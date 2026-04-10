Courtesy: School History

The U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has thoroughly saturated the so-called “alternative” and “independent” space. It seems that all of the major podcasts regularly feature or have high ties to the CIA, and therefore push certain buttons and allow specific truths and lies to be disseminated.

The CIA’s Operation Mockingbird began in the 1950s, which explicitly co-opted and effectively took over the national media to push agendas and manipulate the flow of information given to the public. They tell us it ended decades ago, but who really believes that?

Now that traditional legacy media has lost a lot of viewers, many in the United States have migrated to podcasts and social media to get their news. But many of these so-called “alternative” shows are just as bad, if not even worse in many ways, than legacy media; pretending to have more open dialogue, but in reality has resulted in more gatekeeping and pushing certain narratives.

I call it Operation Mockingbird 2.0.

YouTube channel Moon recently published a great mini-documentary covering this topic and how the CIA has compromised a number of podcasts. It’s definitely worth giving a watch.

The majority of the documentary focuses on John Kiriakou, a former CIA officer turned whistleblower and author. In 2013, Kiriakou was sentenced to 30 months in prison for disclosing CIA secrets and classified documents to journalists. Since his release, he authored a number of books and in more recent years has been featured in a number of podcasts calling upon his credentials.

As Moon points out, however, Kiriakou still very much appears to be an asset, only disclosing certain facts and information, and he, like so many other “former” CIA officers, appears on these podcasts when a major event is ongoing or narrative is being pushed and needs reinforcement. It is starting to become too noticeable.

I definitely encourage you to watch it for yourself, but the end of the video is perhaps one of the most salient parts of it: the revelation from Kiriakou that all CIA officers, including “former” ones, must get their talking points and writings approved before they can go public. In other words, everything these agents say on these podcasts has already been pre-approved, and therefore the CIA knows about it and thus controls what is said and not said.

Watch:

If these CIA agents were actually saying something damning about the system and revealed too many truths, we would never hear of them again.

There is no such thing as “former CIA.” As far as I am concerned, there is just CIA and that’s that. If they told all that they know, they would be ‘removed.’

Therefore, as Moon points out, any talking point written or disclosed publicly on a podcast is designed to sway public opinion; either a ruse or distraction or truth that is being allowed to be revealed for one reason or another.

Never forget that it was Trump’s former head of CIA during his first administration and who was later promoted to Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, who infamously stated: “We lied, we cheated, we stole. We had entire training courses. It reminds you of the glory of the American experiment.”

Again, Moon nailed it when he brought up what I have referred to as “reverse censorship.” Instead of limiting voices and media reach, they provide the illusion of choice and flood out the truth with tons of distractions, lies, vain jangling and noise from dozens and scores of planted and co-opted shows to keep people lost and confused.

I’ve said it before and I will say it again, what we are experiencing is 6th Generation Warfare. This new type of warfare is explicitly less kinetic and more psychological and informational; it’s patently designed to disseminate misinformation and play on people’s emotions and fears.

In 2020, NATO even published a document called “Cognitive Warfare: The Battlefield For The Brain.” They wrote, “The brain will be the battlefield of the 21st century. Humans are the contested domain and future conflicts will likely occur amongst the people digitally first and physically thereafter in proximity to hubs of political and economic power.”

It’s psychological warfare; and I have said before that it’s mental sadism with our brains, and it’s why you have all these podcasts and social media channels with all this in-fighting. That’s why, as Moon pointed out, some CIA pawn or government lackey is perceived to confirm what you thought you knew all along, in that moment trust is gained and the next podcast darling is labeled the next truth-teller. When in reality, that was the plan all along, to create false hopes and create gods out of people, and lead people down paths that lead to the same destination: lies and destruction.

This is called a “limited hangout.”

This is, according to Victor Marchetti, a former special assistant to the deputy director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), a limited hangout is “spy jargon for a favorite and frequently used gimmick of the clandestine professionals. When their veil of secrecy is shredded and they can no longer rely on a phony cover story to misinform the public, they resort to admitting—sometimes even volunteering—some of the truth while still managing to withhold the key and damaging facts in the case. The public, however, is usually so intrigued by the new information that it never thinks to pursue the matter further.”

We can modify this definition for modern media relations and psyops, but the key idea is to casually drop crucial information in an informal way that makes it more palatable for the masses, to subconsciously trick them into believing, ‘Yeah, I’ve always known that,’ when they don’t and they still don’t have the whole picture.

