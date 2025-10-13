Microsoft recently closed a loophole that allowed users to create a local account on their computers without signing up for a connected Microsoft account, and is now forcing users to create an account by default and must constantly be connected to the internet to operate.

The change was announced in a Windows blog post last week, noting:

“We are removing known mechanisms for creating a local account in the Windows Setup experience [Out of Box Experience] (OOBE). While these mechanisms were often used to bypass Microsoft account setup, they also inadvertently skip critical setup screens, potentially causing users to exit OOBE with a device that is not fully configured for use. Users will need to complete OOBE with internet and a Microsoft account, to ensure device is setup correctly.”

The change will be implemented with Build 26120.6772 and 26220.6772, and will eventually rollout in a patch update.

Windows Latest tested this latest change and confirmed that it is no longer possible to create localized accounts. The tech outlet added:

It is worth noting that a Microsoft account is not becoming a permanent requirement to use Windows 11. You can always sign in, then sign out once you’re on the desktop, create a local account, and you won’t be asked to use an MSA again.

MSA requirement is still being tested, and it’ll probably be a while (two-to-three months) before Windows 11 ISOs are updated with this change.

There was a time when individuals who purchased a computer could simply create a local account on the computer and not have it tied to the internet. Microsoft has gradually forced users away from this into constant connectivity, but there were still ways you could get around it, as per this now outdated guide here.

A Microsoft account consolidates users’ credentials into one that allows users to use that same account across Microsoft’s various devices such as PCs and the Xbox, including different programs such as Office, Microsoft 365, Bing, Teams, and so on.

Tech Radar concluded, “What’s clear enough here is that Microsoft is not going to allow account-dodging, and if other ways to get a local installation with Windows 11 are found, we can likely expect more crackdowns in the future.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Why would Microsoft do this? Simple - to build the digital ID system connected to the internet of things (IoT).

I have tried to articulate that digital ID is not some cheaply made app on a smartphone, no, it is the coalescence of all activities and habits via Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) protocols. This is why tech giants like Microsoft, Google, Apple, Samsung, and many more want a single account that works interoperable across multiple devices.

I have not been a gamer for a number of years, but I remember a time when games on the console and PC started encouraging logging online to track rewards and achievements, but it was optional. Then, not long after that, game developers began forcing players to login to live accounts no matter what, even if the game was a solo game that did not have an online co-op experience. That was the steady push to get people online all the time, it was social conditioning.

This is just one aspect of how people are being coerced into IoT. It’s why appliances now have to be connected to WIFI and customers must download a stupid app on their phone just to get the appliance to complete its basic function.

And now we’re seeing the next phase of that this with Microsoft. No more local accounts; you must have a connected account so Microsoft has leverage over you.

This is what is meant (in part) by “you will own nothing and be happy” because not even a local account on your computer is sacred anymore.

Jeremiah 5:26 For among my people are found wicked men: they lay wait, as he that setteth snares; they set a trap, they catch men.

Guess it’s time for Linux.

