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Unlearn's avatar
Unlearn
2h

Some of us await a po box # if you so decide to get one! 🙂

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Redeemed Dissident's avatar
Redeemed Dissident
4h

The engineered spectacle of the political theater remains intact to entrain and to divide and to redirect the attention of the masses, to inflame and to weaken them, to amplify a sense of helplessness and victimhood and to give them faux "heroes" who will "represent them" and "fight on their behalf" in a shameless and widespread surrender of personal agency to a system that moves in only one direction -- to restructure, inhibit and rule over the slaves, like any plantation owner -- but with the illusion that the slaves periodically put their suggestions in the "ballot box" for consideration of the reigning master(s). There was never any legitimate attempt to do anything other than use subterfuge and deception to overcome skepticism and to instead redirect it through those who claim to oppose the system and wish to dismantle it -- sort of the same rhetoric that was used in the last selection to boost the desirability of the selected Chief clown himself -- promise the people what they wish to hear, make an effort theatrically to work towards a resolution, but instead make grand strides in the opposite direction and blame the system they are as well entrenched in and part of as their predecessors - it's a relay team effort and the handing off of the baton from left to right enables forward progress to continue so that their globalist wet dream can be realized -- they can sense it, they want it, and they will, as directed by THEIR masters (including the one true evil, fallen one) to do what has been planned and is being executed without interruption or encumbrance before our eyes -- that is even now materializing and onlookers are too busy fighting with one another and choosing faux heroes to worship and place whatever "trust" they may have in the ones to whom they've abdicated their power to make things nice for them - because the government will "take care of them" - while it poisons, propagandizes, and extorts life and resources from them....to even notice that the digital chains are being placed on them and the demise of even the illusion of freedom is drawing nearer.

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