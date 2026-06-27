The Mexican government has pushed back its mandatory biometric digital ID on smartphones until this summer after many residents simply dragged their heels and couldn’t be bothered to fall in line. The new compliance date has now been pushed back to the end of this year.

The WinePress first reported on the nation’s push for digital ID last year, though there have been some legal hurdles that have slowed down President Claudia Sheinbaum’s ambitions, as part of her administration’s broader push to methodically introduce a cashless society.

Mexicans have been asked to register with biometric citizen identifier, Clave Única de Registro de Población (CURP).

From a press release statement from the Government of Mexico:

For everyone’s safety, each telephone number must be in the name of a person, in order to eliminate the anonymity that has allowed crime to commit crimes such as fraud or extortion. With this measure, Mexico will no longer be one of the few countries that allowed the acquisition of a chip without identification, and joins this international practice in force in 166 countries.

This Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (CRT) reports that the linking of lines has had sustained and growing progress, and to date 63 million lines are already linked: 40.2 million prepaid and 22.8 million postpaid that do not require a new procedure for be associated with a person from their hiring. Prepaid lines that have not been linked so far will have a deadline assigned according to the last digit of the phone number. Thus, a calendar is established so that, between August and December, each user links their line to their telephone company, in the following order:

Once the period corresponding to each digit has expired, the telephone companies will suspend the service of those lines that have not been linked in the next 72 hours, and will only be able to make calls to emergency numbers, citizen service numbers and their telephone company, as well as how to receive alerts in case of earthquake. Once the line is linked, the phone company will restore all services (calls, messages and mobile data). It is reiterated that the process is not carried out by the government, but is carried out directly before the telephone companies, which only associate the user’s name and CURP with the cell phone number, eliminating any other data or image used during the linking process. In the event that a crime is committed that involves the use of a line, the competent authorities may request information from telephone companies, complying with the provisions provided for in the National Code of Criminal Procedures.

Simply put: Mexicans have not rushed out in compliance.

Azteca Noticias reported one month ago: “Out of the 158 million active cell phone lines, only 49.5 million have been registered with the CURP, that is, just 31%. One month before the deadline expires, millions of Mexicans refuse to hand over their personal data.”

Those interviewed expressed their concerns. “Well, if we’re going to do it, I think they should make sure—or give us some certainty—that all our data really will be properly protected,” said an interviewee. Another said the scheme was a “waste of time.”

Moreover, that same Spanish outlet reported last week that many still don’t trust what their government is doing. One woman responded, “They say it’s for security, but security for who? I mean, we’re always vulnerable. Our data is exposed everywhere.”

Another man told the outlet, “Ever since I linked it, I’ve been getting messages saying I made a deposit into some illegal account, telling me it’s my bank when, well, banks don’t text you like that. And honestly, I feel like they’re stealing your information even faster.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

The Last American Vagabond commented as to what this response by the Mexicans represents and what we can learn from it:

The lessons learned in Mexico are instructive for those looking to resist or opt out of other forms of invasive, privacy-destroying, technocratic programs. While the deadline extension is not a complete win for the Mexican people—the government and the telecoms aren’t giving up that easily, after all—it does show that non-compliance and foot-dragging can have an impact. If the Mexican population had rushed out to register their phone lines, whether out of a misplaced trust of the government or out of necessity to maintain phone service, the plan would have worked without issue. Instead, Mexicans have slow-walked the process, with many proclaiming that if they complied, it would be in the final days. Other Mexicans claimed they would “wait and see” if their phone service was actually cut on July 1. Privacy-aware Mexicans and activists were never going to comply, whether the deadline was extended or not. This group has sought alternative solutions such as registering an international phone number with an eSIM—a digital SIM card that allows users to access phone and internet service without a physical card. These SIMs can be purchased online, often anonymously. The lesson here is that whenever the state or corporations try to force biometric registration, or face scanning, or digital IDs, we DO NOT HAVE TO COMPLY. We can resist. We can opt out. We can find alternative paths to avoid their systems. We can Exit and Build.

I have said for years you and I are not voting our way out of this, you can’t. It simply comes from growing a spine and having the courage to simply resist by being non-compliant, saying no and remaining steadfast, and staying grounded in the truth.

1 Corinthians 15:58 Therefore, my beloved brethren, be ye stedfast, unmoveable, always abounding in the work of the Lord, forasmuch as ye know that your labour is not in vain in the Lord. 1 Corinthians 16:13 Watch ye, stand fast in the faith, quit you like men, be strong.

It worked in Utah with O’Leary’s grandiose datacenter he wanted to build. It’s not a complete elimination, it’s a downsize, but it goes to show and it’s a reminder that you can scare these people.

If only people had that same mentality in 2020…

Nevertheless, Shienbaum’s globalist government will continue to try to force its populations one way or the other, and people there and around the world need to resist as much as they can.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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