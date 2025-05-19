The state of Maine has introduced a bill that has drawn some controversy as of recent, with the general premise one that excites a lot of residents, but comes loaded with a number of very specific restrictions that would regulate how many chickens the owner can have and how they are raised.

The proposed bill - LD 1655, sponsored by Republicans - would allow Mainers to raise chickens on their private residential property, overriding prior county laws that prohibited residents from doing this. This part is being seen as a win. It states:

A county or municipality may not adopt a regulation or ordinance that prohibits a person from raising chickens on private residential land, subject to the following. Notwithstanding subsection 1, a county or municipality may adopt a regulation or ordinance that is stricter than the requirements of this section, but may not restrict a person from raising chickens on private residential land.

However, the contentions arise with what follows, which includes a list of specific stipulations. Residents would only be allowed to manage 36 chickens max, and the coops must be a certain size and at a specific distance from the property line.

WAGM reported: “Critics argue the bill contradicts Maine’s food sovereignty laws and fails to consider variables like family size, property size, or farming operations. The proposal remains under review in the Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry Committee.”

Erica Burkhart of Bulrush Farm in Hodgdon said the bill is unrealistic.

“This is not realistic at all. Thirty-six chickens is not realistic. That also doesn’t include—like in our perspective—we have multiple breeding pens, we have multiple laying pens, and then we hatch 44 chickens every three weeks for sale.”

Rep. Laurel Libby (R-Auburn) told her Facebook followers:

“A fellow Mainer just alerted me to LD 1655, a bill that would regulate how many chickens you can own, the space required in and out of a coop per chicken… right down to ‘a door with a latch.’ Micromanaging much??? “Extra dumbfounding, it’s a Republican bill. Democrats know better than to get between a Mainer and their chickens. You can’t make this chicken %$&@ up.”

However, an amendment was introduced that removes the specific restrictions and replace with a simplified text:

“A county or municipality may not adopt a regulation or ordinance that prohibits a person from keeping chickens on that person's residential property. For purposes of this section, "chicken" means a female domesticated bird that is raised for meat or eggs and does not include a fully mature domesticated male chicken. This section may not be construed to limit the home rule authority of a municipality.'“

Allison Morrow interviewed a number of Mainers at the Paris Farmers Union, most of whom agree that the bill is ridiculous and do not like it, save for one who feels there should be some regulation. Commentors were also fairly split, with some hating the idea while others noted that having chickens, especially a rooster, can be annoying.

One of those interviewed, when he learned that the bill was sponsored by Republicans, said it did not surprise him and that you cannot tell the two parties apart anymore; and he’s exactly right. Another lady said that if the state is so worried about how chickens are being raised then they should go after commercial farms for their cruel practices; which I also agree with.

Proverbs 28:2 For the transgression of a land many are the princes thereof: but by a man of understanding and knowledge the state thereof shall be prolonged.

It never ends anymore. It is uniparty that habitually transgresses the rights of the people, and is drunk off of power and the ability to dictate people’s lives while living off our tax dollars and bribes and kickbacks.

You just can’t have a bill that says, ‘Mainers can raise chickens on their private residential land. Period.’ Oh no, then you have to have government regulations and inspections. Meanwhile, many other countries have chickens roaming around residential grounds on a regular basis, and they have far less disease outbreaks than America does.

It will be interesting to see what happens to this bill and if the amendment ultimately is adopted.

