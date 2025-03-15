The following report was first published on May 22nd, 2022, on winepressnews.com.

The bid to rapidly transform the world’s food supply and dietary habits are in full swing, as mainstream media and world governing bodies are now declaring that the world is now facing a hunger crisis that will only be exacerbated in the times ahead. In order to meet the crunch, nations are preparing to implement gene-edited crops and foods to offset the food shortages.

Hunger Crisis

Regulars of The WinePress will tell you that this outlet has warned that a major famine was rapidly approaching; and when the Russia-Ukraine conflict boiled over in late-February, The WP detailed all the things that would be affected because of it, on top of the restrictions levied against Russia that have only since backfired from the start.

And it didn’t take too long for Western nations to then casually admit that there would be food insecurity and shortages that would last a while, with the prospect of already considering food rationing and meat taxes:

And then we later heard that the World Bank rolled out a plan to deal with the coming crunch in mid-May, and then a “dirt crisis” was proclaimed several weeks later, that the media asserted would lead to more shortages in food and pharmaceuticals.

In recent days yet another crisis has been declared, compacted upon other ones the media and nations have decided will affect our current way of life.

Yesterday Forbes ran a headline titled, “Covid, Conflict And Climate Are Fueling A Global Food Crisis – Leaders Must Act Fast.”

‘The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations and World Food Programme estimate that 49 million people are facing starvation. The Consumer Price Index is recording the greatest increase in U.S. food prices since 1979; the cost of sunflower and palm oil has doubled; and wheat and maize cost twice as much as they did a few months ago,’ Forbes wrote.

“If you think we’ve got hell on earth now, you just get ready,” David Beasley, executive director of the World Food Programme stated.

Unlike so many other mainstream media outlets that continue to beat around the bush surrounding the issue, Forbes explicitly says that the world is guaranteed to see famine, unless “we can get ahead of [it] – if we start now.”

Forbes wrote:

First, 49 million people are on the brink of starvation. This is not something that might happen, this is on track to happen absent immediate assistance. Practitioners measure the spectrum from generalized hunger to famine using what’s called the Integrated Phase Classification, and these 49 million people are gradually moving from Category 4, or emergency status, to the ultimate category – famine.

On top of that, Forbes points the finger at the unstable supply chains – the go-to umbrella excuse for most problems these days, without ever actually explaining the true underpinnings of the issues – that have never since recovered from the shock of Covid lockdowns and restrictions; accelerating food supply shortages and instabilities that were already rising annually.

Rolling Stone also put out an article warning about this coming famine: “Planet Hunger: Inside the Global Food Crisis.” And this piece pushes the ‘It’s all Putin’s fault” narrative. Nevertheless they do flirt with some of the truth of what is at hand:

Without enough food, there is only hunger, chaos, and violence. Russian President Vladimir Putin not only knows this better than anyone, he has also weaponized it. With the Russian invasion of Ukraine, he has deliberately disrupted the country’s wheat supply, triggering a global food crisis. Ukraine is the sixth-largest exporter of wheat in the world, and — by blockading Ukrainian ports, blowing up rail lines, stealing grain, and killing farmers — Putin has effectively taken about 20 million tons of wheat off the market. Global wheat production is about 850 million tons, so this is hardly enough to cause a global famine. But it is enough to cause the price of wheat to jump more than 60 percent already this year.

This crisis, however, is in some sense artificial, given that it is not driven by any actual shortage of food in the world. Even with the Ukrainian wheat off the market, there is still plenty of grain to go around. The issue is all about how much it costs and how it is distributed. And Putin is not the only one who is exploiting this situation. Commodity traders make money off wild price swings, shippers make money off people desperate for grain, fertilizer manufacturers make money off farmers desperate to maximize their yields, and proto-fascist politicians are happy to exploit rising food prices as evidence of the failure of democracy.

You can read more about it if you are that curious, but it is just a ton more of what I just noted.

While Rolling Stone is much more ‘dramatic’ in their report and the causes for all of these problems, it does not change the fact that the is an undeniable food shortage right now, and each week it gets worse and worse.

Almost one month ago Sara Menker, the CEO of agriculture analytics firm Gro Intelligence, told the United Nations Security Council, that the nations are running out of it wheat supply, and that the world only has “ten weeks” left worth of wheat – which at the time she made that statement, would work out to be approximately the beginning of July. Menker, unlike Rolling Stone for example, clarifies that the Russia-Ukraine proxy war did not create this commodities shortages, it “simply added fuel to a fire that was long burning,” she said. Menker said according to a transcript:

“I want to start by explicitly saying that the Russia–Ukraine war did not start the food security crisis. It simply added fuel to a fire that was long burning. A crisis we detected tremors from long before the COVID 19 pandemic exposed the fragility of our supply chains. ‘I share this because we believe it’s important for you all to understand that even if the war were to end tomorrow, our food security problem isn’t going away anytime soon without concerted action.”

