Earlier this year I published a report on a bioethicist, Matthew Liao, Director of the Center for Bioethics and Arthur Zitrin Professor of Bioethics at the New York University School of Global Public Health, and Editor-in-Chief for the Journal of Moral Philosophy, who in 2016 proposed a radical concept to combat climate change and reduce emissions: engineer people to no longer tolerate meat, and to gene-splice families to be smaller and have less children overall.

He referenced something called the Lone Star Tick that purportedly causes meat allergies after being bitten by it. Liao believes this assay can be emulated in people to force them to not like meat anymore.

“People eat too much meat, right? If they were to cut down on their consumption of meat it would actually really help the planet. But people are not willing to give up their consumption of meat: some people will be willing to, but other people maybe willing to, but they have a weakness of will. They say, ‘Wow, this steak is too juicy, I can’t do it’ – I’m one of those people. “But here’s the thought, right? It turns out – we have these intolerances to – like I have a milk intolerance, and some people are intolerant to crayfish, so possibly we can use human engineering to make it the case that we are intolerant to certain kinds of meat, to certain kinds of bovine proteins, and there’s actually analogs of this in life: there’s this thing called the Lonestar Tick where if it bites you, you’ll become allergic to meat. “So, that’s something that we can do through human engineering. We can kinda possibly address really big world problems through human engineering.”

The clip has made the rounds on social media in recent days after the first-ever death of a man in New Jersey after he ate a hamburger, with scientists believing a lone star tick was the cause.

First reported by the University of Virginia (UVA Health) on November 13th:

School of Medicine researchers have identified the first death caused by what is commonly called the “meat allergy” being spread by ticks.

A healthy 47-year-old man from New Jersey died abruptly four hours after consuming beef. The cause of his death had been a mystery until UVA Health’s Thomas Platts-Mills, MD, PhD, investigated. A world-renowned allergist, Platts-Mills discovered the allergy and remains the foremost expert on it.

The allergy is caused by the bite of the Lone Star tick. Bites can sensitize people to alpha-gal, a sugar found in mammalian meat. People who become sensitized to the sugar can have allergic symptoms such as rash, nausea and vomiting after eating beef, pork or lamb. Researchers have feared that deadly anaphylaxis was possible in severe cases but had not confirmed a fatality from the allergy until now.

“The important information for the public is: First, that severe abdominal pain occurring 3 to 5 hours after eating beef, pork or lamb should be investigated as a possible episode of anaphylaxis; and, second, that tick bites that itch for more than a week or larvae of ticks often called ‘chiggers’ can induce or increase sensitization to mammalian-derived meat,” said Platts-Mills, former chief of UVA Health’s Division of Asthma, Allergy and Clinical Immunology. “On the other hand, most individuals who have mild to moderate episodes of hives can control symptoms with an appropriate diet.”

The New Jersey man, whose name was not released, had gone camping with his wife and children in summer 2024. One night they ate a late steak dinner at 10 p.m. The man woke at 2 a.m. with severe abdominal pain, diarrhea and vomiting. He recovered by morning, but he told his son he had thought he was going to die.

Two weeks later, still unaware he had contracted the meat allergy, he ate a hamburger at a barbeque. He started feeling ill after 7 p.m., and his son found him collapsed in the bathroom at 7:37.

An autopsy was inconclusive, with the cause reported as “sudden unexplained death.”

The man’s wife, however, remained unsatisfied. She asked a doctor to review the autopsy report; the doctor contacted Platts-Mills’ team to see if alpha-gal could have played a role.

Platts-Mills obtained samples of the man’s blood that had been collected post-mortem and found that he had been sensitized to alpha-gal. Further, the blood indicated the man had had an extreme reaction, in line with what is seen in fatal anaphylaxis.

When asked about his history of tick bites, the man’s wife said he had none this past year but had 12 or 13 chigger bites around his ankles this summer. Platts-Mills realized that many “chigger bites” in the Eastern United States are actually bites from Lone Star tick larvae.

