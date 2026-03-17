Microsoft recently announced a partnership with HealthEx, a digital services company that allows users and companies to link personal health records with digital IDs, to incorporate its services with Microsoft’s Copilot AI.

From the HealthEx website:

Your records, all in one place HealthEx unifies your medical records across doctors, clinics, and labs, giving you a complete and connected view of your health. You no longer need to search multiple portals to see your health history, making it easier to track trends and spot what matters most.

Per a news blog from Microsoft,

“Copilot Health brings together your health records, wearable data, and health history into one place, then applies intelligence to turn them into a coherent story. Where the connection between your broken sleep and the reasons why become visible. Where you stop scrolling symptoms at midnight and start having better informed conversations.”

According to the press release:

HealthEx today announced its partnership with Microsoft to power personal health record integration for Copilot Health, Microsoft’s new AI-driven health experience within Microsoft Copilot. Through HealthEx, individuals can verify their identity and consent to securely connect their comprehensive health history across their places of care, with transparency and control regarding the health information Copilot Health can access. Consumers can now choose to bring their rich, personal health context to Copilot Health for personalized health information and insights. Setup takes minutes. Individuals verify their identity using biometrics and a government ID, then grant permission for Copilot Health to access their health history, across labs, medications, conditions, clinical notes and more, with full transparency and the ability to revoke access at any time. Once connected through HealthEx, users get a secure health wallet that individuals can use to share their records repeatedly across multiple services in a consented and transparent way. The same setup that powers their Copilot Health experience can extend, with explicit consent, to other HealthEx-powered applications and services, without repeating the process. “Copilot Health can bring together a person’s comprehensive health picture, including their medical records, wearables data, and more, and applies intelligence to help them understand what it all means and give them confidence as they take the next step,” said Peter Hames, VP Health, Microsoft AI. “Our collaboration with HealthEx helps ensure individuals bring their comprehensive health history to Copilot Health securely and on their own terms.”

HealthEx has also partnered with Anthropic to integrate its digital health ID with Claude AI.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Whether or not people use this is another story. Last December, Microsoft scaled-back its Copilot team because so very few people were using it, Extreme Tech reported.

Nevertheless, Microsoft’s and Anthropic’s latest deals reflect a broader push for people to accept digital IDs and AI healthcare.

The WinePress has reported on the Trump administration’s and more specifically Robert F. Kennedy’s push for Americans to adopt wearables as part of the push to Make America Healthy Again; which was met with plenty of pushback, even including from Children’s Health Defense, the organization that he founded.

SEE:

Furthermore, Trump and RFK announced a new government digital health ID in what they described as an effort to “kill the clipboard” — something the World Economic Forum has promoted per its 4th Industrial Revolution. Trump described this as a “historic victory for the American people — a very important one. Today, the dream of easily transportable electronic medical records finally becomes a reality.”

The initiative draws upon help from Oracle, Palantir, Anthropic, OpenAI, Apple, Microsoft, and Google, among others.

This is also part of the greater tokenization agenda to go not just cashless but entirely paperless overtime.

Reject all of it.

Job 13:4 But ye are forgers of lies, ye are all physicians of no value.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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