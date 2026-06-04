Megabank Goldman Sachs Launches Tokenized Real Estate Fund
“Issuing blockchain native fund units on GS DAP enables investment in real estate assets with precision while unlocking more seamless transferability in the future.”
The following report is by Bankless Times (excerpts):
Goldman Sachs is taking its tokenization push into property after rolling out projects in money market funds and bonds. The bank has teamed up with Apex Group and the UK‑regulated exchange Archax to launch a blockchain‑native real estate fund whose shares are listed on its GS DAP platform.
According to a joint announcement, Goldman Sachs is providing the blockchain rails while Apex Group and Archax handle fund services and digital custody. Real estate investment manager LRC Group is running the underlying property strategy, and infrastructure provider Ownera is connecting participants and distribution channels.
The fund issues its units directly on GS DAP, Goldman’s private, permissioned blockchain that already powers tokenized money market fund mirrors for institutional clients.
Mathew McDermott, global head of digital assets at Goldman Sachs, said, “Issuing blockchain native fund units on GS DAP enables investment in real estate assets with precision while unlocking more seamless transferability in the future.”
Goldman Sachs has described the tokenization of “real-world assets,” such as real estate and funds, as a core part of its digital assets strategy. McDermott previously said the bank plans to build “real marketplaces for tokenized assets” and to focus on institutional clients using private blockchains because of regulatory limits on banks’ use of public chains.
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AUTHOR COMMENTARY
I’ve mentioned a number of times that tokenized real estate is coming under the guise of so-called “fractional ownership” and “democratized investment.” In other words, “own nothing and be happy,” because you never truly own the thing assets, especially big ticket items like real estate, can be broken-up into multiple tokenized contracts. And that’s on top of the fact that ownership is now paperless and totally digitized.
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Proverbs 22:7 The rich ruleth over the poor, and the borrower is servant to the lender.
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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).
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So a mortgage is tokenized? Is that how it works? How does this capture people with no mortgage?
My simplistic mind frames this whole digital thing as a set of controls for everybody
You buy {whatever}, here is your token saying you own {whatever}
ooops you didnt get that mandated jab, your token of {whatever} somehow is missing
You dont have {whatever} in your hand
Who are you going to complain to?
Nobody
Go get your jab!!! And get back in line !!!!! NOW!!!!!
This is just another step in the direction of a set of handcuffs, either you will do what you are told or yep, you wont own anything
If you read about tokenization it is mind blowing how so many companies and people just accept it on its face value
Million great reasons THEY say it will improve everything lol lol
How is it going to improve your life? It is not
Crypto, blockchain, tokens is all a way to control everything
Very general idea on how digital control works
My car was paid off, and I do not have a paper title, strange
How do I prove it is mine?
I have to go to the state and PAY to get a paper title of ownership
Isnt it strange in the past few weeks or so there computers sort of went offline and had a myriad of problems.
What happens if my title of ownership gets deleted in the digital world?
So in the meantime I could not sell my car or do anything with it even if I wanted too
If you think the credit score system is flawed, wait until your social credit score kicks in
Digital world is a facade for a corral
All greed and control
dystopia is just about here
Idiocracy 2026