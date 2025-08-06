Yesterday, Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced that his department is canceling 22 mRNA vaccine contracts associated with Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), lauded as another Trump administration and MAHA win.

According to a press release,

The wind-down affects a range of programs including:

Termination of contracts with Emory University and Tiba Biotech.

De-scoping of mRNA-related work in existing contracts with Luminary Labs, ModeX, and Seqirus.

Rejection or cancellation of multiple pre-award solicitations , including proposals from Pfizer, Sanofi Pasteur, CSL Seqirus, Gritstone, and others, as part of BARDA’s Rapid Response Partnership Vehicle (RRPV) and VITAL Hub.

Restructuring of collaborations with DoD-JPEO, affecting nucleic acid-based vaccine projects with AAHI, AstraZeneca, HDT Bio, and Moderna/UTMB.

RFK Jr. said in a statement:

“We reviewed the science, listened to the experts, and acted. BARDA is terminating 22 mRNA vaccine development investments because the data show these vaccines fail to protect effectively against upper respiratory infections like COVID and flu. We’re shifting that funding toward safer, broader vaccine platforms that remain effective even as viruses mutate. “Let me be absolutely clear: HHS supports safe, effective vaccines for every American who wants them. That’s why we’re moving beyond the limitations of mRNA and investing in better solutions.”

In a separate response, RFK shared in a video explaining the move. He claims the mRNA vaccines were ineffective against Covid-19 and do not adequately stop “pandemics” but prolongs them, subtly suggesting that the vaccine becomes “ineffective” if a single antigen mutate, negating the “protective effects” of the shot.

“But as the pandemic showed us, mRNA vaccines don't perform well against viruses that infect the upper respiratory tract. “Here's the problem: mRNA only codes for a small part of the viral proteins, usually a single antigen. One mutation and the vaccine becomes ineffective. This dynamic drives a phenomena called antigenic shift, meaning that the vaccine paradoxically encourages new mutations and can actually prolong pandemics, as the virus constantly mutates to escape the protective effects of the vaccine. “Millions of people […] caught the Omicron variant despite being vaccinated. That’s because a single mutation can make mRNA vaccines ineffective. The same risk applies to flu. “[…] Let me be absolutely clear: HHS supports safe, effective vaccines for every American who wants them.”

However, Kennedy was not telling the entire truth.

The official HHS press release notes that it is not ending all mRNA projects and will continue to fund and research them. HHS clearly states (emphasis mine):

While some final-stage contracts (e.g., Arcturus and Amplitude) will be allowed to run their course to preserve prior taxpayer investment, no new mRNA-based projects will be initiated. HHS has also instructed its partner, Global Health Investment Corporation (GHIC), which manages BARDA Ventures, to cease all mRNA-based equity investments. In total, this affects 22 projects worth nearly $500 million. Other uses of mRNA technology within the department are not impacted by this announcement. The move signals a broader shift in federal vaccine development priorities. Going forward, BARDA will focus on platforms with stronger safety records and transparent clinical and manufacturing data practices. Technologies that were funded during the emergency phase but failed to meet current scientific standards will be phased out in favor of evidence-based, ethically grounded solutions – like whole-virus vaccines and novel platforms.

In other words, many other mRNA projects will go unmolested.

In April, The WinePress reported how the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) via BARDA provided fast-track clearance for a self-amplifying mRNA bird flu vaccine produced by Archturus - which has ties to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Not long thereafter, HHS and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) announced in May the creation of a new vaccine platform that is designed to target a number of viruses in one single dose, including H5N1 bird flu, coronaviruses, MERS, and more. The NIH is referring to this as “Generation Gold Standard” - a project that was foreshadowed last year in mainstream press before the 2024 Presidential election. The project is valued at $500 million according to the Wall Street Journal.

And again in June it was revealed that the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is working on a plan to mass-vaccinate poultry and cattle, while at the same time the USDA and NIH are working on a new mRNA vaccine for cattle. This is part of a broader plan by the USDA to tackle H5N1 bird flu by investing in new vaccines, which include experimental aerosols and vaccines in water.

Furthermore, Kennedy’s recent announcement contradicts a FDA approval of Moderna’s new COVID-19 Vaccine mNEXSPIKE (mRNA-1283) at the end of May.

