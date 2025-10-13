The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kim's avatar
Kim
26mEdited

I have been skeptical of Microsoft ever since "someone" was able to knock out my audio and then "Microsoft" sends a notification to "help fix it" for you. These, whoever they are, then attempt to get access to your computer.

I was just talking with one of the "people" who claimed they were from Microsoft and, making conversation, I asked them where they were at. Before thinking, the guy told me "Nigeria." Then I knew it was bogus.

Since then, if you go and log into your real Microsoft account, and look at "recent activity" you will see how many "failed attempts" have been made from all over the world...the UK, Pakistan, and many, many more places.

I found this out because after my audio was disabled, I took my computer to Best Buy so they could help me get the sound back, and they were the ones who saw how many people were attempting to log into my account. The guy who was helping me was so shocked that he showed all of the other "geek squad" members working there. Anyway, they helped me secure my account by setting up two-step verification and other security measures so that "they" could no longer hack into my account.

So, IMO, after all of that, there is nothing "secure" when it comes to Microsoft.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lauren McMac's avatar
Lauren McMac
1h

"Guess it’s time for Linux. "

yep!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The WinePress
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture