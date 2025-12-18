Commit this passage to memory and embed it in your head: it will save you a lot of hassle:

James 3:13 Who is a wise man and endued with knowledge among you? let him shew out of a good conversation his works with meekness of wisdom. [14] But if ye have bitter envying and strife in your hearts, glory not, and lie not against the truth. [15] This wisdom descendeth not from above, but is earthly, sensual, devilish. [16] For where envying and strife is, there is confusion and every evil work. [17] But the wisdom that is from above is first pure, then peaceable, gentle, and easy to be intreated, full of mercy and good fruits, without partiality, and without hypocrisy. [18] And the fruit of righteousness is sown in peace of them that make peace.

This passage perfectly describes the absolute sideshow nonsense that has been going on ever since the Charlie Kirk assassination.

I have said many times over the years that these so-called “alternative” and “Con Inc.” podcasts are fake and controlled opposition; they are paid shills and grifters made to push buttons and say all kinds of things to gatekeep and control the narrative; and the last few months have proven that all these major shows and pundits are the most shameless charlatans, perhaps worse than legacy media itself in many ways.

I have refrained from ever really paying attention to the daily soap opera that has transpired online between Candace Owens and all these other podcasts. I never liked those shows before, I found them to be just as annoying and vexing as the mainstream slop, and are filling people’s heads with garbage; fueling the great division and schism in the country, this fake right vs. left paradigm nonsense, while real news and truth lies dead on the streets.

Charlie Kirk and Turning Point USA, before his death, or whatever that was (because we know can’t trust a single thing the government says), were (and are) big players in this division. As I have mentioned before, Kirk, his movement and allies (who were groomed for their roles for many years by the government, by the likes of Peter Thiel and Palantir, by the Jesuits placed in key positions to scout out fresh meat they can use as a coadjutor to advance their goals of world domination) were staunchly MAGA and were crucial in pushing the agenda onto confused college kids and swaying them to accept their own enslavement under Trump.

If you haven’t been paying attention, Candace Owens, a friend of Kirk’s, has for months indicted TPUSA and others as co-conspirators in Charlie’s death, and has posited different theories about how Charlie died and why. A number of other podcasters have either sided with her or gone against her.

There are so many (too many to list) of these shills that were fighting each other, all bashing one another; and it came to a head when America’s happiest widow Erika Kirk finally started to clap back on her media tour crying her fake tears.

So then Owens and Kirk finally met together and talked behind closed doors to find a reconciliation, we’re told to believe. Of course, everything up to this point has been live airings of The Days of Our Lives, but now when the drama got really juicy it’s held behind closed doors, unaired.

And lo and behold, Owens then, after months of railing against the narrative, Erika and company, walked it all back in an hourlong episode.

Owens’ audience went apoplectic and lost it. The commentors were livid; and in that moment these people, some of them, finally realized that they just got played.

Outside of a few soundbites, I never paid any of this garbage any attention; but I never understood how anyone could take Owens seriously. She literally said on multiple occasions that Charlie Kirk spoke and visited her in her dreams, her dreams and intuition prophecy the future, she dreamt of bees and beekeepers and that somehow interprets into something related to Kirk’s assassination, and that there is a secret underground of incognito beekeeper cult that has infiltrated schools and who were also involved in Kirk’s death.

Watch:

This woman is out here trolling everyone; and people actually took her seriously! Honestly, you deserve to be lied to if you heard Owens’ logic and you still listened to her like she had some good points. She was lying from day one, all of them are; and her meeting with Erika was them plotting the next stage of propaganda together, and having magically made nice with each other.

Something similar happened not that long ago if you recall with Nick Fuentes and Tucker Carlson, where both of them were outing each other as fed operative plants, and then they met in the studio and laughed it off and joked about how they both thought they were feds. It’s a psyop.

This whole thing was a show, a soap opera to distract you; and lest you doubt that, listen to what clamorous girl boss Megyn Kelly admitted to on her show this week, talking about how she was originally going to moderate a discussion between Candace and Erika.

