Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta – parent company to social media platforms Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Threads – today announced they will be updating their definition of “Zionist” by proxy in relation to hate speech to now reflect a much broader view of so-called “antisemitism” in general.

In a blog post explaining the changes, Meta says that they “don’t allow people to attack others on our platforms based on their protected characteristics, such as their nationality, race, or religion.” In the case of the term ‘Zionist,’ Meta says it is often referred to as a political movement and ideology, but the company claims it can be used as a proxy to mislabel Jews.

Meta says they are very strict about posts that attack others’ nationality, race, religion, etc., but claim they allow criticism of political movements and ideologies. However, they also say that certain terms used to criticize political movements are used to disparage certain groups of people. “When such proxy terms are used, we treat those terms as if they explicitly referred to the protected characteristic,” Meta wrote.

Therefore, the company has broadened this definition to reflect these so-called antisemitic views and statements. In order to come up with a better definition, Meta says they “have consulted with 145 stakeholders representing civil society and academia across the Middle East and Africa, Israel, North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia. Stakeholders have included political scientists, historians, legal scholars, digital and civil rights groups, freedom of expression advocates, and human rights experts.”

Meta explains what this broadened definition will entail:

Our longstanding approach to the word “Zionist” under our Hate Speech policy has been to treat the word as a proxy for Jewish or Israeli people in two narrow circumstances: (1) where Zionists are compared to rats, reflecting known antisemitic imagery, and (2) where context makes clear that “Zionist” means “Jew” or “Israeli” (e.g., “Today the Jews celebrate Passover. I hate those Zionists.”). This approach will remain in place. However, we have determined that the existing policy guidance does not sufficiently address the ways people are using the term “Zionist” online and offline.

Going forward, we will remove content attacking “Zionists” when it is not explicitly about the political movement, but instead uses antisemitic stereotypes, or threatens other types of harm through intimidation, or violence directed against Jews or Israelis under the guise of attacking Zionists, including:

Claims about running the world or controlling the media;

Dehumanizing comparisons, such as comparisons to pigs, filth, or vermin;

Calls for physical harm;

Denials of existence;

Mocking for having a disease.

You can read the full policy here.

[…] We have worked to address the complex and divided global feedback we obtained through the Policy Forum by specifying that, going forward, we will remove content in the categories listed above, while protecting voice and legitimate free expression in other content about “Zionists.”

[…] Because the term “Zionists” can be used to refer to people on the basis of their nationality (i.e., Israeli people), commentary about “Zionists” may also refer to government or military actions. In order to obtain additional guidance on this question, we referred a bundle of cases to our independent Oversight Board that tee up the issue of criminal comparisons. We look forward to any guidance the Board may provide.

In May, the United States’ House of Representatives passed a bipartisan effort to criminalize antisemitism by adopting a broad definition of what it means to be “antisemitic.”

The bill notes that “The International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (referred to in this Act as the ‘‘IHRA’’) Working Definition of Antisemitism is a vital tool that helps individuals understand and identify the various manifestations of antisemitism.”

The contention being raised by some is how the IHRA defines antisemitism. The group provides a definition and examples of it on their website. They state: “Antisemitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities.”

The group goes on to provide a list of examples that would qualify as antisemitism:

“Contemporary examples of antisemitism in public life, the media, schools, the workplace, and in the religious sphere could, taking into account the overall context, include, but are not limited to:”

