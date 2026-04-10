The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bassehound's avatar
Bassehound
8h

Ignored my gut feeling to buy TP yesterday at costco, lol. At least got petro:)

Reply
Share
2 replies by The WinePress and others
Lance Neil De Leon's avatar
Lance Neil De Leon
2h

Lots of arsonists here in Manitoba too. I had a friend in the past who almost died when some devil-possessed person set fire to the detached garage that she converted into a living space. Her cat woke her up so she got out in time.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The WinePress · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture