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KatherineEH🌹's avatar
KatherineEH🌹
28m

Maha/maga were shams they try to build up and sell to we the people, as is the usual. Not to boast, but I didn't fall for it. I've just been so over all of them/it.

They want us

broke

starving

ill

dead and/ or in slavery

and the plans keep moving on, as we can see.

Thank you!!

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