In July, the FDA approved Moderna’s Spikevax Covid mRNA vaccine for children 6 months and up, marking the first Covid vaccine formally approved for use in young children, without emergency authorization. After receiving backlash, a Trump admin. official claimed this approval was made while Kennedy was on vacation and therefore he did not know. But there was no mention of rescinding this approval and still have not heard of a formal rescinding since. And even though RFK Jr. said he and the administration were able to get the Covid mRNA vaccines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) off of the child vaccination schedule, those vaccines are still are on the order for children 6-months and older.

In short, it appears the HHS will be rescinding a number of mRNA vaccines, others will still be funded and researched.

Vaccine Injury Compensation

On top of this, last week Kennedy announced he was looking into reforming the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP). This program, noted by Vigilant Fox, was created under the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act, which shielded vaccine manufacturers from lawsuits over injury claims.

Before ascending to HHS Secretary, Kennedy had exposed vaccine manufacturers were getting hit with lawsuit after lawsuit because of injuries, pointing out that VICP only paid-out $5.4 billion to 12,000 victims over the course of 39 years.

In a lengthy statement on X, RFK pledged to fix this system.

“The structure itself hobbles claimants. The defendant is HHS, not the vaccine makers; and claimants are therefore facing the monumental power and bottomless pockets of the U.S. government represented by the Department of Justice. “The VICP is broken, and I intend to fix it. I will not allow the VICP to continue to ignore its mandate and fail its mission of quickly and fairly compensating vaccine-injured individuals. I am grateful to be working with [Attorney General Pam Bondi] and HHS staff to fix the VISP. Together, we will steer the Vaccine Court back to its original Congressional intent.”

Tap to enlarge

However, a number of commentors on Vigilant Fox and ZeroHedge are not pleased with this, seeing this as a deferral that still covertly defends vaccines, and acts as a taxpayer-funded bailout rather than forcing pharmaceutical and biotech companies to pay for the injuries.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

1 Timothy 6:20 O Timothy, keep that which is committed to thy trust, avoiding profane and vain babblings, and oppositions of science falsely so called: [21] Which some professing have erred concerning the faith. Grace be with thee. Amen.

Fell for it again!

RFK and this administration will never attack mRNA and the Covid death shot bioweapons, they’ll never do it, they can’t, lest Bobby end up like his uncle! Instead, he tells you they were “ineffective” in stopping the made-up virus that has NEVER been isolated in a lab or proven to cause disease, failing all four of Koch’s Postulates to determine if something is a virus; and then goes even further to say these shots “prolong pandemics.” What? How’s that for a slap in the face?

And to top it all off, YOU and I get to pay for people’s bad decisions, while you lost your job due to lockdowns, got a hyper-inflated currency because of all that quantitative easing and stimmie checks, forced to indirectly pay for all these high costs then passed onto you because the vaxxed are dropping like flies and are sick all the time now; ostracized from family, friends, neighbors, work and the world for not being a good little sheep - and now, now you get to pay for it again!

Tell me, how does it feel to Make America Healthy Again?

Galatians 6:7 Be not deceived; God is not mocked: for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap. [8] For he that soweth to his flesh shall of the flesh reap corruption; but he that soweth to the Spirit shall of the Spirit reap life everlasting. [9] And let us not be weary in well doing: for in due season we shall reap, if we faint not. Proverbs 19:2 Also, that the soul be without knowledge, it is not good; and he that hasteth with his feet sinneth.

I have repeatedly shown that RFK is very pro-vaccine and promised to deliver a bird flu vaccine. And so here we go again:

As I have pointed out a number of times before in other reports this year (and bears worth repeating so people get the full context) -

Even though mainstream media continues to erroneously report that RFK Jr. is “anti-vax,” nothing could be further from the truth as the Health Secretary has repeatedly said for years, well before he took this position, that he is pro-vaccine but has been critical of some of them.

During a debate with Alex Epstein at the University of Colorado Boulder in 2019, Kennedy once again asserted that he is not “anti-vaccine” but “pro-vaccine,” and has had all of his children vaccinated, but many people do not know his position because the mainstream media is very quick to call him an “anti-vaxxer” and quash the rest of his opinions. Jr. went on to point out that these “medicines,” as he called them, are exempt from safety testing. Because of that, Kennedy advocates that more safety testing should be done before they are mandated. He said:

“I don’t think we should be mandating medical interventions for unwilling Americans, unless we know precisely that that vaccine is going to end up helping them rather than hurting them.”

