I would like to think that most South Carolinians are not gluttons for punishment as to keep voting for this insufferable, incorrigible, bloodthirsty maniac, and that his election is all bought and paid for. I hope that’s the case, not that I support rigged elections, but I would like to hope that surely these people would not keep electing him as senator.

But here we are, nevertheless, and the chief warmonger in the Senate got himself yet another term.

But even if he had lost, ‘the club’ would have given him another job elsewhere, so who are we kidding?

At any rate, during his post-victory speech, Lindsey made sure to thank President Donald Trump, and went so far as to say that Trump is second only to God himself.

“Mr. President, you’re not far behind God.”

Remember when Trump and Graham pretended not to like each other back in 2016, when Trump condemned Graham for being a warhawk?

Now they are regular golfing buddies.

But I have to tell you, I actually agree with Lindsay: he never did clarify which god he is referring to…

2 Corinthians 4:3 But if our gospel be hid, it is hid to them that are lost: [4] In whom the god of this world hath blinded the minds of them which believe not, lest the light of the glorious gospel of Christ, who is the image of God, should shine unto them. [5] For we preach not ourselves, but Christ Jesus the Lord; and ourselves your servants for Jesus' sake. [6] For God, who commanded the light to shine out of darkness, hath shined in our hearts, to give the light of the knowledge of the glory of God in the face of Jesus Christ. Job 41:34 He [Satan] beholdeth all high things: he is a king over all the children of pride. Luke 4:5 And the devil, taking him up into an high mountain, shewed unto him all the kingdoms of the world in a moment of time. [6] And the devil said unto him, All this power will I give thee, and the glory of them: for that is delivered unto me; and to whomsoever I will I give it. [7] If thou therefore wilt worship me, all shall be thine. [8] And Jesus answered and said unto him, Get thee behind me, Satan: for it is written, Thou shalt worship the Lord thy God, and him only shalt thou serve.

So, yes, that’s their god, not mine. Their god is Lucifer the light bearer, not Jesus Christ who is the one true God; “Who being the brightness of his glory, and the express image of his person, and upholding all things by the word of his power, when he had by himself purged our sins, sat down on the right hand of the Majesty on high;” (Hebrews 1:3).

That being said, the blasphemy committed by so-called “conservatives” and “Christians” is unreal. It happened during the first administration, but the adulation and idolatry for Trump 2.0 is reprehensible and deplorable.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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