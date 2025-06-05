Before becoming the apostle Paul, on the road to Damascus Saul of Tarsus was blinded by the light of the Lord who appeared to him and revealed himself to be Jesus Christ, the man whom Saul was persecuting and causing the disciples to be arrested and executed. When Jesus revealed himself to him, Saul “trembling and astonished said, Lord, what wilt thou have me to do? And the Lord said unto him, Arise, and go into the city, and it shall be told thee what thou must do” (Acts 9:6).

Paul’s question, “Lord, what wilt thou have me to do?” is the title of this short study, and it is a question we all need to ask the Lord every so often, if not daily. With the times and seasons in which we live in, I felt it necessary for me to address the brethren and to challenge all of us to make sure and reaffirm what God’s will is for our lives. A lot of truly saved brethren, I reckon, are naturally nervous, confused, and unsure of what they need and should be doing with their lives. Lord willing, this report should answer some questions you may be having right now.

This report is a small addendum to a study I first publicized last year ‘Money Faileth:’ A Repeat Of Biblical History Forecasting The Collapse Of World Economies Forcing Societies Into Deeper Enslavement. If you have not read that study or perhaps need a refresher, feel free to reread it if you wish.

In the letter to the Colossians, Paul spoke of a brother in Christ named Epaphras, and recorded that he had a great zeal for the brethren spread across different churches in different regions. One of the things Epaphras did so fervently was to pray that the brethren were in God’s will.

Colossians 4:12 Epaphras, who is one of you, a servant of Christ, saluteth you, always labouring fervently for you in prayers, that ye may stand perfect and complete in all the will of God. [13] For I bear him record, that he hath a great zeal for you, and them that are in Laodicea, and them in Hierapolis.

That’s my prayer not just for myself but also for the brethren that read, share, and support my work and with whom I have fellowshipped with. But the question arises, how exactly do you find God’s will? The answer is not complicated, but God forbid if modern “churches” tell you how to find it and stand in it.

Paul spells it out in this passage:

2 Corinthians 8:10 And herein I give my advice: for this is expedient for you, who have begun before, not only to do, but also to be forward a year ago. [11] Now therefore perform the doing of it; that as there was a readiness to will, so there may be a performance also out of that which ye have. [12] For if there be first a willing mind, it is accepted according to that a man hath, and not according to that he hath not.

This passage is very underrated in my view, particularly verse 12, and should be committed to memory.

In verse 10, to keep it nice and simple, Paul is simply saying, finish what you started. If you make a promise, if you make a vow to God, then follow through with your end of the bargain. Some of the characteristics we see in these “perilous times” last days of the church before we are resurrected and translated from this world, are those that are “unthankful,” “trucebreakers,” “traitors, heady, highminded, lovers of pleasures more than lovers of God,” among other things (2 Timothy 3:1-5). Paul says it is “expedient for you” to do this (verse 10). So, if you start something in the Lord or if you are going to do anything at all for him, then do it by faith and stay with it, and don’t do it halfway.

Keep this in mind in your walk and when you pray or ask for something:

Ecclesiastes 5:4 When thou vowest a vow unto God, defer not to pay it; for he hath no pleasure in fools: pay that which thou hast vowed. [5] Better is it that thou shouldest not vow, than that thou shouldest vow and not pay. [6] Suffer not thy mouth to cause thy flesh to sin; neither say thou before the angel, that it was an error: wherefore should God be angry at thy voice, and destroy the work of thine hands?

Paul was able to say that he fulfilled 2 Corinthians 8:10 when he reached the end of his life:

2 Timothy 4:7 I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: [8] Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing.

The goal for you is to be able to say the same some day.

