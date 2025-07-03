"Make America Healthy Again" (MAHA) sounded great on paper, but the movement and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. have shown themselves to be nothing like promised, but rather playing on the hopefulness of the masses seeking and demanding change and instead are now getting not only more of the same as before but with full-blown technocracy and transhumanism, while big-ag and big-pharma will go unmolested.

In the words of Joel Salatin and Dr. Sina McCollough, "Sounds great: more nanny state."

In this video report, I discuss some of the reports previously covered here on The WinePress, but also some new ones and other opinions on the MAHA movement thus far.

One doctor - who has supported the premise of the MAHA movement - recently criticized RFK Jr. and the movement for being far too myopic, especially with the removal of food dyes overshadowing the even bigger issues at large regarding health in the United States. Removing dyes is great, but it is a drop in the bucket; and doing so may worsen obesity rates and health problems in the country because it might trick parents into believing conventional junk and fast food is now healthier when it is not.

Moreover, USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins revealed earlier this year that they are looking to deregulate the industry, allowing for more GMOs and pesticides - which happened under the first Trump administration - flying in the face of what MAHA was thought to be. Clearly that is not the case anymore.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Proverbs 20:17 Bread of deceit is sweet to a man; but afterwards his mouth shall be filled with gravel.

That’s how these liars always operate: they always build trust first, play on people’s sentiments and innocence, and then comes the bait & switch.

Truth be told, as much as I want a cleaner food supply and destruction of big-pharma, the masses are far too addicted and there is simply too much money on the line; but the Trump administration keep his crowd blinded, and the other side hating the administration for the dumbest of reasons. It’s simple divide and conquer.

I warned about this in my piece I wrote last year about “None Sayeth Restore.”

Trump did not actually mean the American people first, he really meant the influential interests first. And lest you still doubt this, then consider what Trump said very recently that made it very plain that he and his administration are going to be favoring big business, both domestically and implicitly with hefty foreign investment.

Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social:

“Any person or company investing ONE BILLION DOLLARS, OR MORE, in the United States of America, will receive fully expedited approvals and permits, including, but in no way limited to, all Environmental approvals. GET READY TO ROCK!!!”

So basically, if you have sick money (which is none of us) and you are willing to invest it in America, Trump will let you run buck wild and bypass previous regulations, including environmental stuff. In other words, for example, if Big-Ag and Big-Pharma want to start investing even more into GMOs and gene-edited crops – which, the last time Trump was in office, he extensively deregulated GMO crops and plants – then based on this vague post, Trump’s administration will allow anything of the sort to occur, across any sector for that matter. In other words, if the likes of, say, Larry Fink and BlackRock (which manages over $11.5 trillion in assets) want something done, they are going to get their wish because they have bottomless blank checks they can write.

Prior to the November [s]election, Fink made it very clear that whoever won would not make a difference. “I’m tired of hearing this is the biggest election in your lifetime. The reality is over time, it doesn’t matter,” Fink said in October.

A few weeks prior to the comment, he told Bloomberg:

“Both candidates have in many ways similar views on making the U.S. even stronger. Both candidates, in their interpretation of how that may happen, may differ. Our job is to work with any political position. Our job is to be working with the U.S. government.

“Our job is to be working with societies in building a platform together, and so we’re not trying to make any judgments.

“I don’t think the U.S. is going to be pivoting that much depending on one outcome. We’re not focusing on the day-to-day movements of markets. [What] we’re focusing on: Is the U.S. an exceptional place to invest for five years, 10 years, 20 years? There may be moments where you can have a 10% or even 15% or 20% downdraft. Does that represent a major shift or does it represent an opportunity?”

You just read it straight out of the horse’s mouth: “It doesn’t matter,” and “I don’t think the U.S. is going to be pivoting that much depending on one outcome” – and if there are some fluctuations, then it’s all about “opportunity” for them to buy more, just like it is an “opportunity” for them to fund the rebuilding process in Ukraine once the war ends, whenever that will be at this point. That’s all this is to them: another “opportunity” to buy up more spaces on the Monopoly board and put houses and hotels on them, to the point where everyone is a renter, and “you’ll own nothing and be happy,” the World Economic Forum infamously has said.

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