The Epoch Times reported that Menker explained how inflationary costs have made another 400 million people worldwide “food insecure,” who emphasized that the world “currently only [has] 10 weeks of global consumption sitting in inventory around the world.”

Conditions today are worse than those experienced in 2007 and 2008. It is important to note that the lowest grain inventory levels the world has ever seen are now occurring while access to fertilizers is highly constrained, and drought in wheat growing regions around the world is the most extreme it’s been in over 20 years. Similar inventory concerns also apply to corn and other grains. Government estimates are not adding up.

On top of that, Menker also pointed at drought and fertilizer shortages as other contributing factors to the supply of wheat being so low. This is something The WinePress has pointed out as well:

No More Organic

In the midst of the realization that there will be large-scale shortages and outright famine (though the broader masses still have no idea of this yet), the media has also taken potshots at organic farming and agriculture, asserting that it is only exacerbating the food shortages.

In a sense that is true, because specific practices, codes, testing, and examination must be met; but the way the mainstream media would have you to see it, is that somehow actually contributes to toxic emissions and is a contributing factor to “climate change.”

On May 6th, Bjorn Lomborg wrote an opinion piece for the Wall Street Journal titled, “Ukraine Crisis Reveals the Folly of Organic Farming,” who additionally wrote, ‘As food prices skyrocket, the world needs to admit it can’t live without modern, efficient agriculture.’

As food prices skyrocket and the conflict threatens a global food crisis, we need to face another unpopular reality: Organic farming is ineffective, land hungry and very expensive, and it would leave billions hungry if it were embraced world-wide.

Because organic agriculture shirks many of the scientific advancements that have allowed farmers to increase crop yields, it’s inherently less efficient than conventional farming.

It therefore requires as much as 78% more land than conventional agriculture and the food produced costs 50% more—all while generating no measurable increase in human health or animal welfare.

Sri Lanka, which is currently undergoing an economic collapse and skyrocketing inflation, is used as an example of what happens when a nation invests in large amounts of organic farming – implying that organic farming was a contributing factor to their current calamity.

Moreover, Lomborg hints at studies that suggest that organic farming has next to health benefits for us and animals.

In short, Lomborg says we need to “let go of this self-indulgent obsession with organics and focus on scientific and effective approaches that can feed the planet,” and go all-in on GMO and synthetic farming. Lomborg concluded:

“Policy makers and nonprofits must urgently focus on ways to produce more food for the world’s poorest at less cost. Genetic engineering, better pest management and more irrigation would go a long way toward increasing yields. Ramping up the production of artificial fertilizer, as well as considering removing regulation that makes its fossil-fuel inputs more expensive, will also help. These simple, common-sense approaches can curb price hikes, avoid hunger and even help the environment.”

One person who commented on the WSJ’s piece said, “But … global warming. GLOBAL WARMING!! Allow me to say out loud what will anger many: the poor have too many babies anyway. Let them starve. We will save the planet.”

However, it should be noted that the organic industry in the United States is quite small, compared to other nations who have long-banned many of the well-researched toxins permitted for use in the states.

Today Statista published a fresh set of analytics regarding organic food consumption in the U.S. It found that $57.5 billion dollars worth of organic products were purchased in 2021, the highest ever. Furthermore, yogurt and meat products comprised the bulk of those sales.

“[However] in the scope of total food sales, though, organic only accounted for about six percent of all food sales [sold].”

“A recent survey discovered that only 15 percent of Americans do not fill their shopping carts with organic food,” Statista added, noting the demand does however to grow annually, and even higher demand is forecast by 2025.

It should also be noted that many nations, unlike the United States, do not readily certify their foods as “organic” (unless they are specifically trying to market towards American consumers), as their national governments have long since banned many of the harmful chemicals and pesticides so commonly used in the states, thereby negating a nationally regulated organic label. Organic foods are much more commonplace around the world versus the U.S.

Be that is it may, many other international media talking heads and think tanks are calling for the end of organic foods, similar to the WSJ’s calls for change.

Not long after the WSJ published their opinion piece, SwissInfo reported on Erik Fyrwald, the CEO of the Swiss agrochemicals group Syngenta, and president of the Swiss Small Farmers’ Association; who called for an end to organic farming to prevent a global famine.

Syngenta is Chinese-owned and produces GMO seeds and conventional pesticides.

“The indirect consequence is that people are starving in Africa because we are eating more and more organic products,” Fyrwald told the NZZ am Sonntag newspaper in an interview.

Fyrwald says organic farming is bad for the environment because the increased plowing increases CO2 levels into the atmosphere, and it requires more land for overall less yield.