Calling for, aiding, or justifying the killing or harming of Jews in the name of a radical ideology or an extremist view of religion. Making mendacious, dehumanizing, demonizing, or stereotypical allegations about Jews as such or the power of Jews as collective — such as, especially but not exclusively, the myth about a world Jewish conspiracy or of Jews controlling the media, economy, government or other societal institutions. Accusing Jews as a people of being responsible for real or imagined wrongdoing committed by a single Jewish person or group, or even for acts committed by non-Jews. Denying the fact, scope, mechanisms (e.g. gas chambers) or intentionality of the genocide of the Jewish people at the hands of National Socialist Germany and its supporters and accomplices during World War II (the Holocaust). Accusing the Jews as a people, or Israel as a state, of inventing or exaggerating the Holocaust. Accusing Jewish citizens of being more loyal to Israel, or to the alleged priorities of Jews worldwide, than to the interests of their own nations. Denying the Jewish people their right to self-determination, e.g., by claiming that the existence of a State of Israel is a racist endeavor. Applying double standards by requiring of it a behavior not expected or demanded of any other democratic nation. Using the symbols and images associated with classic antisemitism (e.g., claims of Jews killing Jesus or blood libel) to characterize Israel or Israelis. Drawing comparisons of contemporary Israeli policy to that of the Nazis. Holding Jews collectively responsible for actions of the state of Israel.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

This new definition is far too broad; and knowing how the FB Gestapo goons and AI algorithms on Facistbook readily ban a myriad of things for very broad and unclear reasons, this new definition, as far as I am concerned, is basically saying, ‘Don’t criticize Jews and Israel in any real form or we’ll cut you.’ Only those verified and in “the club” will be permitted to say whatever they want.

So, what happens if someone posts a Bible verse that says the Jews killed Jesus Christ the Lord of glory? Will that get tagged by the AI and other trolls? I suppose we’ll find out in the days to come.

The remainder of my commentary is from my report covering Congress’ vote to criminalize forms of antisemitism, because it is important to include necessary context concerning the Jews and what the Bible says of them and their fate:

So, apparently, citing verses that clearly state the the Jews killed Jesus Christ will get me labeled as “antisemitic,” banned online and thrown in jail. Some of these include Matthew 27:22-25; Acts 2:22-23, 4:10-12, 7:51-60, among others. However, this one passage especially makes it clear and is still very much applicable to today.

1 Thessalonians 2:14 For ye, brethren, became followers of the churches of God which in Judaea are in Christ Jesus: for ye also have suffered like things of your own countrymen, even as they have of the Jews: [15] Who both killed the Lord Jesus, and their own prophets, and have persecuted us; and they please not God, and are contrary to all men: [16] Forbidding us to speak to the Gentiles that they might be saved, to fill up their sins alway: for the wrath is come upon them to the uttermost.

Collectively, this passage still holds true. I’m not going to get into great detail (the topic of future reports), but the nation of Israel and the Jewish people are desperately wicked and abominable, which is why the wrath of God is upon them; hence, why they will be chastened immensely during the time of Jacob’s trouble (Jeremiah 30), falsely so-called the “Great Tribulation” by those who are either ignorant of scripture or wish to ignore the obvious fact that this approaching time period is centered around Israel.

End-times Israel is not a saved, holy, redeemed Israel: it is a very evil, abominable, and wholly corrupted nation and people, spiritually called “Sodom and Egypt” in the last days (Revelation 11:8),” that God brings back into their land in unbelief, and many of them will be allowed to be marauded by Satan, but a tiny remnant will be saved in the end. Romans 11 could not be any clearer, corroborating with a number of other passages that speak of the fiery judgment he will have on them but also how a remnant will still be saved.

Hosea 5:9 Ephraim shall be desolate in the day of rebuke: among the tribes of Israel have I made known that which shall surely be. [10] The princes of Judah were like them that remove the bound: therefore I will pour out my wrath upon them like water. [11] Ephraim is oppressed and broken in judgment, because he willingly walked after the commandment. [12] Therefore will I be unto Ephraim as a moth, and to the house of Judah as rottenness.