Courtesy: The Healthy American

During his confirmation hearings in late-January - which you can watch here and here - he made a number of admissions and promises that included the creation of new vaccines and protection of old ones. On day one, RFK, when he was getting grilled by Senator Bernie Sanders, said, “I am supportive of vaccines. I'm supportive of vaccines. I want good science and I want to protect the vaccines.”

Courtesy: The Healthy American

On day two, Jr. made it even more clear his stance on vaccination. When queried, he said, “I recommend that children follow the CDC schedule, and I will support the CDC schedule when I get in there if I'm fortunate enough to be confirmed.”

Furthermore, a senator asked Jr. to respond to question, that if “a child who may be immunosuppressed and cannot get a vaccine are at risk of being in a classroom with an unvaccinated child and thus at risk of getting the infectious disease because we've lost the herd immunity,” what is Kennedy’s response. RFK Jr. affirmed this and said he will work to rebuild trust.

“My response is that vaccine uptake for the COVID vaccine, for example, is down to 23% and all vaccines are dropping and they're doing that because people don't believe the government anymore,” he said. “We need good science and I'm going to bring that in. I'm going to restore trust and that will restore vaccine uptake.”

On top of this, RFK Jr. pledged to bring an effective bird flu vaccine. When questioned, “Will you support the development and a distribution of vaccines for the avian flu, yes or no?” RFK Jr. responded, “Yes.”

RFK Jr. has since been in the hotseat during his short tenure as head of the HHS.

In March, Kennedy urged people to get vaccinated during a purported measles outbreak in Texas.

Before assuming the role, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla met with RFK Jr.. Bourla said during an earnings call:

“I don’t want to speak about the details of what we discussed during that dinner because I want to respect the privacy, but we developed a good relation with Mr. Kennedy. If he’s confirmed, we will work with him to make sure that we advance the right policies. “The President is extremely proud, and of course, we are extremely proud, that [Pfizer] basically delivered a vaccine through this landmark golden standard program, the Operation Warp Speed […] that saved millions of lives.”

But people somehow missed this? Did they suspend disbelief? Did they wish upon a star and hope something was going to change?

Don’t you also love that little condition the HHS gave itself: “Other uses of mRNA technology within the department are not impacted by this announcement.”

Oh, you mean like that company that is owned and funded by Moderna and other big-ag giants like Monsanto and Bayer that wants to aerial-spray mRNA pesticides onto crops, which then leach into the plants and hack the plant’s DNA and create hereditable mRNA seeds for generations to come. You mean like that protection, Bobby?

Tell me, how does it feel to Make American Biotech Advance? Eating RNA in your food, bird flu shots in your meat, wearing wearable devices to track your vitals at all times, and to fork over a health digital ID so an AI doctor can treat you?

I have been warning for at least four years now that a bird flu plandemic is coming. This latest move by HHS is more proof of that. It's coming.

Since 2021, I have expressly warned that a fake zoonotic bird flu scamdemic was going to be used as a means to justify mass-vaccination and culling livestock, wildlife and pets, and consolidating small, independent, farms into compliance or out of business; and then crank of the prices of meat and dairy, and then have it removed from store shelves because of this “virus.” And how much longer before people who got the Covid shots start to increasingly die again in more noticeable numbers, and then Bobby stutters and tells us that we need to get our mRNA flu shots?

Dr. Joseph Mercola published my opinions in a 2022 report, which you can read here.

Tap the image to read the report

1 Timothy 4:1 Now the Spirit speaketh expressly, that in the latter times some shall depart from the faith, giving heed to seducing spirits, and doctrines of devils; [2] Speaking lies in hypocrisy; having their conscience seared with a hot iron; [3] Forbidding to marry, and commanding to abstain from meats, which God hath created to be received with thanksgiving of them which believe and know the truth.

Be not deceived: the de-carbonization agenda has not faded, it just took on a new form under the guise of MAHA. Who cares if Red 40 is removed from the food if the trade-off is meat and dairy poisoned with mRNA, and then resulting their deaths and then starvation?

Read up on the expanding list of MAHA and RFK nonsense below:

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE