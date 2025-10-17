The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
josephegreen911@gmail.con's avatar
josephegreen911@gmail.con
8h

1 John 4:1

“Beloved, believe not every spirit, but try the spirits whether they are of God: because many false prophets are gone out into the world.”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
KayAnne Riley's avatar
KayAnne Riley
8h

Greed has taken over this planet. Classic End Times indicators abound. Men are “lovers of self” and nothing more. Come quickly Lord Jesus.🙏

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The WinePress
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture