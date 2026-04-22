Yesterday, vaccine manufacturer Moderna announced phase-3 trials for the company’s latest mRNA-based bird flu vaccine. Anticipating demand, the European Union announced that it has granted authorized use of the world’s first Covid + influenza mRNA vaccine.

According to the press release,

“The Phase 3 study will evaluate the safety and immunogenicity of mRNA-1018 in healthy adults ages 18 years and older and is expected to enroll approximately 4,000 adults in the U.S. and UK.

“If successful, global regulatory submissions for mRNA-1018 will be further supported by positive data from the pivotal Phase 3 trial of Moderna’s investigational seasonal influenza vaccine, mRNA-1010, which has been accepted for review in the U.S., the European Union, Canada and Australia.”

Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel stated:

“H5 influenza, or bird flu, remains a pandemic threat. The start of our Phase 3 trial for an H5 influenza vaccine marks a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to strengthen global pandemic preparedness. Our platform technology’s efficiency and scalability are critical to supporting global health security and responding to potential future threats.”

Dr. Richard Pebody, Director of Epidemic and Emerging Infections at the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), added:

“Although the current risk to the human population of avian influenza remains low, the virus continues to evolve and spread in birds and various animal hosts in the UK and elsewhere. “UKHSA remains alert to the potential that this pathogen could adapt to spread from person to person, and will continue to monitor all available data. This important initiative to trial a new mRNA pandemic influenza vaccine is a key step towards further strengthening our ability to protect people against future influenza pandemics.”

Reports in British press claim bird flu continues to spread.

“The A(H5N1) strain has come to affect birds globally in recent years, but has also caused outbreaks among other animals such as mink and marine mammals. It had also spread to dairy cows in the US, with a number of human cases in those working on farms with affected cattle.”

Earlier that day, Moderna also announced a contract with the European Union to authorize the use of the biotech’s “mCOMBRIAX” (mRNA-1083) vaccine, a shot designed to treat Covid and influenza, for individuals aged 50 and older.

This marks the 4th Moderna treatment approved in the E.U.

“mCOMBRIAX builds on the advances from the clinical development of mNEXSPIKE®, Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, and mRNA-1010, Moderna’s investigational seasonal influenza vaccine, which has been accepted for review in the European Union, United States, Canada and Australia.

“mCOMBRIAX will be made available across the European Union, subject to national regulatory and access procedures, with Moderna working closely with national authorities to support local access and implementation.”

“We welcome the European Commission’s approval of mCOMBRIAX, the world’s first flu plus COVID-19 combination vaccine,” said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. “By combining protection against two significant respiratory viruses in a single dose, our vaccine aims to simplify immunization for adults, particularly those at high risk. mCOMBRIAX offers an important new option for Europeans, while also aiming to strengthen the resilience of healthcare systems across Europe.”

Read more about it here.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Job 13:4 But ye are forgers of lies, ye are all physicians of no value.

The vaccine regime in the United States is not stopping, contrary to MAGA and MAHA media that has tried to beguile their voters into thinking RFK and the administration are fighting for them. Here is another example of the contrary.

“Bird flu,” as I have articulated for years now, I believe will be the “next pandemic” we’ve heard that’s coming, and governments and big-pharma are quietly bracing for it.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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