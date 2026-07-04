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FlashNewsAlert's avatar
FlashNewsAlert
6h

Good grief. Soon a driver's license won't be good enough at the bank or anywhere else. Papers please!

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Sky Stitches's avatar
Sky Stitches
7h

Self government....haven't seen ANY of that around for at least 50 yrs.

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