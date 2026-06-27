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m cameron's avatar
m cameron
2h

People are done.

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Gas Axe's avatar
Gas Axe
30m

I'm further south.

They tried the QR entry codes and not even the vaxxed fell for it. Everyone botcotted then events and stores.

Said they had no plastic for hard copy ID and DL. We didn't renew. They made threats of fines for driving without the License. We still refused the digital ID.

They magically now have plastic again. I really should renew mine one day lol ...

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