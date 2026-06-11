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Te Time's avatar
Te Time
4h

That election was most certainly rigged. Trump is the biggest liar in chief we have ever had. He makes Obama years look good.

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Bob's avatar
Bob
5h

How and why are the people continuing to fall for all of this?

I honestly do not understand the logic behind it all

Are people this blind to what is going on in the world?

Idiocracy 2026

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