“I just wanted to note because many of my viewers have been wondering why I haven't said anything given my previous statements about Erika. And the reason is that I have been working behind the scenes to try to foster a day between them. “Erika called me weeks ago and asked me if I would be part of this sitdown with them, which originally they had contemplated might be for consumption by the public, might air in some way, shape or form. “And asked if I would facilitate that meeting between the two of them. And I said, "Yes, immediately, of course, I would." I reached out to Candace. She said, "Absolutely. I'm thrilled it's you. I'm in." “And the two of them took it from there, trying to negotiate the specifics of what they'd both be comfortable with, where, when, etc. And eventually it changed after they hit some roadblocks. “Again, that's that's for someone else to tell you about if they so choose. Um, not having anything to do with yours truly, but it's some road roadblocks in scheduling and the specifics that led them to just say, "Let's do this privately, not not on camera, not in a live stream, just us." Um, and I thought that was a great idea and I fully support it and I have been in touch with both of them repeatedly. “Okay, so that's what I've been doing. And I understand my core audience knows who I am and would never have assumed the worst about me that I was just abandoning Erica or getting ready to pounce on Candace and, you know, insert myself into this on one side. I'm not getting ready to do to do that and I don't want that. I don't think that's God's role for me here. I really fully believe God's role for me here is to possibly play a role in getting this whole thing to a better place. […] But I love the turning point, guys. And I don’t believe for one second any of them had anything to do with Charlie’s murder. Not for one second do I believe that. So people who care about Candace and love Erica have been in a tough position as this whole thing is escalated and care about Turning Point, which I deeply do and I will make sure that their legacy is not destroyed. and I will do everything within my power to help them thrive, including supporting my own kids in forming a Turning Point chapter […].”

“Consumption?” See, it’s all just nonsense.

Let me explain what’s going on:

It’s Operation Mockingbird 2.0. All these people in legacy media, and in the social media and podcast sphere, are all pointing fingers at each other, all fighting and bickering over who is a real truthteller, who is lying, who is compromised, who is a fed plant; who is truly MAGA, or what even is MAGA, or are you truly 'America First,’ or what even is that; or are you Christ first or are you Israel first.

This meme perfectly sums it up:

It’s called 6th Generation Warfare, which is signified by more automated and integrated systems, less traditional boots on the ground and hand-to-hand combat, drones and cyber attacks, and special emphasis on mind control and propaganda.

Def Strait, publishers of the South Asia Defence & Strategic Review, wrote in 2023 how it works:

Cognitive warfare involves five main elements:

Eroding the command, control, and authority of the enemy’s decision makers.

Corrupting their credibility as well as the ability to take quick and timely decisions.

Shield or insulate friendly decision makers.

Collecting and analyzing information and

Spreading misinformation to play on the adversary’s fear, and anxieties to demoralize them.

The prime objective of cognitive warfare is to find new ‘ways of harming the brain’ and change not only what people think, but how they think and act. Cognitive warfare seeks to exploit the vulnerabilities of the human brain through a process called social engineering – a term used for a broad range of malicious activities or psychological manipulation to trick the target to make silly mistakes or give away sensitive information.

Social engineering attacks invariably involve one or more steps that allow the attacker to gain the victim’s trust and make him/her reveal sensitive information or grant access to critical resources. What makes social engineering particularly more dangerous and lethal is its ability to pinpoint, magnify and exploit human error or mistakes which are much less predictable, and harder to detect.

Cognitive warfare can sow seeds of discord, instigate conflict, polarize opinion, and radicalize groups – in short divide or fragment an otherwise unified society. It has the ability to manipulate human feelings, such as curiosity or fear to draw victims into its trap using a combination of nanotechnology, biotechnology, and information technology. It is a sort of Molotov cocktail and hybrid method of attack that goes beyond information warfare or psychological operations (psyops) to manipulate and overpower the victim’s brain. This is one of the reasons why cognitive warfare has been called the sixth domain of combat – the other five being – land, air, sea, space, and cyber.

In 2020, NATO even published a document called “Cognitive Warfare: The Battlefield For The Brain.” They wrote, “The brain will be the battlefield of the 21st century. Humans are the contested domain and future conflicts will likely occur amongst the people digitally first and physically thereafter in proximity to hubs of political and economic power.”