Returning to 2 Corinthians 8:11-12, this is how you find the Lord’s will and be in it. The central tenet to finding God’s will is your willingness to submit to and serve him. If you are willing and are flexible then God can use you and guide you. It’s not about what you have or don’t have: if you serve him “willingly” and are “of a ready mind” (1 Peter 5:2), then you are in God’s will. Consider this:

1 Timothy 2:8 I will therefore that men pray every where, lifting up holy hands, without wrath and doubting.

A great hindrance to your prayer life and falling out of the will the Lord has for you is when you hold bitterness and envy in your heart; your prayers and motives are for the wrong reasons. The other problem is when you doubt, you don’t actually mean the words that you say, you already have disbelief in your heart as you pray; similar to Sarah when she laughed when God said that she was going to conceive Isaac in her elder years (Genesis 18:11-15). “Is any thing too hard for the LORD?” The answer, of course, is no, so in order to understand God’s will for your life, you need you to trust him; “The just shall live by faith” (Romans 1:17).

This passage in James ties in nicely:

James 1:2 My brethren, count it all joy when ye fall into divers temptations; [3] Knowing this, that the trying of your faith worketh patience. [4] But let patience have her perfect work, that ye may be perfect and entire, wanting nothing. [5] If any of you lack wisdom, let him ask of God, that giveth to all men liberally, and upbraideth not; and it shall be given him. [6] But let him ask in faith, nothing wavering. For he that wavereth is like a wave of the sea driven with the wind and tossed. [7] For let not that man think that he shall receive any thing of the Lord. [8] A double minded man is unstable in all his ways.

God will test you. He will not tempt, he will not lead you into sin - “There hath no temptation taken you but such as is common to man: but God is faithful, who will not suffer you to be tempted above that ye are able; but will with the temptation also make a way to escape, that ye may be able to bear it” (1 Corinthians 10:13) - but he will put you some things in your place that will test your faith, and perhaps even require you to make a change, a change you might not have ordinarily done otherwise, and even if you don’t understand it to be in God’s will you have to trust him and let him direct your steps. Consider this contrast: “A man's heart deviseth his way: but the LORD directeth his steps” (Proverbs 16:9). What will you submit to? Your heart that is “desperately wicked” (Jeremiah 17:9) or the Lord’s? Again consider:

Psalm 37:3 Trust in the LORD, and do good; so shalt thou dwell in the land, and verily thou shalt be fed. [4] Delight thyself also in the LORD; and he shall give thee the desires of thine heart. [5] Commit thy way unto the LORD; trust also in him; and he shall bring it to pass. [6] And he shall bring forth thy righteousness as the light, and thy judgment as the noonday. [7] Rest in the LORD, and wait patiently for him: fret not thyself because of him who prospereth in his way, because of the man who bringeth wicked devices to pass.

The list of things that happen to us in our lives - finances, health, death, destruction, bad relationships, the trials of marriage, persecution, you name it - test our faith and sometimes it is very easy to want to give up and quit (and I know there are many times this has happened to me (Jeremiah 20:7-10)); but as these days grow even darker by the moment, it is important to keep yourself centered and lean upon the Lord and his word, and constantly affirm and establish what the will of the Lord is. If there were ever a truer passage that relates to today, it would be this and how we are to respond:

Ephesians 5:15 See then that ye walk circumspectly, not as fools, but as wise, [16] Redeeming the time, because the days are evil. [17] Wherefore be ye not unwise, but understanding what the will of the Lord is.

Furthermore, another central tenet needed to be in God’s will for your life is to make sure it aligns with scripture.

John 7:16 Jesus answered them, and said, My doctrine is not mine, but his that sent me. [17] If any man will do his will, he shall know of the doctrine, whether it be of God, or whether I speak of myself. [18] He that speaketh of himself seeketh his own glory: but he that seeketh his glory that sent him, the same is true, and no unrighteousness is in him.

It’s always a marvelous thing when you see Christians’ lives (giving the benefit of the doubt that they are saved, though most are not, let’s be honest) that are run amok and are confused about what they are to do in life and why they cannot find “that good, and acceptable, and perfect, will of God” (Romans 12:1-2). Well, it’s probably because you are not living like you should be or you are not submitting to the word of God completely. And by extension, if you want to really understand the scriptures, if you really want the Almighty to teach you his word, then you have to fully, 100% believe every last word and punctuation mark of it and submit yourself to it (1 Thessalonians 2:13). Only then will you find God’s will because you know it is straight from his word and not your inner machinations that are connected.

