Last week, I wrote a post discussing how the economic data in the United States is getting way too hard to fake. It was revealed last week that since 2021 there are more unemployed people than job openings; with jobless claims on the rise this year, with few jobs being added (and those numbers will likely be revised downward into the negative); as manufacturing output continues to decline as well.

All of this came one month after Trump fired the head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) because he did not like the sour data, claiming this Biden-appointee was skewing the data to make him look bad.

To pour more salt on the wound, it was then revealed yesterday that nearly 1 million jobs that were reported to have been added did not actually exist.

CNBC reported:

The numbers, which are adjusted from data in the quarterly census and reflect updated information on business openings and closings, add to evidence that the employment picture in the U.S. is weakening.

Most of the time span for the report came before President Donald Trump took office, indicating the jobs picture was deteriorating before he began levying tariffs against U.S. trading partners.

The Trump administration was quick to respond, touting this as proof the Biden administration was lying about the numbers. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement:

“Today, the BLS released the largest downward revision on record proving that President Trump was right: Biden’s economy was a disaster and the BLS is broken. This is exactly why we need new leadership to restore trust and confidence in the BLS’s data on behalf of the financial markets, businesses, policymakers, and families that rely on this data to make major decisions. Much like the BLS has failed the American people, so has Jerome ‘Too Late’ Powell — who has officially run out of excuses and must cut the rates now.”

Indeed, the numbers have been fake for a long time. They were fake then, they are fake now, and they are going to be fake into the future. The government cannot the masses to realize just how bad it really is, or at least not yet. It’s getting harder to cover up at this point, but most people have zero clue that anvil is about to drop.

I have not talked about the economic problems in detail as much this year because most of my audience already understands this; but it is still important to highlight how fake the data is.

The decaying and dying jobs market is not imagined: it is getting difficult to find a job. With AI and robotics; immigration, illegals, and visas; gatekeeping and poor training; low-wages coupled with inflation (something else that is grossly underreported) - all of this is contributing to an economic collapse that will only get worse.

I discuss what is happening and why in this study here:

