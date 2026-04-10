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Kim's avatar
Kim
4hEdited

What did William Casey, the CIA Director, say in 1981?

"We'll know our disinformation program is complete when everything the American public believes is false."

And the bottom line is..."We follow orders or people die. It's that simple."

“I think George Orwell said in his book 1984 that in a time of universal deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act.”

That is about the extent of it.

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KayAnne Riley's avatar
KayAnne Riley
3h

Yes and I have watched some channels I follow on YouTube magically morph into Trump mouthpieces. Sadly, $$ talks.

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