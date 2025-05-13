Ferry Elementary School, located in Grosse Pointe Woods, Michigan, has stirred up controversy after it decided to rename Mother’s Day to “Special Persons Day” to accommodate a few kindergarten students whose mothers had passed away. Some have argued this is an attack against the traditional home.

Principal Jodie Randazzo at Ferry Elementary wrote in an email to The Detroit News:

"To be compassionate and caring of the students, our Kindergarten teachers chose to make handcrafted gifts for Special People Day in lieu of school crafts created for Mothers or Fathers Day. "By calling it 'special people' all our students could participate without feeling excluded, and we could support them.”

This was confirmed by Virginia "Ginny" Jeup, a member of the Grosse Pointe Public Schools Board of Education, who posted on social media that the corporation can be supportive of students without "erasing" traditional Mother’s Day and Father’s Day celebrations. The post included the official letter given to parents ahead of time announcing the change, which read:

"We’re excited to announce that our kindergarten classes will be celebrating Special People Day!"

"In place of traditional Mother’s Day or Father’s Day projects, each child will create a few handcrafted gifts to give to 'special people' in their life — someone who makes them feel loved, supported, and celebrated. This could be a grandparent, aunt or uncle, older sibling, family friend, or anyone else your child holds dear.

"Please encourage your child to think about the special people they’d like to honor. These gifts are their way of saying 'thank you' and 'I love you' to someone important in their world."

Jeup commented in her post,

"One of the students recently lost their mother, and my heart aches for that child and family. That kind of grief is deep, and schools should absolutely support kids facing loss with compassion and care. "It’s a delicate balance. We want every child to feel safe and included, but inclusion shouldn't come at the cost of erasing what’s special for others."

Jeup acknowledged in her post that there have been some complaints, but offered a compromise. "There’s room for both," Jeup said. "If some families would benefit from celebrating a 'Special Person,' then let’s make space for that too. But we shouldn’t feel like we have to choose between kindness and tradition. We can honor both."

Terry Collins, a former member of the school board, posted in a Facebook group called Common Sense for GP Schools that called upon parents to push back against the change.

"The attacks on family continue in our district. To be clear, the messaging here is not, please choose someone if you don't have a mom figure in your life. The message is choose someone other than mom or dad."

But Board President Colleen Worden is in favor as this would ‘create inclusive and thoughtful learning environments,’ The Detroit News noted.

"We trust our educators to thoughtfully incorporate special events into their curriculum in ways that best reflect the needs of their classroom communities. These decisions are made at the school or classroom level, and the Board of Education does not oversee or micromanage the specific details of individual lesson plans or activities. I applaud our teachers’ efforts to ensure that every student feels safe, valued, and included in the classroom."

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Proverbs 30:11 There is a generation that curseth their father, and doth not bless their mother.

This is the same bull crap they did when replacing Thanksgiving with “Turkey Day,” and Christmas with “X-Mas,” under the guise of “inclusivity” by pandering to atheists and secularists, and as the years roll by this becomes the accepted norm. Of course, such double standards are never applied to things such as Halloween, for example.

Proverbs 15:20 A wise son maketh a glad father: but a foolish man despiseth his mother. Proverbs 19:26 He that wasteth his father, and chaseth away his mother, is a son that causeth shame, and bringeth reproach.

Why not tell those children to honor their parents by still making those crafts in memory of them, or teach empathy and charity by perhaps making something for a mother that is childless or lost their children. These are just ideas.

But nope, the standard operating procedure for American public schools for decades has been to drop the standards to the lowest common denominator, dumb everything down and make it sterile so no one learns yet everyone passes.

The assault on women is real and continues to become more and more obvious by the day. The spirit of this age is to make sure that marriage and the home are completely destroyed, that women are no longer given true honor and dignity, but despised and “empowered” and turned into farmed tax cattle as an androgynous creature.

1 Timothy 4:1 Now the Spirit speaketh expressly, that in the latter times some shall depart from the faith, giving heed to seducing spirits, and doctrines of devils; [2] Speaking lies in hypocrisy; having their conscience seared with a hot iron; [3] Forbidding to marry, and commanding to abstain from meats, which God hath created to be received with thanksgiving of them which believe and know the truth.

