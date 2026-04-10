Earlier this week, a California man filmed himself setting ablaze the Kimberly-Clark warehouse in Ontario County, a distribution center of 1.2 million square feet — roughly the size of 11 city blocks. The massive fire prompted a massive emergency response that required roughly 175 firefighters to put it out.

New video evidence later revealed that an employee filmed himself lighting paper products inside the facility on fire, repeating in the video that he should have been paid more. “Should’ve paid us enough to live,” the disgruntled man said in the video.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Proverbs 13:8 The ransom of a man's life are his riches: but the poor heareth not rebuke. [23] Much food is in the tillage of the poor: but there is that is destroyed for want of judgment. Proverbs 29:7 The righteous considereth the cause of the poor: but the wicked regardeth not to know it.

Gerald Celente of the Trends Journal says it best: “When people lose everything, and have nothing left to lose, they lose it.”

It’s almost a little surprising that this sort of thing hasn’t happened more frequently, but it will as things in this country continue to spiral out of control.

We’ve talked many times about the rapidly worsening economic conditions in this country and in Western nations, and beside the obvious reasons as to why arson is wrong, you are going to see more of this. The reason there isn’t even more pushback is because there is still a large chunk of society that have not directly or perceivably been hurt financially enough (yet). They have not lost everything yet. But when they do, and most people will, then the panic, confusion, and then rage quickly sets in.

Ultimately, this is what the shadow collective at the top, the crime syndicates that pull the strings, want to have happen; it’s order out of chaos, anarchy and disarray, and then they come in with the hard and fast solution of tokenization, pre-crime surveillance, social credit scores, martial law, etc.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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