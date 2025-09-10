The WinePress News

The WinePress
2h

I will be discussing the Charlie Kirk assassination soon...

Bob
31mEdited

Sad day today. For anybody to be assassinated regardless of their beliefs is just so wrong

Politics of today will use that as another excuse for anything that suits them

Politics of today is no longer left and right

Left and right is an excuse. It is to divide people, to make you choose a side

It is just elite group A versus elite Group B and then all of the little people

Statistics are so easily manipulated the politicians use them to create problems

Do they really count EVERY job that is available? No they do not

Do they count EVER unemployed person? No they do not

Everything is "extrapolated" to what ever you want the number to be

You ever wonder if the person controlling these spreadsheets has an axe to grind with anybody, what effect they can have by moving a decimal place, add a zero here or there lol lol

They keep talking about how inflation is not that bad lol lol

The statisticians who are using that spreadsheet are not spending money in a grocery store

If you go download the USDA CPI spreadsheets and go look at grocery prices you will be amazed at the huge price differences, at least where I live anyway. It is like I am looking at two different time frames

Same with political polls, or any poll

You just keep asking enough people until you get the right percentage of what you want the answer to be

All smoke and mirrors

And now there is some other world govt group out there calling for more crap about bird flu being rampant in the world.

Who is doing the testing?? lol Another spreadsheet manipulated by somebody

Rest in Peace Charlie Kirk Whatever your beliefs were you did not deserve to die by a bullet

