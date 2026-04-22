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Char's avatar
Char
2h

As my mom used to say "what a bunch of malarky" I think they're giving us a heads up that they're going to start spreading it around so that we can all plan on being sick soon and having to get the "miracle shot" they think we'll fall for (again). Nope, not me.

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KatherineEH🌹's avatar
KatherineEH🌹
1h

Wasn't it gates that creep that talked of bird flu coming next?

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