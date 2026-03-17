Yet another campaign promise from Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the head of Health and Human Services (HHS), has ultimately failed, the latest being RFK’s goal to change the CDC’s childhood vaccination schedule and remove a number of required shots from the list.

From Reuters:

U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy in Boston sided with the American Academy of Pediatrics and other ‌medical groups, which said health regulators had acted unlawfully to carry out Kennedy’s agenda of upending immunization policies and warned the changes will reduce vaccination rates and harm public health.

Murphy’s ruling forced the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices to postpone a meeting set to begin on Wednesday, after he concluded it was not lawfully constituted and blocked Kennedy’s 13 appointees to it.

The ruling, dealt a significant setback for the reduced childhood vaccination schedule championed by Kennedy, a longtime anti-vaccine activist appointed last year by President Donald Trump to lead the Department ​of Health and Human Services. The Trump administration will likely appeal the decision.

Murphy said that for decades, the U.S. had been focused on the eradication and reduction of diseases using vaccines, which were developed ​through “a method scientific in nature and codified into law through procedural requirements.”

Under Kennedy, Murphy said, the government “has disregarded those methods and thereby undermined the integrity of its actions.”

The ⁠judge, who was appointed by Democratic President Joe Biden, blocked Kennedy’s 13 ACIP appointees from continuing to serve in their positions and upended votes they had previously taken to reshape vaccine policies.

“This is a great victory not only ​for vaccines and public health in the United States, but for science,” said Richard Hughes, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, on a call with reporters.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. HHS spokesperson ​Andrew Nixon said the department “looks forward to this judge’s decision being overturned just like his other attempts to keep the Trump administration from governing.”

Read the rest of the report here.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Habakkuk 1:4 Therefore the law is slacked, and judgment doth never go forth: for the wicked doth compass about the righteous; therefore wrong judgment proceedeth.

Though this latest ‘MAHA Fail’ isn’t Kennedy’s fault, it is still nonetheless another failure all the same, as the innocent will continue to be plugged full of harmful shots.

Of course, mainstream media continues to regurgitate this ruse that RFK is “anti-vaccine.” Nothing could be further from the truth. Kennedy has repeatedly defended vaccines; and I’ve reported time after time that this administration, with RFK, has approved and is funding the creation and fast-tracking of new mRNA vaccines.

The bottom line is nothing has changed. It’s business as usual and more death shots are on the way; and when Trump and Bobby don’t get the credit to fuel their narcissism, and as people and animals die, they’ll shout, ‘Don’t let the Democrats steal our most beautiful and biggliest accomplishments.’

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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