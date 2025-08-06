The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Waitingfortheblessedhope's avatar
Waitingfortheblessedhope
17m

RFK Jr........As useful as teats on a boar hog.

KayAnne Riley's avatar
KayAnne Riley
25m

This is how the incredibly weak and politically correct RFK Jr. approaches everything. Half-assed and with zero truth or conviction.