This isn’t to say you won’t make mistakes and fall down (Proverbs 24:16), or even question things and be unsure of yourself; I know I have plenty of times. The moment you find yourself in a place where you are so puffed up and haughty where you are not always judging and questioning and trying things with a sound mind (2 Timothy 1:7), is, to me, a sign you are definitely not fulfilling the will of God in your life.

For me - and this is something I can speak to and not for others per se - I have learned throughout the years that when the Lord is trying to direct me somewhere it is when I get repeated thoughts and ideas that won’t go away, like a broken record that keeps spinning, until my slow and silly self finally submits to it. This has happened a number of times when it comes to the direction of my personal ministry. A number of years ago I used to do YouTube and hand out a lot of tracts and personal evangelism; then I started to get called to do certain videos, then I was compelled to start writing books; and then I started to get the repeated calls to then shift into The WinePress and expose of what is going on in the world (2 Corinthians 4:1-4; Proverbs 24:10-12), by planting seeds to the lost world while instructing the believers with real-world applications, to then being led to do certain articles and exposes; to be a counsellor for others who seek help; to where I am now where I am getting more into sermons again (such as this one) and a return to videomaking. There are plenty of other in-betweens I did not list, but you get the point.

All the time I ask to be used of God in whatever capacity he wants me to, and even though I admittedly can get skittish and worrisome and fret myself over things I shouldn’t, I still pray and ask that God has a purpose and that he will provide and protect all the same. And Lord only knows, but perhaps there may come a time when the Lord would have me to leave the ministry for a time for whatever reason or another, as all things must eventually come to an end (1 Corinthians 7:29-31): maybe the Lord needs to judge an area, perhaps it is to keep me from and give me something that I cannot see afar off, or peradventure the Lord wills it for me to be a husband (1 Corinthians 7:32-35).

Another example is something that happened to me fairly recently. Without getting into details, last summer the Lord pressed it upon me (and I mean as if a bullhorn was going off in my ear) to start praying for someone, and so I did, and felt super compelled to get this person the gospel one way or another. Long story short, and in order to maintain privacy, I had to jump through some hoops to accomplish this, and invested a little bit of money into it, I was able to successfully give someone a copy of the word of God, a number of my works, a copy of my book “The Lord of Glory", and more. Having built light rapport with this person already and with the intense calling of God, I thought to myself that this person must be ready to receive the Lord for salvation and was really excited about this. Well, months went by and nothing: not a single word, not a single thank you or anything! Naturally I was upset and deeply troubled; and then I started to question myself, and then looked towards God in bewilderment asking, ‘what in the world, Lord? Why did you have me do all of that for it to (perceivably) end like it did?’

Well, we know that our God does not lie (Titus 1:2) and does not lead us into temptation; and yet I had moments such as Jeremiah did: “O LORD, thou hast deceived me, and I was deceived: thou art stronger than I, and hast prevailed: I am in derision daily, every one mocketh me” (Jeremiah 20:7).” You know, I appreciate those verses, not that I think it is wise to accuse God of being a liar (please don’t do that), but I appreciate the fact that the Lord inspired and preserved this because it relates to how we might feel. You don’t get that with Paul, who, at times, so it may feel like, we are to paper over our feelings with, “Rejoice in the Lord alway: and again I say, Rejoice” (Philippians 4:4). Let’s be honest with ourselves here: sometimes that is easier said than done.

