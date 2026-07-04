Earlier this week, Secretary of State Marco Rubio unveiled the new commemorative U.S. passports to celebrate America’s 250th birthday, passports that controversially will have President Donald Trump’s face on them, the State Department revealed in April.

In a press release published on July 2nd, the Department wrote:

The Department of State is releasing a commemorative passport to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary. This special passport features striking custom artwork and enhanced imagery that honors our nation’s founding while maintaining all the advanced security features that make the U.S. passport the gold standard for travel and identity documents.

On Independence Day, July 4th, Americans across the nation and around the world are celebrating the 250th anniversary of our independence, a milestone that honors the enduring ideals of liberty, self-government, and unity. The commemorative passport is a fitting tribute to America’s birthday, offering Americans a tangible connection to our founding and a symbol of the freedom to explore the world.

This special passport invites Americans to carry forward that legacy, reflecting both our shared history and our ongoing commitment to lead, innovate, and inspire for the next 250 years.

The biggest news regarding these passports, however, was not found in the press release, but in remarks given by Rubio at a press event where he revealed U.S. passports will soon be delivered in a “fancy” box with an authentication certificate and enhanced security features, replacing the traditional U.S. Postal Service envelopes and where Americans will no longer have to go to places such as CVS or Walgreens to get their photo taken.

Rubio explained how the new process for passports will operate moving forward. He told the audience (emphasis mine):

“If I could walk you through a little bit, in the past when people would get something as valuable as a passport they basically — you apply, you go to CVS, they take a head shot, and then you put all the papers in the mail and at some point in next two or three months you’ll get a package from the U.S. Postal Service in an envelope that could be anything. It could be a demand letter or it could be a passport. You have no idea what it is. “And you open it up and hopefully it hasn’t been rained on or run over by a truck, and there’s your passport. And thought for something as important, as dignified as the American passport, it really should have something more than that. “[…] But the one thing that’s not a feature on this yet but will be a feature in the future — there’ll actually be like a QR code attached to it. So each one of these images that are on here — and they’ll be different for the permanent passports — will have a QR code. And when you go on that QR code, it will prompt you to like a video presentation of that moment in American history. And so what we’re thinking is that because flights are so often delayed, people are going to be bored out of their minds, and they can go on the QR code and it will pull up these key moments in American history, which obviously will continue to be replenished and added. And it’ll go through some pretty amazing moments, including the recent Artemis launch is one of them that we’re considering putting in there, and others. So we think it’ll be a great source of pride. So I’m excited because we’re launching this commemorative, but we’re also putting in place all the things you need to have an incredible passport program. “Now, beyond that I would say that we are also looking at some technological changes, which we’ll be more fully able to announce over the coming months, where it’s going to be a lot easier to get a passport in terms of the dynamics of it. You’ll actually be able to go online. You’ll be able to do almost all of it entirely online. One of the questions we had was most of the devices that people are using, be it a laptop or a standing computer or what have you, where you would fill out this application, they have cameras on them. I know, it’s shocking. But they have cameras. They have videos that people use. “You should be able to take that picture on that device as opposed to going somewhere. Now, the CVS people, of course, hate this, and the Walgreens and all those other places. But you’ll be able to take your picture from that device and be able to have it in real time, through our security system, verify the facial ID. And it just saves you a lot of — you don’t have to go down somewhere now and get a head shot and get the little pictures that you have to cut and then submit three passport pictures. You’ll be able to do that. You’ll be able to do it online entirely, for the most part, with all the right numbers. They’ll be able to verify it for you, and you should be able to get it much sooner. “So we’re going to make it a much more customer-friendly — we’re not ready to do that yet, but that’s really what we want to be able to do. And it should cut down on the long waits, the long lines, the appointments, the making — some people may still decide to do it that way, but this way will be available to people. And we look forward to, like, really rolling that out in a few months when it’s ready. But we didn’t want to delay this commemorative edition.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Remember these things?

Hmmm… sounds a little reminiscent, doesn’t it?

This latest scheme via the State Department coincides with the Trump administration’s covert plans to implement a fully-functional digital ID network, as The WP has detailed in several reports.

Earlier this year, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent revealed that the administration was looking to force banks to require biometric information in order to open or maintain a bank account, purportedly to crack down on illegal immigration. Specifically, the administration was eyeing requiring something such as a U.S. passport — which are and have been biometric since 2006; and more recently, the push for REAL ID by the DHS, despite the fact that ICE agents do not regard REAL ID as legitimate proof of citizenship.

In May, President Trump signed an EO that updated the Know-Your-Customer (KYC) requirements for banks, instituting “Robust customer identification programs and enhanced due diligence measures are necessary to mitigate these risks.”

Read the reports for more details and the greater ramifications of these actions:

Furthermore, last year we covered how TSA was rolling out a new biometric entry/exit system to facilitate digital IDs.

And now we are seeing the next phase of this plan being implemented by the State Department: forcing facial recognition built into the passports and then linked to a much larger database with everyone’s faces; which, of course, will be tied to many other personal details: travel history, medical records, transaction history, social media and private messaging… — sure, maybe not at first initially, but they will, make no mistake about it, that’s where that is going.

We know that because that is what this administration and all the globalist institutions and central banks are pushing for and doing right now; building up to an interoperable social credit score system, with all these datacenters processing that tokenized data.

It’s one more brick in the road leading to the ‘final solution:’

Revelation 13:16 And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: [17] And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name. [18] Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six.

Happy Independence D— oh, wait, never mind…

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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