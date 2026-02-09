The following report is by The Epoch Times (excerpts):

The director of the National Institutes of Health said in a new interview that there’s a dearth of high-quality research into vaccines and autism and that the health agency is funding research that will determine the causes of autism.

Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, the NIH’s director, told EpochTV’s “American Thought Leaders” in an interview released on Feb. 10 that he has read studies that have found no connection between the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine and autism. Bhattacharya sees the studies as robust.

“For other vaccines, there actually isn’t this kind of rich literature,” he said. “‘Do vaccines cause autism’ is a poorly formed question,” Bhattacharya added later. “Do I believe that we know that there are some vaccines that cause autism? The answer—I don’t think that’s true. Do we know for a fact that every single vaccine in the combination it is given doesn’t cause autism? Also, I don’t know that we know that. These are things that are worthy of research.”

Bhattacharya, during a Senate Health Committee hearing on Feb. 3, told Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) that he does not believe autism is caused by the measles vaccine. Sanders pressed for a broader answer. “I have not seen a study that suggests any single vaccine causes autism,” Bhattacharya said.

“We’ve invested a tremendous amount of money in trying to understand the etiology of autism, because there’s millions of families around the country that have children that ... they would love to be able to help, but we don’t really have great answers, both for the cause and how to sort of reverse whatever problems there are. And of course, there’s a whole range of phenotypes ... ranging from very, very severe autism to much milder, and so you can have different answers and different biology,” Bhattacharya told The Epoch Times. “We need to have better science underlying all of these conditions, and that’s something I’m investing in to make sure that the next generation of folks who have these conditions will have better answers provided to them.” “Even if some people think that the question is already settled, if there’s a lot of the population that doesn’t agree, then, in my view, the right, respectful thing to do is to—rather than just to censor them or argue with them to marginalize them—is to provide more, better, scientific answers to the questions that they have,” he said.

Some parents of children with autism say that their children were harmed by vaccines, and the government vaccine injury program has paid families who suffered problems associated with autism following vaccination. Researchers with Children’s Health Defense, founded by Kennedy, said in a Jan. 31 paper that epidemiological and other evidence demonstrate that aluminum in vaccines can trigger autism in certain people.

“I don’t know the answer,” Bhattacharya said in the new interview. “I don’t understand how people can so confidently say they know what the answer [is] for a biological condition that is so heterogeneous and [has] so many different hypotheses. That’s the way I’ve been approaching it.” “Now it may be that for some kids with different kinds of susceptibility in different areas, there’s going to be some risk, and you have to take that into account,” he said. “And so there should be a sort of a shared decision-making kind of thing for vaccinations.”

Read the rest of the report here.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

This nonsense and lies should not come as a surprise to anyone. The government and big-pharma cannot allow one of their major moneymakers to come to naught.

Acts 19:25 Whom he called together with the workmen of like occupation, and said, Sirs, ye know that by this craft we have our wealth.

The words Greek word for ‘witchcraft’ and ‘sorcery’ is “Pharmakeia.” Their wealthy craft cannot be stymied.

People pegged their hopes on Trump and RFK to address the vaccination — which is WILD considering that it was Trump who launched Operation Warp Speed, keeps bragging about it and the death shots, and signed the contracts to fund the creation and surveillance of the vaccines and their recipients.

Moreover, as I have documented many times last year, Trump and RFK bowed the knee to big-pharma very quickly before even stepping foot into office; and there are plenty of people inside his administration that work with big-pharma, none more so than Chief of Staff Susie Wiles.

RFK has said that he wants to restore trust in vaccines and alt-health grifter and liar Robert Malone was appointed to the CDC.

Autism is the tip of the spear: people continue to develop turbo cancers and other vascular problems, and people when they do get sick are much sicker for longer, and we all KNOW why.

