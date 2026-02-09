The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Char's avatar
Char
10m

They are trying every which way to get around that question of autism cause they either know it does, or they haven't even researched enough to know if it does. All in all, I don't trust them as far as I can throw them, so NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO to the vax.

Reply
Share
Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
4m

They continue to try to hide the truth. And fool who they can. It's unbelievable!!!

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The WinePress · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture