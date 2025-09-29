Courtesy: Yucatán Magazine

In July, Mexico announced the controversial decision to mandate that every citizen, including temporary residents, receive a compulsory biometric identification record that includes fingerprints and iris scans. Full enforcement would have commenced in February 2026, but several tribunals have blocked the order after the edict was scrutinized.

In July, Biometric Update initially reported how the move would operate:

Last month, legislators approved amendments to a law related to the 18-character personal identifier, known as Unique Population Registry Code (Clave Única de Registro de Población – CURP), with the change formalized on Wednesday through a decree.

The mandatory CURP will contain personal and biometric information, including a photograph and a QR code containing biometric fingerprint and iris data. The identifier is expected to be introduced gradually to all Mexicans by February 2026.

The government has also allowed the consolidation of the citizen codes into a single identity platform that will be connected to other state databases and administrative records. According to the decree, the Ministry of the Interior and the Digital Transformation Agency must create a Unified Identity Platform within 90 days, while public and private institutions will be required to update their system to recognize the identifier.

The country also plans to kick-start a national program to collect biometric data from children and adolescents within 120 days, according to news outlet Mexico Business.

Naturally, there were many privacy advocates and concerned citizens who spoke out against this. José Flores, director of digital rights group R3D, told Context News: “This puts us in a massive surveillance ecosystem with no provisions to identify wrong use of data, data breaches, identity theft, or acts of corruption.”

Additionally, Biometric Update notes that this information could be shared abroad and to neighboring countries such as the U.S. “CURP could also allow Mexico to establish data-sharing agreements with other countries, including a deportation deal with U.S. law enforcement agencies.”

However, earlier this month, several court injunctions delayed a complete rollout across the country. Three tribunals as of now are halting the updated CURP laws: Yucatán, Mexico City and Querétaro.

Yucatán Magazine explained that these injunctions will delay the overall rollout nationwide:

The identifier is expected to be introduced gradually to all Mexicans by February 2026. However, the mounting legal challenges could significantly delay this timeline.

President Claudia Sheinbaum has maintained that providing biometric data will remain voluntary, though the law makes the biometric CURP mandatory for accessing most government and private services. The government says that the misuse of sensitive data, including biometrics, is regulated by existing data privacy laws.

But that doesn’t mean data collection and harvesting will cease. Mexico City may have temporarily halted the CURP rollout, but it is still mass-surveilling civilians.

In August, Mexico City officials announced that around 30,000 surveillance cameras would be installed, making it the most monitored city in all of the Americas.

Mexico City Mayor Clara Brugada (center) said that Mexico City’s surveillance camera total will surpass such cities as New York, Chicago and Rio de Janeiro. (Clara Brugada/X)

Mexico Daily News reported:

Mexico City is on its way to becoming “the most heavily monitored city in the Americas,” according to Mayor Clara Brugada.

As part of an ambitious expansion program for its public video surveillance network, the capital is investing over 445 million pesos (US $23 million) to install 30,400 new security cameras on the streets of the city. The expansion will bring the number of cameras to 113,814 across the city’s 16 boroughs — 36% more than in 2024.

That total includes 15,200 totems — also known as smart poles — that will be installed in areas with high crime rates, relevant urban facilities, and tourist public spaces, according to Salvador Guerrero Chiprés, general coordinator of the Command, Control, Computing, Communications and Citizen Contact Center of Mexico City (C5).

Each totem holds two cameras — one fixed and one with a 360-degree view, designed for urban monitoring. They feature help buttons and audiovisual alert systems, enabling rapid response to emergencies or crimes. They will also send automatic notifications to authorities when they experience a fault, removing the need for citizens or officials to report them.

During a press conference held at the C5 headquarters, Brugada noted that the new cameras will strengthen the security strategy and guarantee immediate assistance in any emergency. She said that with the additional cameras Mexico City will double or even triple the number of security cameras found in cities like New York, Chicago and Rio de Janeiro.

Lamentations 4:18 They hunt our steps, that we cannot go in our streets: our end is near, our days are fulfilled; for our end is come.

When this was first announced in July, WEF puppet Sheinbaum pushed back against claims this move was not to build a police state. "It is false, it is a lie that the laws passed have to do with the State spying. False, it is a deliberate lie.” Sure it is…

One of the more pertinent things about this move is the collaboration with the Trump administration. During the early days of Trump’s trade war, particularly when he was going after Mexico and Canada first, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said that in exchange for ending the tariffs, Mexico would have to fork over biometric data, she revealed to Fox News.

“She did sign some of those agreements with us, and I asked her specifically to share biometric information [of migrants] with us and she’s willing to discuss that even though that in her country would be a little bit controversial,” Noem said.

Noem’s comments came after the U.S. and Colombia signed a “statement of intent for biometric cooperation“ to “manage migration.” “Today we have signed a statement of intent for biometric cooperation and it will reaffirm our strong and our resilient and our enduring partnership,” Noem said at the time.

Moreover, let’s not forget that when Trump campaigned the first time he talked about implementing an entry/exit visa biometric tracking system to tackle immigration, and it would be by land, air and sea; and the crowd cheered as Trump got his supporters to accept a digital prison.

It’s all political theater as the people around the world lose their rights, liberties and freedoms, and personal autonomy, all in the name of buzzwords such as “maintaining national security,” combating drug cartels and fentanyl, countering “terrorism,” having strong borders, reducing crime, smuggling and human child trafficking.

