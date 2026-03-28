Frustration and a deep sense of utter betrayal has been on-going since Donald J. Trump became President again a second time in January 2025, and now it appears many more Republicans and conservatives that supported the “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) are simply over it and done, especially Gen-Z.

This week, the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Texas, came to a close, and it looks to have been a flop. Unlike past events, Donald Trump was not there nor was VP Vance or others in his administration, which perhaps is what led to a lesser turnout than usual.

But probably the most concerning sign that MAGA base is fractured was when Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union, was shocked when he asked the crowd, “How many of you would like to see impeachment hearings?” The crowd cheered. Stunned and disappointed, Schlapp replied, “No… that was the wrong answer.” He then said, “Let’s try that again, how many of you would like to see impeachment hearings?” To which the audience cheered again.

What has become apparent is that Trump and the GOP have lost the youth vote among Gen-Z and Millennials.

A clip of a young man interviewed by CNN believes that Republicans will get “destroyed” in the midterms this year. “A lot of people I knew who just voted for Trump because they thought it was cool, are just now being like, ‘I can’t stand the guy,’” he said.

CNN added:

Richard Baris, a conservative pollster, said fewer of those people are identifying as MAGA, a phenomenon that the Iran war has accelerated. Young people in particular are far more skeptical of Israel than bedrock Republican voters, Baris said, and the Trump administration has done little to counter the view among some critics that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is leading the US into another open-ended Middle East conflict. “There’s a resentment now with younger Republicans toward Israel because they feel like the US put Israel before them,” Baris said. That sentiment was reflected among younger CPAC attendees like Alexander Selby, an 18-year-old political science student at the University of Pittsburgh, who said the war shouldn’t be a priority for Trump as many Americans struggle economically. “He campaigned on no new wars. I didn’t really believe that when he did it, just cause if you look at the people who surround him, it’s very obvious he was never going to do that,” Selby said. “A lot of people — conservatives, young conservatives right now are kind of disillusioned with Trump and I’d consider myself one of those.”

In January, The WinePress cited a Gallup poll that found more Americans are officially becoming politically independent, led by Millennials and even more Zoomers.

But there is a clear disconnect between the youth and the older generations who are still swallowing everything Trump says and does.

An older white woman told MS Now (formerly MSNBC), “When this [war] gets taken care of, it’s going to be peace. I’m on Truth Social, that’s the only social media I do … he’s got a plan. He’s a genius.”

And this:

A reporter for MS Now commented on this “alternative reality” she witnessed.

“I was receiving an alternative reality. I asked them about gas prices, they say they don’t blame Trump. They say it was worse under Biden. I asked them about Iran, multiple people said that is America First.”

Again, The WP noted this disconnect last month when the Supreme Court ruled that most of Trump’s tariffs are illegal, many older Americans in MAGA country are still all-in.

Reporter: “Are tariffs working?” Man: “Hehe… I mean, it’s a no-brainer for me.” SOURCE

CNN noted:

A recent CBS News/YouGov poll showed Trump’s military action is overwhelmingly popular among Republicans, though self-identified MAGA supporters are more supportive (92%) than Republicans who don’t identify with the movement (70%). However, Trump’s 2024 victory was also built on support from nontraditional voters — young people, minorities and disaffected White men who rarely participated in electoral politics in the past.

It is worth noting that the parent company of CNN and CBS is Paramount, which was recently purchased by the pro-Zionist billionaire family of Larry Ellison and sons; who is a great ally to Donald Trump.

Earlier this month, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said during a press conference,

"Some in the press just can't stop. Allow me to make a few suggestions. People look at the TV and they see banners, headlines — I used to be in that business, I know everything is written intentionally. For example, a banner — 'Mideast War Intensifies.' What should the banner read instead? How about, 'Iran increasingly desperate,' because they are. Or more fake news from CNN. The sooner David Ellison takes over that network, the better."

Days after that statement was made, the Paramount deal closed, CNN recently ran a segment in which the host claimed MAGA supported Trump 100%.

Besides that, other GOP members are also beginning to break rank. Following Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA) ousting and retirement last year, and the recent departure of Director of National Counterterrorism Joe Kent, Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) told ZeroHedge in a comment: “If there are boots on the ground, public sentiment on this war changes overnight in a flash… people are not going to go for it. If a single boot of a single American soldier sets foot on Iranian soil, I will vote against this. I will not vote to fund sending South Carolina’s sons and daughters to die in a ground war in Iran.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Not that I think voting makes much of a difference, but this is an early indication of what will happen in the midterms. There will be a blue wave and the elephant will be slaughtered, maimed, and roasted rotisserie style.

Unless Trump declares martial law and suspends elections — which I think is very possible — then he will be impeached; and I would not be surprised either if that happens as soon as this year because more Republicans are going to break rank very fast if this war drags on, as the price of everything goes up, and more Americans come home in body bags. If it were done and over fast, then the GOP would cheer this. Now that Trump has become an international failure and laughingstock, the cuckservatives and degenerate GOP grandstanders will drop him like a hot potato, or go down with the ship, may also be the plan, too.

Just this week, a Democrat won a special election for a state representative spot in the county that has Trump’s estate Mar-a-Lago in it. That’s how badly the GOP is losing already; and it’s because the Millennials and Zoomers have checked out, and many other Trump voters will stay home instead because they too are dumping Trump.

Proverbs 26:12 Seest thou a man wise in his own conceit? there is more hope of a fool than of him. Romans 12:16 Be of the same mind one toward another. Mind not high things, but condescend to men of low estate. Be not wise in your own conceits.

The disconnect is truly fascinating, but not hard to explain. The MAGA boomers are sitting pretty on their investments and socialist-style retirement, not a care in the world, many of them unaffected too terribly (yet), and are so institutionalized and so bewitched by the Orange Pedo they will obey anything he says.

Younger Americans, many of whom are broke and are treading water trying not to drown — and since Trump has broken his campaign promises and is actively working against their good, Zoomers especially are mostly staying home.

But the GOP idiots at the top truly are so incredibly tone deaf. These monkeys can’t see that they have lost and are shocked that the youth are holding them accountable.

The Iran War and the Epstein Files are the two big bugaboos that have alienated a lot of people, and then the list continues from there; including no mass-deportations, MAHA a complete failure, the economy is destroyed and job losses mount, there are no end to the wars, his obeisance to Israel, censorship is increasing, building the surveillance state, no fraud was uncovered, the Federal Reserve is stronger than ever, and on and on.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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