As Moon explains:

So many of these podcasts and internet shows are limited hangouts. Clearly they have been (perhaps more than one) co-opted, blackmailed, paid-off, or AstroTurfed. They become gatekeepers; revealing some truth but sprinkling in plenty of lies and misinformation along the way.

Keep all of this in mind if you ever listen to one of the CIA spooks speak or the shows that have had CIA agents on them.

Keep this in mind when you listen to someone such as Shawn Ryan, who is a “former” CIA contractor. With his open CIA ties, he too must get permission to say what he says and get clearance to have the guests that he has on his show.

And interestingly enough, when people outside of the CIA-controlled limited hangout point this out, then the broader so-called “ex-military” crowd (not even explicitly CIA) will come to their defense, and criticize those who simply ask questions and have issues with the affiliation. Don’t think, don’t question, just listen to the CIA guy speak: he’d never lie and push buttons, right?

That’s another thing: there sure are a whole lot of “former” Navy SEALS and Green Berets making channels now too, aren’t there?

More recently, as we all know, the now-former Director of the National Counterterrorism Center Joe Kent — the second to Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard — resigned in dramatic and public fashion, allegedly over Trump’s ill-advised excursion in Iran, and that Israel is to blame.

But then he immediately, and still is, on a podcast and media tour with people such as Tucker Carlson, Shawn Ryan, Rtr. Lt. Col. Daniel Davis, Glenn Diesen, Pier Morgan, etc. If you listen carefully to what he says, he basically left not because he was against the war per se, but how it was done and how it was going. Yet he still continued to praise Trump and still continued to tow the company line. Fortunately, as covered here on The WP, not everyone was buying what he was selling and called him out for being a psyop. Besides his position in the government, he was a CIA agent for a number of years prior, so he is deeply embedded in the intelligence sector.

Again, that means he still has to get pre-approval from the CIA to say what he is saying. Therefore, everything he is saying is fake and scripted! It’s a pressure valve release: MAGA is reforming, and it gives the questioning masses something to believe in, in that the institution is collapsing when it is fully in tact and operating how it is supposed to.

On top of that, in an interview with Jimmy Dore, a limited hangout show, Whitney Webb (who ironically manages an outlet called Unlimited Hangout) gave a theory as to why Kent came out and is saying what he is saying: it is because they are using him as bait so the government can pigeonhole and gather information on a group of people that the government secretly deems as “antisemitic,” based on statements from the first Trump administration, that the government lists their quintessential “domestic terrorist threat” as a disfranchised, right-winger who is “antisemitic.”

Citing a report from Homeland Security Today — (which you should definitely read the entire report — the outlet noted:

Elizabeth Neumann, assistant secretary for Threat Prevention and Security Policy in the Office of Strategy, Policy, and Plans at the Department of Homeland Security, acknowledged “online platforms are catalyzing hate,” and domestic extremist movements “know exactly how far they can go — they’re training their people to say you can go this far, but not any farther.” “The fact is that our law enforcement community feels hamstrung, and how do you go after and balance First Amendment rights to free speech, while at the same time how do you not acknowledge that innocent children being projected with images online that will forever be online, what about their rights?” she said. Extremist groups are “being sophisticated in both their communications and in their messaging, so they are playing a game, and we’re not equipped to go after that game effectively because of the rules that we’re using that were quite frankly designed 50 years ago.” “We do regulate other parts of speech over airwaves,” Neumann added. “It’s hard for me to understand why on the online side, we are not willing to look at that.” Meanwhile, terror designations and the framework of the national security apparatus are “designed for a threat from 20-30 years ago, and the world is changing.” “And every counterterrorism professional I speak to in the federal government and overseas feels like we are at the doorstep of another 9/11, maybe not something that catastrophic in terms of the visual or the numbers, but that we can see it building and we don’t quite know how to stop it,” she said. Brian Harrell, assistant director for Infrastructure Security at DHS’ Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, told lawmakers that “based off of current events and the frequency of events, I am convinced that this country is becoming more and more violent every single day.” “We need to ensure that we have the resources at our fingertips. And they can’t reside in our fingertips,” he said. “They have to go out into the field where they can be used to reduce risk and ultimately save lives. So, in terms of marshaling resources, budget, the things that we have within the department, we need to ensure that they are well known. There’s an education campaign that DHS has, and I think we are moving in this direction now.”

