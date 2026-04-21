As the Trump administration and Republican party attempt to put something together in time for the midterms, some analysts have revealed that “Make America Healthy Again” (MAHA) is hardly an issue they and the pollsters are concerned about, and therefore will not bother to bring it up on the campaign trail.

Daily Caller reported this week (excerpts):

The Make America Healthy Again movement may be losing significant steam ahead of the November midterm elections as many Americans have grown increasingly concerned about other political issues.

The MAHA movement is becoming gradually more fractured, according to a spate of recent reports. Multiple analysts told the Daily Caller News Foundation that MAHA-related issues will take a backseat in the midterms especially compared to concerns regarding U.S.’ ongoing affordability crisis and the Iran war.

The MAHA movement is “the mouse that roared,” according to Steve Milloy, executive director of the Free Enterprise Project and founder of JunkScience.com.

“[Other] midterm voter concerns – like affordability, the Iran war, immigration and President [Donald] Trump, dwarf MAHA issues,” Milloy told the DCNF. “Plus, the midterms are about people voting for their representatives in Congress, not [Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.].”

Milloy, a biostatistician and lawyer, also asserted that the Trump administration should “quietly walk away from MAHA” and instead prioritize other issues.

“MAHA is a dangerous movement,” he said. “Its junk science-based views on food additives, chemicals, microplastics, autism and more threaten our food supply and modern society, generally. I fought these people for 30 years when they were on the left where they belong. President Trump would do well just to stick to basic conservative principles, including good science.”

Affordability is currently a top concern for Americans ahead of November’s elections. As of March, 32% of Americans said the economy was the nation’s most important problem, according to Gallup data. A recent CNN poll conducted by SSRS Trump’s approval rating for his handling of economic issues had dropped to a new career low of just 31%.

Trump’s approval rating according to The Economist

Republican strategist Michael McKenna told the DCNF that he thinks the “size and importance” of the MAHA movement has become somewhat “overblown” during Trump’s second term.

“Most of it is the remnant of the anti-COVID vaccine crowd,” McKenna said. “I don’t think we should be in the business of aggrandizing Secretary Kennedy. I don’t think I’m alone in that. I think most Americans look at this crew and think that they’re probably right about eating real food and wrong about vaccines. That’s the frame within which Secretary Kennedy operates.”

Samuel Karnick, a senior fellow at The Heartland Institute, similarly told the DCNF that he is doubtful any potential “divisions” over MAHA priorities will make a big difference in this year’s midterms.

“It seems unlikely that divisions over MAHA will have much impact on the 2026 elections,” Karnick explained. “The big issues are the economy, the lingering effects of inflation, the Iran war, the high cost of health care, and the SAVE Act. Congress has done little, if anything, to implement the MAHA agenda, so there is not much reason for the issue to affect people’s votes at present.”

A Politico poll released on April 6 found that less than half of supporters of MAHA — 42% — believe vaccines are a key issue for the movement. The survey also showed that only six MAHA principles — focused on food, chemicals, and physical fitness — gained majority support from respondents.

A separate Politico poll released in late March shows that many voters — including backers of the MAHA movement — are split over whether the Trump administration made enough progress in improving Americans’ overall health.

Moreover, according to some insiders, internal pollsters in the administration are advising President Trump that MAHA values are “inconsequential,” and only around 2 to 5% of the voters care about these issues are not. Whether or not these numbers are anywhere close to accurate is debatable, but it fundamentally represents that MAHA has become next to irrelevant.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Proverbs 13:17 A wicked messenger falleth into mischief: but a faithful ambassador is health.

I said a number of times last year and this year that MAHA was dead, but now I think we can definitely say it is truly dead.

