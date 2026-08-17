Secretary of State Marco Rubio has announced that “If you criticize Israel you will be denied a visa to the United States,” he said in an official video put out by the Department. The announcement was first made over a year ago in May 2025, but has gone viral several times since then.

In a press release made on May 28th, 2025, Rubio wrote in a statement:

Free speech is among the most cherished rights we enjoy as Americans. This right, legally enshrined in our constitution, has set us apart as a beacon of freedom around the world. Even as we take action to reject censorship at home, we see troubling instances of foreign governments and foreign officials picking up the slack. In some instances, foreign officials have taken flagrant censorship actions against U.S. tech companies and U.S. citizens and residents when they have no authority to do so. Today, I am announcing a new visa restriction policy that will apply to foreign nationals who are responsible for censorship of protected expression in the United States. It is unacceptable for foreign officials to issue or threaten arrest warrants on U.S. citizens or U.S. residents for social media posts on American platforms while physically present on U.S. soil. It is similarly unacceptable for foreign officials to demand that American tech platforms adopt global content moderation policies or engage in censorship activity that reaches beyond their authority and into the United States. We will not tolerate encroachments upon American sovereignty, especially when such encroachments undermine the exercise of our fundamental right to free speech. This visa restriction policy is pursuant to Section 212(a)(3)(C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, which authorizes the Secretary of State to render inadmissible any alien whose entry into the Unites States “would have potentially serious adverse foreign policy consequences for the United States.” Certain family members may also be covered by these restrictions.

But Rubio’s press release made no mention of Israel, Jewish people or antisemitism. However, Rubio clarified in a short video at the time that these new restrictions would include those who are critical of the state of Israel or have a record of so-called antisemitic rhetoric.

Watch:

The U.S. under Trump 2.0 has restricted visas from others beyond just criticizing Israel. The WinePress noted in October of last year, the State Department revoked at least six visas at the time over criticism of Charlie Kirk.

Rubio announced in July that the department is creating new passports that will be verified with facial recognition by scanning databases of people’s photos.

As with President Donald Trump, this administration as a whole is very pro-Israel. So too is the State Department.

On May 8th, 2025, just a few weeks before Rubio’s announcement, State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce did an interview with Israeli-based I24 News, where she made a remark that went viral where she said the U.S. is second best to Israel.

“In the greatest country on Earth, next to Israel, it’s an honor to be able to make a difference,” she said.

After the soundbite went viral, Bruce issued a statement trying to downplay her comments. “My work obviously speaks for itself, which is a reflection of my love for the United States, as I said in that interview, the greatest country on Earth,” she told Newsweek. “The assertion by certain anonymous users online is a typically out-of-context and absurd effort to create fake news for clicks and to smear.”

Despite the clarification, the full interview shows Bruce very much displaying her love and obeisance for Israel.

When she was asked if she was Jewish, she lamented:

“I am not, and sadly not. I am Italian, which I’ve always thought maybe the Italians were the lost tribe, so that could be the dynamic there. But you know, I’m honored, I don’t mind people thinking that at all.”

She went on to say that following the October 7th, 2023, attacks in Israel, Bruce went to a jeweler to purchase a Star of David pendant to wear on air, and when the jeweler said that wearing the necklace would make people think she was Jewish, she replied, “I hope so.”

Proceeding with that, Bruce gushed about how all of us need to be Jewish.

“And the point is, is that at a time like that, and certainly throughout history, is that we all have to be Jewish. “We all have to be recognized as this is about humanity, about the nature also of the Jewish people and the Western civilization that we all enjoy, that make life worth living. The nature of the Judeo-Christian ethic, the impact of the Jewish people throughout history, the inventions, the medicine, the education that is delivered by Israel, but really the Jewish people around the world. “You have, I’ve thought and I’ve said before, you have really two options with the Jewish people. You can be envious or you can be grateful. And I am enormously grateful for the nature of living this life in a modern age, with also knowing the natures for our world, really from the beginning of time, the nature of violence, of suffering, of life being difficult for so many, and the dynamic of whether or not we become victims perpetually. “And the struggle of the Jewish people and the survival of Jews around the world through millennia shows us that in fact, yes, sometimes things will be difficult, that envy does drive awful things, but that in fact you don’t need to become a victim, that it is about looking forward for family, for the future, and for really the rest of the world. “So it’s been an exciting trajectory for me in dealing with politics and culture, and of course the people who’ve influenced me, who’ve been very generous with me, it really had an impact on my sense of what matters and what we should be grateful for.”

Near the end of the interview, Bruce described the relationship between this current administration and the State Department. She described how the country and Western society as a whole was built upon Jewish principles.

“Through the years, you’ve seen the dynamic, and it is a value system belief. When we understand and have respect and honor the Jewish experience through millennia, and again, as we experience a government and a country that exists only because of the Jewish people’s experience, Western civilization, and what has come from that, all that we owe, it must be honored and carried through. “And as Americans, of course, we also are a nation that understands that what we face when it comes to how minorities are treated, what we try to accomplish for people who tend to be put upon either because of envy or ignorance, whatever it is, is the benefit of being able to manage that situation and have an environment where our conversations can change people’s minds, and where we have an obligation and a duty to make sure that people understand why Israel matters, why the Jewish people matter, and why it is the responsibility of every person on this planet to recognize that. “And when that gets done, then we will have achieved something that is worth living for, I think.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

I have detailed before in depth that there is a very clear and subtle move for world governments and populations to be to subject to Noahide Laws, and turn Gentiles into Noahidic converts, in a system that penalizes and institutes a judicial system to put to death blasphemers, for which claiming that Jesus Christ as the one true Lord, God and Savior would be judged as blasphemy, among other things.

You heard it straight out of the mouth of Bruce, a spokesperson for the Department of State: she wishes she were Jewish and jokes that perhaps Italians are another tribe of Israel (they are not, of course); that she wants people to think she is Jewish; everyone needs to be Jewish; our country plays second fiddle to Israel, and it and Western civilization was founded on Jewish principles.

Revelation 2:9 I know thy works, and tribulation, and poverty, (but thou art rich) and I know the blasphemy of them which say they are Jews, and are not, but are the synagogue of Satan. Revelation 3:9 Behold, I will make them of the synagogue of Satan, which say they are Jews, and are not, but do lie; behold, I will make them to come and worship before thy feet, and to know that I have loved thee.

This is a clear-cut case of the synagogue of Satan.

It is also in line with Netanyahu’s “Project Esther” to censor criticism of Israel and “antisemitism” on social media. The name choice is not an accident: names have meaning.

Esther 8:17 And in every province, and in every city, whithersoever the king's commandment and his decree came, the Jews had joy and gladness, a feast and a good day. And many of the people of the land became Jews; for the fear of the Jews fell upon them.

Moreover, last month, despite some noise online, the NDAA bill for 2027, which contained a section that allows for complete integration of the Israeli military with the United States’, ultimately passed. I had initially reported that it was shot down, but then a new revision of it did pass the House. It still has not cleared the Senate, but the fact that the House passed it goes to show that the country truly has been usurped.

Everything America fought for and was founded for has been lost.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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