Fyrwald suggested a hybrid approach: combining regenerative practices with the use of GMO crops and chemical-laden fertilizers. But the whole point of regenerative agriculture is to increase the quality of foods and restore the environment, which would exclude the use of conventional and artificial goods.

But Kilian Baumann, a Bernese organic farmer and president of the Swiss Small Farmers’ Association, called Fyrwald’s assessment “grotesque.”

“It’s not organic farming but our hunger for meat that promotes greater use of land. Animal feed is grown on 43% of Swiss arable land and we still import 1.2 million tons a year,” he said, claiming that “animal calories” require more land than “plant calories,” and that Syngenta is just “fighting for sales.”

Holly from Zoon Politikon provides more details on this attack on organic farming.

https://www.brighteon.com/f1eb281d-efbb-479a-b912-47fdd4314dbe

In April The WP reported how Maine and Vermont moved to ban the use of these “forever chemicals” (that are often contained in these synthetic fertilizers, soils, and pesticides), and the use of “biosludge:” repurposed sewer slime and scum that is turned into fertilizer. These two things prevent farms from receiving USDA Organic certification. While this move by these two New England states will certainly help reduce the toxicity in the environment, and ultimately removing more toxins that animals and us will consume; the move comes at a time when, as previously noted, nations all over the world are warning about food shortages and famine. This move by Vermont and Maine will take more convenience and cheaper foods off of the store shelves, leaving less food for the general populous to eat, as they either scoff at the prospect of trying to eat a little cleaner, or they simply cannot budget for the higher quality foods.

But as I have noted many times before, these moves are a part of the Absolute Zero Agenda to vastly transform the global foods and agricultural systems.

[By 2030] National consumption of beef and lamb drops by 50%, along with reduction in frozen ready meals and air-freighted food imports. [Afterwards] Beef and lamb phased out, along with all imports not transported by train; fertilizer use [is] greatly reduced.

“Evil” Russia To Lead The Organic Charge

As Holly pointed out in her video report, Russia has been working for many years to rapidly increase their organic farming.

In 2014 the Natural Society quoted Putin’s goals to vastly increase the supply of organic crops in Russia. Putin said at the time:

“We need to properly construct our work so that it is not contrary to our obligations under the WTO. But even with this in mind, we nevertheless have legitimate methods and instruments to protect our own market, and above all citizens.”

In 2015 Putin also claimed that Russia will become the world’s largest supplier of organic crops.

“Not only can we ourselves eat it, but also taking into account our land and water – which is particularly important – resources Russia could become the world’s largest supplier of healthy, environmentally friendly, high-quality food that has long been missing in some western producers. “Especially as the demand on the global market for such products is growing.”

Earlier that year Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich announced that Russia will not use GMOs to increase their agricultural productivity. “Russia has chosen a different path. We will not use these technologies,” he said.

‘As Putin said, it is necessary to set a task at the national level and by 2020 fully provide the domestic market with domestic food,’ Russian outlet Interfax wrote in December of 2015.

Courtesy: Bloomberg

Bloomberg reported in 2016,

Russia last year joined dozens of nations in banning the commercial planting of genetically modified organisms and has since barred GMO imports — putting Putin at the vanguard of an increasingly vocal global movement.

But the crowning achievement of his food strategy so far is grain. Russia overtook the U.S. this year to become the biggest exporter of wheat — a milestone that followed bumper yields of corn, rice, soybeans and buckwheat.

Putin isn’t relying on rich Russians alone to drive expansion. Russia is also courting companies in Asia and the Middle East — the only real option since other large economies have imposed sanctions. The RDIF is creating a $2 billion fund with China to invest in agricultural projects, and last month formed a joint venture with Thailand’s CP Group to build Russia’s largest integrated dairy complex. It’s also working with Egyptian banks to create an export hub for Russian grain on the Suez Canal.

If successful, these efforts will go some way toward meeting Putin’s stated goal of re-orienting economic ties away from the West and toward emerging markets.

And now in present time, considering what is going on in the world right now, it is rather curious and “coincidental” that the media is blasting organic agriculture, as Russia has put the petal to the metal in increasing organic goods for not just themselves, but to their allies and other buyers.

Gene-Splicing Will Save Us All

In mid-May The Economist, owned by the Rothschilds, published a magazine cover and an entire article titled, “The coming food catastrophe.” And the cover of the magazine featured wheat crops with skulls growing out of the plant – which seems to be almost indicating where all of this is headed.

Notwithstanding, taking genetically modified organisms to a whole new level, gene-edited crops and livestock are being touted as efficient ways to solve all this food insecurity.

In recent weeks there have been major pushes for the masses to accept the use of gene-edited crops, as noted in a brief video by Hugo Talks, and how the United Kingdom is looking to start selling gene-spliced foods at the supermarket.