MAHA should be called HAHA because the joke’s on us and anyone who thought we were going to make meaningful change. The fact of the matter is twofold:

Number one; those who have been following my work will recall that we exposed RFK Jr. on several different occasions for being another liar and hypocrite who is simply just playing politician, even if we agreed on some of the things he said. The idea that he was “anti-vax” is a ruse perpetuated by the mainstream media and establishment, and is levied against anyone who dares question the efficacy and safety of any shot, no matter what. The fact is Kennedy explicitly and repeatedly for years said that he is NOT “anti-vax,” defended using vaccines, wanted to make “better” ones, and since joining Trump 2.0, HHS and FDA and USDA have promoted or worked on new vaccines, including mRNA, and has been very cozy with big-pharma even before day one.

Search my Substack for these articles.

MAHA was never serious to begin with. It was always a scam. RFK Jr. was included in the administration simply because there were enough Americans who wanted to see change in the food and medical system, but nothing was ever going to change.

But the real death knell was Trump’s executive order prioritizing glyphosate production, followed by RFK running cover for him; followed by a week later his guest appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience where the word ‘vaccine’ was never uttered even once.

And that is just the tip of the iceberg, that, and for the many other reasons I reported on since the start of Trump 2.0: transhumanism and wearables; to digital health IDs and the 4th Industrial Revolution; to the promotion of big-pharma and their many sorceries and vaccines; approving multiple faux meat products; the new Food Pyramid was lazily thrown together and changes little in the grand scheme of it all; big-ag bailouts and imported beef; etc., etc. So, what’s left? Steak N’ Shake fries coated in seed oils, fried in beef tallow, and have no food dyes in manufactured, prepackaged foods that are still bad — and how do we know for sure these dyes will be gone, or will be renamed on the label and nothing changed?

Just within the first couple of weeks with this new administration.

Winning.

Point number two; the fact is, unfortunately, very few Americans genuinely care about cleaner food, less pharmaceuticals, and a healthier environment. People want their cake and to eat it too. They want to eat and drink slop, and then pop a pill to mitigate the effects, which is why GLP-1 drugs are exploding in popularity (which is why “body positivity” and “fatphobic” have completely disappeared from the vernacular the last few years). ‘That’s how we defeat the woke mob, everyone: peddle more drugs!’ Winning! Big-pharma and big-ag certainly are.

It pains me, but Americans simply just don’t care. You’re certainly not going to convince those who have been so heavily institutionalized for most of their lives, and cannot break out of the programming. That, and many “organic” foods at the store are simply not really all that organic; some are, but many are not, so people are just paying more for a label.

Jeremiah 6:16 Thus saith the LORD, Stand ye in the ways, and see, and ask for the old paths, where is the good way, and walk therein, and ye shall find rest for your souls. But they said, We will not walk therein. [17] Also I set watchmen over you, saying, Hearken to the sound of the trumpet. But they said, We will not hearken.

If change is going to occur, real change, it must start from the bottom-up and be truly grassroots, it must start with a REAL revival; not this circus tent nonsense we hear the hip and trendy evangelicals keep talking about where nothing ever changes or gets better.

Jeremiah 23:21 I have not sent these prophets, yet they ran: I have not spoken to them, yet they prophesied. [22] But if they had stood in my counsel, and had caused my people to hear my words, then they should have turned them from their evil way, and from the evil of their doings.

True revival starts by exposing and calling out SIN and evil, and then turning from it. But since people don’t want to do that, and don’t want to breakaway from the corporatist slavery, nothing will ever change.

As far as polling numbers go, I don’t put stock into that stuff neither can it be trusted. That being said, the Trump administration and the media, in my judgment, are fudging the numbers to make Trump look not as bad as it is right now.

All that is left are Fox News Boomers and some of the Qanon types. Here in Indiana, where I live, Indiana is almost always staunchly Republican (Vice President Pence during the first administration was from Indiana), and one of the first states to turn in their votes on election day. There used to be Trump hats, flags and signs everywhere and in my neighborhood. Not anymore. I have yet to see one left yet; and this is a trend all over the country from what I have seen. So, I don’t know what the GOP is going to say or do for the midterms (not that I think it matters, I don’t think it does and has not for a long while) because the average person is sick of all of it.

At the end of the day, MAHA is dead and is yet another campaign promise flushed down the drain.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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