Microsoft continues to force new features that cannot be easily bypassed or turned off. Following the company’s decision to close a loophole that no longer allows users to create local analog accounts, but now rather must create an online-active Microsoft account, Microsoft is now forcing facial recognition to use its popular OneDrive app - a cloud storage and synchronization app.

Strangely, the latest update says this function can only be turned off three times a year, so Microsoft says.

“People section: One Drive uses AI to recognize faces in your photos to help you find photos of friends and family. You can only change this setting 3 times a year.”

Windows Central explains:

On the Microsoft Support website, the company describes the feature as “collecting, using, and storing facial scans and biometric information from your photos through the OneDrive app for facial grouping technologies ... When you turn off this feature in your OneDrive settings, all facial grouping data will be permanently removed within 30 days.”

Microsoft is also quick to highlight that the feature is never used to train AI models, and the data collected is only ever used to help improve the feature for the individual user that has enabled it. Face data is never shared outside of your account. “Microsoft does not use any of your facial scans and biometric information to train or improve the AI model overall. Any data you provide is only used to help triage and improve the results of your account, no one else’s.”

AI face recognition in OneDrive is a feature that has been rolling out for quite some time, and it appears to be enabled by default when it does eventually reach you. It’s still in limited preview, so not all users will see it just yet, but it is concerning that the support webpage for the feature seems to imply that the feature can only be enabled or disabled three times a year, even if that’s not the case.

Windows does not want users to turn this function off. David Gerard of Pivot To AI noted, “If I moved the slidebar for that setting to the left (for “No”), it moved back to the right, and said “Something went wrong while updating this setting.” (Apparently it’s not one of those three times of the year.)”

I’ve never used OneDrive, and really haven’t used a lot of these Microsoft products, unless they are local. But, as we have seen, Microsoft and these other tech companies are slowly stripping away every possible bit of personal and private ownership.

Your computer and programs are not yours, they’re ours.

Your data and activities are not yours, they’re ours.

Your persona and ID are not yours, they’re ours.

You will own nothing and you will be happy.

People were promised convenience and ease of access, and they got it. Now people are sucked in and it’s hard to back out - these tech firms tighten the shackles while steadily turning everything into a subscription; paying in perpetuity but never owning.

Proverbs 22:5 Thorns and snares are in the way of the froward: he that doth keep his soul shall be far from them.

This is just the latest tomfoolery Microsoft has deployed. Last year, The WP reported how Microsoft began censoring “hate speech” and unauthorized sharing of copyrighted material” on its Microsoft 365 bundle. The copy also introduced Recall, an AI feature that records what you have on your screen for months (literally anything and everything), which is then saved locally to the drive and can be accessed to file hyperlinks, tabs and search history both locally and on various browsers. They say it’s all local, but do we really believe that; and if it actually is local, how much longer before it turns cloud-based optional, then morphs into cloud-based default with no opt-out and is used to train Microsoft’s AI algorithms?

