the LORD my God shall come, and all the saints with thee. -Compare verse 14:5 with Matthew 24, Mark 13, Luke 21; Isaiah 2; Revelation 6.

I still think we still have some years yet before the day of the Lord and the battle of Armageddon commences, but clearly the future of war will indeed center around and end in Israel. Israel and its military will be destroyed, its cities ransacked, its abominations and witchcrafts destroyed, and all the nations that are gathered against Israel at the time will also be obliterated when the Lord returns with his saints (Revelation 19; 2 Thessalonians 1:7-10).

In the meantime, we understand that many of the world’s puppet masters operate in Israel or elsewhere for the explicit and sole benefit of Israel; and they, with the help of Rome and its Jesuits, will continue to turn the world upside down and cause the bad goy to kill each other, while allowing Israel to expand its borders and eventually here in the not so distant future rebuild their third temple (2 Thessalonians 1:1-11).

