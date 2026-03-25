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Ontologix's avatar
Ontologix
1h

All we need now are robots that can go buy and eat burgers and our AI tech utopia will be complete!

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Unlearn's avatar
Unlearn
26m

I read today that they've got robot dogs guarding data centers. Also, several of "them" have said that human beings will become unnecessary. All this is happening fast!

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