Jeremiah 32:37 says, “Behold, I will gather them out of all countries, whither I have driven them in mine anger, and in my fury, and in great wrath; and I will bring them again unto this place, and I will cause them to dwell safely: [38] And they shall be my people, and I will be their God:”

And again, the KJB states: “Ezekiel 36:21 But I had pity for mine holy name, which the house of Israel had profaned among the heathen, whither they went. [22] Therefore say unto the house of Israel, Thus saith the Lord GOD; I do not this for your sakes, O house of Israel, but for mine holy name’s sake, which ye have profaned among the heathen, whither ye went. [23] And I will sanctify my great name, which was profaned among the heathen, which ye have profaned in the midst of them; and the heathen shall know that I am the LORD, saith the Lord GOD, when I shall be sanctified in you before their eyes. [24] For I will take you from among the heathen, and gather you out of all countries, and will bring you into your own land. [25] Then will I sprinkle clean water upon you, and ye shall be clean: from all your filthiness, and from all your idols, will I cleanse you.”

Now let me also say this, lest anyone get haughty and wise in their own conceits (Romans 11:25), that the Gentiles are no better than Jews, as all are guilty of sin, and are guilty of condemning and killing Jesus Christ the Lord of Glory. “Romans 3:9 What then? are we better than they? No, in no wise: for we have before proved both Jews and Gentiles, that they are all under sin; [10] As it is written, There is none righteous, no, not one: [11] There is none that understandeth, there is none that seeketh after God. [12] They are all gone out of the way, they are together become unprofitable; there is none that doeth good, no, not one.” The Jews had to get permission from Rome to do the killing, and it was the Romans who swung the hammer, scourged him, put a crown of thorns on him, stripped him naked, and so forth; and it was the Jews who were in league with the Romans to even have the ability to practice their religion. Both parties are just as guilty.

Having said that, what is happening now is nothing new in truth, as can be seen in passages such as this one:

Acts 14:1 And it came to pass in Iconium, that they went both together into the synagogue of the Jews, and so spake, that a great multitude both of the Jews and also of the Greeks believed. [2] But the unbelieving Jews stirred up the Gentiles, and made their minds evil affected against the brethren. [3] Long time therefore abode they speaking boldly in the Lord, which gave testimony unto the word of his grace, and granted signs and wonders to be done by their hands. [4] But the multitude of the city was divided: and part held with the Jews, and part with the apostles. [5] And when there was an assault made both of the Gentiles, and also of the Jews with their rulers, to use them despitefully, and to stone them, [6] They were ware of it, and fled unto Lystra and Derbe, cities of Lycaonia, and unto the region that lieth round about: [7] And there they preached the gospel.

Similar to that story, influential and wealthy Jewish proxies now are (and have) been forcing the government to effectively hinder the word of God from being preached, and prohibit the freedom of speech in general. Just go lookup how the Jewish lobby APAC pays out to the politicians in this country and you’ll see what I mean. Ultimately, combined with the mess that’s happening in Gaza, among other things, it’s causing great hatred and bitterness to be brewed against the Jews and Israel, and anyone who proudly boasts of being a “zionist.”

And that’s another thing I need to say: just because Israel is still God’s elect nation and that a small remnant will be saved, as prophesized in scripture, does not mean that you have to support everything Israel does unconditionally. There is this weird thing that has been browbeat into so many professing Christians that if you dare to criticize Israel over the tiniest thing, then you must be antisemitic, replacement theology heretic, and the whole nine yards. And while I wholly and unequivocally reject replacement theology, the Bible nowhere states that I am told to condone wickedness, lies, and evil for anyone. Be careful what you support and condone. Proverbs 18:5 “It is not good to accept the person of the wicked, to overthrow the righteous in judgment.” And also, 1 Timothy 5:22 “Lay hands suddenly on no man, neither be partaker of other men’s sins: keep thyself pure.”

I could say a lot more but this will suffice for now. At the end of the day, freedom is dead in this country. You think your vote matters? Seriously? If I can’t even criticize another government let alone my own then what’s the point? SEE: We Have Selections, Not Elections. It’s All Just Theater, Dividing Us Over Premade Decisions

