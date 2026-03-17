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Gas Axe's avatar
Gas Axe
9h

The wife's phone tells her when she should drink a glass of water every hour for the last week. 5:50 Am it goes off. I'm serious. I keep my trap shut. That little Indian is crazy. I'll just let the brain sucker control her H2O intake. If I say anything the fight is on!

Personally I am holding out for the have another 🍺 AI application. You are slipping Gas Axe. Crush another for your overheated kidneys. Your prostate will appreciate it. Your brain will numb and you will sleep better.

Seriously the spouse drinks water when her phone tells her to do it 😂.

Please dear Lord 🙏 shut the grid off and put us all back to normal.

I'm not kidding. I pray this will happen and snap billions out of this retard addiction.

My 2 cents as I have a nice cold 🍺 on the deck by my choice

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Born Again's avatar
Born Again
2h

NOT. A. CHANCE!!!

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