The WP has noted in other reports how some companies are actively working to develop and sell gene-edited crops; such as the case with the recent reveal of edited tomatoes that generate vitamin D without the need of sunlight, or a company called Pairwise that is developing gene-edited leafy greens and vegetables to shelves as well.

In both cases, the gene-splicing technology CRISPR was used, something The WP has noted on different occasions. For example, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the U.S. quickly voted to allow gene-edited cattle raised for meat consumption, which will one day reach the grocery stores. More recently a faux meat company SCiFi Foods received $22 million in new funding to produce their fake meat patties that are both plant-based and using gene-edited cell tissues via CRISPR.

“We’re able to go in with tools like CRISPR and make these very tiny changes: delete a single base pair of DNA, turn the gene off, etc. That’s sufficient to shift the behavior of the cells, often in a small way, to make them more amenable to growing in a big bioreactor instead of a cow,” Co-founder and CEO of SCiFi Foods Joshua Marsh explained.

CRISPR’s gene-altering technology still has not been perfected, as noted in recent experiment that saw hamsters turn “mutant” and attacked each other as certain hormones were removed from their bodies.

Off-Guardian picked up on this new push in the media to accept these gene-edited foods as the wave of the future.

Last month during Queen Elizabeth’s Speech – which is akin to America’s State of the Union address – one of the initiatives discussed was to “encourage agricultural and scientific innovation at home” per the proposed Genetic Technology (Precision Breeding) Bill.

According to the National Institute of Agricultural Botany (NIAB), the charter would “take certain precision breeding techniques out of the scope of restrictive GMO rules.”

Off-Guardian noted, ‘Essentially, this would see new “gene-edited” foods as distinct from old-fashioned “genetically modified” foods, and therefore not subject to the same rules and oversight. The claimed distinction is that gene editing, as opposed to genetic modification, doesn’t introduce DNA from other species. Therefore, in effect, is merely speeding up what could potentially naturally happen over time.’

Additionally, Off-Guardian noted how other nations are moving to introduce gene-edited crops in their nations:

All in all, this is pretty on-message stuff, and not especially surprising. What’s noteworthy is – by pure happenstance, I’m sure – it appears to coincide with a renewed push on the GM food front in other countries all over the world.

In December 2021, Switzerland added an amendment to its moratorium on GMO crops, permitting the use of certain “gene editing” techniques.

Last month, Egypt announced their new strain of GM wheat. Just two days ago, Ethiopia’s National Agricultural Biotechnology Research Center announced they had researched, and the country will now be growing, genetically modified cotton and maize.

Despite Russia’s sweeping ban on the cultivation and/or importing of genetically modified crops, they have nonetheless created a 111 billion Ruble project to create up to 30 varieties of genetically edited plants and farm animals.

Britain’s deregulation of GM food is always described as a “post-Brexit” move – with the EU chided around the world for its “precautionary principle” on GM crops – and yet as long ago as last April, the EU was calling for a “rethink” on GM crops.

In fact, just today, European Biotechnology Magazine reports:

The EU Commission has launched its final consultation on the deregulation of new breeding techniques in agriculture.

Off-Guardian goes on to cite a handful of different headlines that claim that gene-edited foods could be the most viable answer to solve this “hunger crisis,” (that Russia caused of course, along with “climate change” too); while painting organic agriculture as a bad thing.

Corroborating with Off-Guardian’s analysis, Daily Mail ran a headline in late-May titled, “The gene-edited ‘Frankenfoods’ that could be on supermarket shelves in the UK as soon as NEXT YEAR.”

These foods, as described by the Daily Mail, will of course utilize the CRISPR technology. The report covered a handful of different gene-spliced foods and livestock that was previously noted in this report, but broadened the list here. And, per the current edicts in place, these gene-edited foods do not even need to be labeled as such at the supermarket; such as swine that is disease resistant, or wheat that has almost entirely zero gluten. Daily Mail wrote:

Edits can be made to food for the benefit of the consumer, for example by bolstering the amount of vitamins and nutrients in a fruit.

They can also be made to make the farming process easier, such as making crops or livestock immune to a fatal disease.

Environment Secretary George Eustice insisted that GE products would not need to be advertised as such because they are ‘fundamentally natural.’

The evidence is clear that moving forward that GMOs and toxic foods were not enough: man is now attempting to play God even more than before, reshaping it the way they see fit.

Romans 1:21 Because that, when they knew God, they glorified him not as God, neither were thankful; but became vain in their imaginations, and their foolish heart was darkened. [22] Professing themselves to be wise, they became fools, Revelation 11:18 And the nations were angry, and thy wrath is come, and the time of the dead, that they should be judged, and that thou shouldest give reward unto thy servants the prophets, and to the saints, and them that fear thy name, small and great; and shouldest destroy them which destroy the earth.

