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Rolled Oats's avatar
Rolled Oats
4h

So a mortgage is tokenized? Is that how it works? How does this capture people with no mortgage?

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Bob's avatar
Bob
3h

My simplistic mind frames this whole digital thing as a set of controls for everybody

You buy {whatever}, here is your token saying you own {whatever}

ooops you didnt get that mandated jab, your token of {whatever} somehow is missing

You dont have {whatever} in your hand

Who are you going to complain to?

Nobody

Go get your jab!!! And get back in line !!!!! NOW!!!!!

This is just another step in the direction of a set of handcuffs, either you will do what you are told or yep, you wont own anything

If you read about tokenization it is mind blowing how so many companies and people just accept it on its face value

Million great reasons THEY say it will improve everything lol lol

How is it going to improve your life? It is not

Crypto, blockchain, tokens is all a way to control everything

Very general idea on how digital control works

My car was paid off, and I do not have a paper title, strange

How do I prove it is mine?

I have to go to the state and PAY to get a paper title of ownership

Isnt it strange in the past few weeks or so there computers sort of went offline and had a myriad of problems.

What happens if my title of ownership gets deleted in the digital world?

So in the meantime I could not sell my car or do anything with it even if I wanted too

If you think the credit score system is flawed, wait until your social credit score kicks in

Digital world is a facade for a corral

All greed and control

dystopia is just about here

Idiocracy 2026

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