Platts-Mills and his colleagues suspect that several factors may have contributed to the severity of the man’s reaction, including having a beer with his burger, exposure to ragweed pollen and having exercised that afternoon. Platts-Mills noted that the man’s family reported that he ate red meat very sparingly.

In the wake of the man’s death, Platts-Mills is urging physicians to be on the lookout for people who have developed the allergy or are at risk of exposure. He noted that the deer population is exploding in many states, and these animals are prime breeding grounds for the Lone Star tick that spreads the allergy.

“It is important that both doctors and patients who live in an area of the country where Lone Star ticks are common should be aware of the risk of sensitization,” Platts-Mills said. “More specifically, if they have unexpected episodes of severe abdominal pain occurring several hours after eating mammalian meat, they should be investigated for possible sensitization to the oligosaccharide alpha-gal.”

The man’s recent death has made mainstream media headlines.

ABC says the ticks are spreading across the U.S. because of “climate change.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Lo and behold, Bill Gates has invested in companies that modify ticks that affect cattle populations, according to a report by InfoGM, a GMO watchdog group. Oxitec, the recipient of this grant money, confirmed this in a press release in May 2021.

Oxitec Ltd, the leading developer of biological solutions to control pests that transmit disease, destroy crops and harm livestock, announced today that the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has awarded a grant for a feasibility project to develop an Oxitec self-limiting solution for the disease-spreading cattle tick, Rhipicephalus microplus. As part of this grant, Oxitec will work with Clinglobal, one of the world’s largest science-based animal health service providers, incorporating Clinglobal’s deep and industry-leading expertise in animal vector control practices. As a species-specific approach to controlling pests, Oxitec’s Friendly™ technology platform offers a safe, environmentally friendly, and sustainable solution, proven to significantly reduce target pest populations to very low levels. A future Friendly™ cattle tick solution would reduce reliance on pesticides and offer cattle farmers a new way of protecting the health of their animals without the use of chemical pesticides. Today’s announcement marks Oxitec’s first step in the development of a self-limiting livestock pest solution, and underscores the broad potential of its technology platform for safe, environmentally friendly and sustainable pest control beyond its current pipeline of public health and agriculture solutions.

Gates’ organization would go on to fund them again in 2023 with a fresh injection of an additional $4.8 million in funding.

As far as I know, there is no open evidence that Gates has funded research into AGS and Lone Star ticks, but we do know that he has funded research and experiments to GMO-alter ticks, and mosquitoes to turn them into ‘flying vaccines,’ and we know that Gates has stake and investments into some of these faux plant-based meat companies; and we have other mad scientists who smile with glee at the thought of gene-editing people to not like eating meat - it is certainly not a stretch to think that these evil philanthropists like Gates, en lieu with biotech and pharmaceutical companies, are trying this out or plan to or perhaps already have and the files have not yet been declassified…

That, and the fact that Bill Gates has openly lauded depopulating the world with vaccines.

1 Timothy 4:1 Now the Spirit speaketh expressly, that in the latter times some shall depart from the faith, giving heed to seducing spirits, and doctrines of devils; [2] Speaking lies in hypocrisy; having their conscience seared with a hot iron; [3] Forbidding to marry, and commanding to abstain from meats, which God hath created to be received with thanksgiving of them which believe and know the truth. [4] For every creature of God is good, and nothing to be refused, if it be received with thanksgiving: [5] For it is sanctified by the word of God and prayer.

If you’ve never heard of this, there is a thing called the “Georgia Guidestones,” a “ten commandments” of sorts that lay out some goals for the new world order. There is a lot of speculation as to who made these stones and their messages, but the list is endless from the Freemasons, the Illuminati, Rosicrucians, White supremacists – and it is written in 10 different languages that all say this:

Maintain humanity under 500,000,000 in perpetual balance with nature Guide reproduction wisely – improving fitness and diversity Unite humanity with a living new language Rule passion – faith – tradition – and all things with tempered reason Protect people and nations with fair laws and just courts Let all nations rule internally resolving external disputes in a world court Avoid petty laws and useless officials Balance personal rights with social duties Prize truth – beauty – love-seeking harmony with the infinite Be not a cancer on the earth – leave room for nature – leave room for nature.

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