But as for witnessing to this person, God had a reason for it and I take it by faith that he called me to do it for a cause. Though I may not understand it and probably never will until the judgment seat, I have to submit to God’s will and that I did my best to follow through with what he called me to do, and that is all I can do; and that is the message of 2 Corinthians 8:12 - “For if there be first a willing mind, it is accepted according to that a man hath, and not according to that he hath not.” And this connects to this passage as well as concerning preaching the gospel:

1 Corinthians 9:16 For though I preach the gospel, I have nothing to glory of: for necessity is laid upon me; yea, woe is unto me, if I preach not the gospel! [17] For if I do this thing willingly, I have a reward: but if against my will, a dispensation of the gospel is committed unto me. [18] What is my reward then? Verily that, when I preach the gospel, I may make the gospel of Christ without charge, that I abuse not my power in the gospel.

Now, the last passage I want to discuss relates to what we have looked at as well:

1 Corinthians 7:17 But as God hath distributed to every man, as the Lord hath called every one, so let him walk. And so ordain I in all churches. [18] Is any man called being circumcised? let him not become uncircumcised. Is any called in uncircumcision? let him not be circumcised. [19] Circumcision is nothing, and uncircumcision is nothing, but the keeping of the commandments of God. [20] Let every man abide in the same calling wherein he was called. [21] Art thou called being a servant? care not for it: but if thou mayest be made free, use it rather. [22] For he that is called in the Lord, being a servant, is the Lord's freeman: likewise also he that is called, being free, is Christ's servant. [23] Ye are bought with a price; be not ye the servants of men. [24] Brethren, let every man, wherein he is called, therein abide with God.

This passage in and of itself could be its own sermon, but to keep it brief this speaks to what we have been discussing, though in this instance there are times when God would have us to stay put and carry through the orders we have been given. God has given us each different gifts and callings, so use them accordingly and don’t try to be something you are not. Perhaps God wills you to be in the place you are at for a reason. Be flexible, yes, but as we read earlier in 2 Corinthians 8:11 - “Now therefore perform the doing of it; that as there was a readiness to will, so there may be a performance also out of that which ye have.”

This speaks to issues seen in the book of Galatians, for example, and all this incredibly stupid infighting I see and hear of all the time with brethren, bickering over these little things that matter and amount to nothing at the end of the day; where some of these curmudgeons want everyone to conform to them and their weak-minded consciences. That stuff gets on my nerves after a while. Not concerning sanctification from sin and rudiments of the world, one does not need to change their condition in order to be saved or stay saved. Keeping the commandments of God is what matters (1 Thessalonians 4:1-8). Or in the case of the passage, Paul uses the example of slavery and those that were purchased servants and were not to escape but to use that as a testimony to serve God and act as a living witness. Some of these hard-nosed, sacrilegious folk that have it embedded in them that you need to get your butt into a church building at all costs, and doesn’t even matter if it is hundreds of miles away or the fellowship is riddled with errors, according to some you need to abandon the place God has you in so you can join this glorified cult. I have had that put on me more than once, that I am not faithful to God and I am selfish and lazy by not compromising into wasting away in the congregation of the dead and hypocrites like they are. If you have a certain calling, stick with it; be willing and able to be flexible, yes, but don’t run to change your position and calling without discretion.

I mention this because in the times in which we live in we are so scattered and all over the place, isolated and left alone - similar to how John was on the island of Patmos before he died and was given the commands and visions to write the book of Revelation; and I think that is an implied foreshadowing of what is going to happen to a lot of us in the final days before the Lord takes us home. That’s, of course, not to say this can’t change, especially on the individual level, and things may not change, but understand that God’s will might be for you to be right where you are at for a reason; or, he might tell you to skedaddle. Be of a willing mind and be flexible.

So, hopefully this has given you some things to consider and meditate on. You and I must constantly be asking the question, Lord, what wilt thou have me to do?; and “that we through patience and comfort of the scriptures might have hope” (Romans 15:4). If you do this often I am sure your walk and relationship with the Lord will improve. Be honest with the Lord about what you want and are willing to do, and that “you that ye walk worthy of the vocation wherewith ye are called” (Ephesians 4:1).

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