Kent is the definition of a limited hangout. Dore was a little uncomfortable with this idea, but I think Webb is on the right track. Manufacture the people they deemed to be domestic terror threats, and then deploy the infrastructure to solve the problem.

Speaking of Tucker Carlson, he’s another CIA asset. His father, Dick, was in the CIA, and Tucker tried to enlist in the CIA but reportedly was rejected (so we were told). Yet he gets really on edge when his CIA backstory is presented to him; and as The WP has reported, Tucker has been a major asset to legacy media and pushing the Global War on Terror, and then became a major peddler and defender of Trump, and not long after Trump became President, Carlson diverted course and started pushing this anti-MAGA, anti-AIPAC, anti-Israel narrative; inviting some of the most Bible-illiterate guests to push agendas, and pushing blatant globalists and one-worlders.

But it gets even bigger than that.

Then you have the Qanon and Great Awakening and New Apostolic Reformation (Christian Nationalism/Seven Mountain Mandate) movements. I’ve detailed as well that this movement was and is a psyop, and is really just rebranding Soviet-style propaganda that alleges “good guys” in the government are there working to topple the corrupt regime and government from within, but the regime is fully in tact and growing in strength; and so those “white hats” disseminate propaganda that convinces the desperate audience that the authoritarian police state and the cages being built are a good thing, so just “trust the plan.”

The entire thing is militaristic and intelligence-based, it is not a comedy of errors. It is strategic and calculated, and it worked.

These groups then coalesce many times into the so-called and loosely defined “Health Freedom Movement,” which was deployed and popularized in 2020 at the early onset of the Covid War, featuring many “doctors” and nurses disenfranchised with the corrupt medical establishment, who are labeled “anti-vax” and push Ayurvedic and homeopathic remedies.

However, many of them openly promote esoteric, Kabbalistic and Theosophic views (similar to many of those in Q), and are openly associated with a guy named Sacha Stone who works directly with the United Nations and the Vatican. (Give this video a watch):

By proxy, a lot of these Q-pushers and “alt” doctors all interview each other, they are all on the same podcasts, they idolize[d] and push Trump, and Trump’s sons spoke at some of these rallies, along with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and others.

And speaking of the United Nations, they too openly admit to working with big-tech to push their bad faith actors to promote their agenda.

Melissa Fleming, the Under-Secretary General for Global Communications at the United Nations, admitted in 2022 that in order to influence the narrative surrounding Covid-19, they worked with TikTok to give fake “ticks” to their approved doctors to push their message.

“We had another trusted messenger project which was called Team Halo, where we trained scientists around the world and some doctors on TikTok, and we had TikTok working with us; “And these scientists who virtually had no following to start with, got ‘verified ticks.’ They started bringing people in their community into their labs, into their offices, and answering their questions and engaging with them. “It really took off, and many of them became like national media go-to advisors. […] So it was a layered deployment of ideas and tactics […] “People need to be inoculated themselves, and I think social media took off so quickly, that, I think people of all ages are very ill-equipped, especially in times of crisis when they’re feeling very engaged with what’s out there, and searching, and wanting to help, and wanting to share – really learning actually how to spot mis and disinformation, and how not to be part of the problem.” “So we’re becoming much more proactive. You know, we own the science, and we think that the world, you know, should know it, and the platforms themselves also do. But again, it’s a huge huge challenge that I think all sectors of society need to be very active in.”

And just in time for the collateral damage and media chaos, “former UN officials” are raised up to illuminate us all with their secret knowledge and prognostications, “exposing” everyone and the secret societies that control the politicians.

It’s all controlled, it’s all deception, it’s all lies.

Freedom of choice is an illusion.

The media has not lost control of the narrative: it’s stronger and more controlled than ever before.

It’s Operation Mockingbird 2.0.

2 Timothy 3:13 But evil men and seducers shall wax worse and worse, deceiving, and being deceived. 1 John 2:26 These things have I written unto you concerning them that seduce you. 1 Corinthians 15:33 Be not deceived: evil communications corrupt good manners. Proverbs 16:27 An ungodly man diggeth up evil: and in his lips there is as a burning fire. [28] A froward man soweth strife: and a whisperer separateth chief friends. [29] A violent man enticeth his neighbour, and leadeth him into the way that is not good. [30] He shutteth his eyes to devise froward things: moving his lips he bringeth evil to pass.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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