With all these podcasters and pundits - Candace Owens, Tucker Carlson, Ben Shapiro, Jordan B. Peterson, Alex Jones, Tim Pool, Nick Fuentes, Erika Kirk, Megyn Kelly, Benny Johnson, Joe Rogan, Shawn Ryan, Theo Von, Andrew Schultz, Tim Dillon, Steven Crowder, Patrick Bet David, Mark Levin, Liz Wheeler, Jessica Reed Kraus, Rogan O’Handley, Chaya Raichik (Libs of TikTok), Jack Posobiec, Scott Presler, Mike Cernovich, Chad Prather, Russell Brand, Milo Yiannopoulos, Ian Carroll, Glenn Beck, Andrew Napolitano, Clayton and Natali Morris (Redacted), Brandon Tatum, etc., etc. - they are fighting each other, all pushing special interests, certain narratives, allowing some truth to come out but not all of it.

What this accomplishes is it causes a state of mass-psychosis and confusion. Remember James 3:13-18? Right now people are scared and confused, groping about trying to find the truth and cling onto a life raft, someone that they think is giving honest takes. So, with all this fighting, lying, shilling, condescension, self-aggrandizement, it causes fight, flight, or apathy to enter in.

As Jesus said:

Mark 3:23 And he called them unto him, and said unto them in parables, How can Satan cast out Satan? [24] And if a kingdom be divided against itself, that kingdom cannot stand. [25] And if a house be divided against itself, that house cannot stand. [26] And if Satan rise up against himself, and be divided, he cannot stand, but hath an end. [27] No man can enter into a strong man's house, and spoil his goods, except he will first bind the strong man; and then he will spoil his house.

It is mental sadism on our minds.

Ecclesiastes 7:7 Surely oppression maketh a wise man mad; and a gift destroyeth the heart. [13] The beginning of the words of his mouth is foolishness: and the end of his talk is mischievous madness. Proverbs 6:12 A naughty person, a wicked man, walketh with a froward mouth. [13] He winketh with his eyes, he speaketh with his feet, he teacheth with his fingers; [14] Frowardness is in his heart, he deviseth mischief continually; he soweth discord.

Imagine getting your ‘truth’ from these clowns:

Meanwhile, all these people get paid both handsomely from all the advertising, monetization, donations, super chats and monetization, on top of whatever else they are bribed with off camera.

So, if your brain hasn’t already leaked out of your ears from this Kirk nonsense, the propagandists are here to keep fanning the flames of stupidity:

Ephesians 4:14 That we henceforth be no more children, tossed to and fro, and carried about with every wind of doctrine, by the sleight of men, and cunning craftiness, whereby they lie in wait to deceive;

Meanwhile, all of this riff raff has covered-up for all the evil that is being ushered in. Even the Epstein stuff was used to conceal the signing of the GENIUS Act and the introduction of the AI Action Plan, or how the administration is explicitly ushering in tokenization of every and all assets and planning to rollout digital ID verification; how the economy is getting worse and worse by the day, overshadowing the days of the the Great Recession and the Covid scam; we are about to start a slew of new wars around the world; and with the help of a confluence of forces and change agents, Trump is helping to usher in Noahide Laws, and eventually charge, arrest, and kill anyone who dares to preach the gospel, that Jesus Christ is the singular Almighty God from everlasting who created all things (Micah 5:2; Colossians 1:12-20; 1 Corinthians 8:6), and dare should criticize Israel’s abominations - as prophesized would happen in the end times (Micah 3; Romans 11:25-29; Revelation 11:8).

Did you see what Erika Kirk said prior to her ‘chat’ with Candace?

Oh… now it makes sense…

And then this the other night:

They’re not even hiding it anymore - and I’ve got a LOT more to talk about concerning this issue, both news and scripturally, so stay tuned.

But all this to say: be very careful who you listen to. There are no shortages of liars and propagandists out there. They want to divide from much more important things going on.

1 Corinthians 15:33 Be not deceived: evil communications corrupt good manners. Ephesians 5:13 But all things that are reproved are made manifest by the light: for whatsoever doth make manifest is light. [14] Wherefore he saith, Awake thou that sleepest, and arise from the dead, and Christ shall give thee light. [15] See then that ye walk circumspectly, not as fools, but as wise, [16] Redeeming the time, because the days are evil.

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE