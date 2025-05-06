Courtesy: Aaron Nesheim | Sahan Journal

Last week, the Minnesota State Supreme Court overturned a ruling in an indecent exposure case regarding a woman in 2021 who strutted the streets in broad daylight without a top, contending that the woman was not acting lewdly or in a sexual manner.

The woman, Eloisa Plancarte, was arrested in 2021 and charged with misdemeanor indecent exposure for willfully and lewdly exposing her private parts. She told police that she was a stripper at a bar and that “all the Catholic girls do it.” She challenged the arrest claiming that what she did was not lewd and her breasts are not private parts.

The state Supreme Court apparently agrees.

The Minnesota Star Tribune highlighted the Court's ruling and why:

Justice Karl Procaccini wrote that, because lust and indecency are ambiguous terms often left to the beholder, lewd behavior in Minnesota’s legal statutes “refers to conduct of a sexual nature.”

“Although the police reports establish that Plancarte was charged with indecent exposure three times in one week for exposing some combination of her breasts and underwear, none of these reports provide any insight into the nature of her exposure during those incidents,” Procaccini writes. “Moreover, the officer’s body-worn camera footage does not capture Plancarte engaging in any conduct of a sexual nature.”

He added that Plancarte admitting to being a stripper and that her comment about Catholic girls raises questions about her mental state at the time of the arrest, not the inherent sexual nature of her conduct.

The lack of sexual conduct means the exposure of her breasts was not lewd, the opinion says, and since it wasn’t, there is no need to determine if breasts are private parts under the statutory language of indecent exposure.

Justice Sarah Hennesy, in the concurring opinion, wrote that clarifying whether female breasts are private parts “could provide concrete guidance for law enforcement and promote consistent, nondiscriminatory application of the law.”

Her opinion determined that multiple dictionary definitions clearly show that “private parts” refer to genitals, which Hennesy notes are “a person’s reproductive and excretory organs” and breasts do not fall under those categories.

Just as importantly, Hennesy wrote: “Interpreting ‘private parts’ to include female — and not male — breasts would lead to the continued stigmatization of female breasts as inherently sexual and reinforce the sexual objectification of women.”

Hennesy included several examples from across the country of organizations fighting to desexualize women’s breasts and nipples to remove the “engrained stereotype that the primary purpose of women’s breasts is sex, not feeding babies.”

