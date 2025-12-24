The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
1h

I appreciate the greeting but, with all the pagan roots of this "holiday" why are we partaking of it?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by The WinePress and others
Adam & Katey Gee's avatar
Adam & Katey Gee
1h

Merry Christmas Jacob, God bless and thank you for all your hard work 🙏🙏

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by The WinePress
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 The WinePress · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture