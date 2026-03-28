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Unlearn's avatar
Unlearn
1h

What a lost cause it was from the outset! The quicker more wake up to the it's 2 wings of the same bird analogy, the better.

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R Nichols's avatar
R Nichols
38m

Wow. Out of this celebrity's personal fan club all the people who are still members approve of him. 100% approval from his remaining fans shows he must be more popular than ever.

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