Another avenue of censorship on social media is being installed in the United Kingdom. Elon Musk’s X reportedly agreed to crack down on some content on the platform following a purported antisemitic terrorist attack.

In a statement by Office of Communications (Ofcom) on May 15th:

X has made the following public commitments to better protect UK users from illegal hate and terror content, which Ofcom has today accepted:

Expedited timescales for reviewing illegal hate and terror content. X will review and assess UK suspected illegal terrorist and hate content reported through its dedicated UK illegal content reporting tool on average within 24 hours of it being reported, to be calculated as a mean. As a backstop, it will review and assess at least 85% of UK suspected illegal terrorist and hate content reported through its dedicated UK illegal content reporting tool within a maximum of 48 hours. These targets, if met, will give UK users some of the strongest protections on X globally.

Engaging with experts regarding reporting systems for illegal hate and terror content. This is in response to concerns by some organisations who told us they had alerted multiple pieces of suspected illegal hate and terrorism content to X but were unclear if such reports were being received or actioned.

Action against accounts operated by or on behalf of proscribed organisations. X will withhold access in the UK to accounts reported for posting UK illegal terrorist content, if it determines they are operated by or on behalf of a terrorist organisation proscribed in the UK.

X will submit performance data to Ofcom on a quarterly basis over a 12-month period, so we can actively monitor its performance against these targets and ensure it is delivering improvements to the safety of UK users.

The Verge pointed out that “there’s also no mention of whether the reports will be assessed by automated systems or human moderators, and X’s safety team is looking pretty thin these days.”

Oliver Griffiths, Ofcom’s Online Safety Group Director, said:

“Following intensive engagement carried out by Ofcom’s online safety team, X have committed to implementing stronger protections for UK users, which we will now monitor closely. “We have evidence that terrorist content and illegal hate speech is persisting on some of the largest social media sites. We are challenging them to tackle the problem and expect them to take firm action. This is of particular importance in the UK following a number of recent hate motivated crimes suffered by the country’s Jewish community. “These commitments are a step forward, but there’s a lot more to do. We’re grateful for the support we’ve received from civil society and other expert organisations to scrutinise these platforms, and we’ll continue working with them extensively to drive forward changes for people in the UK. “Our Grok investigation into X remains ongoing, which is looking at the company’s compliance with duties to deal with illegal content, and the systems it has in place to do that.”

Danny Stone, Chief Executive of the Antisemitism Policy Trust, added:

“I welcome this action from Ofcom. We have called on the regulator to be bolder in challenging social media platforms to tackle the hate being spread across their network, and this is a good start. “There will be a lot more to do, though. X is failing in so many regards to tackle open racism on its platform. We know where this online harm leads, and so for the sake and safety of all of us in Britain, I hope Ofcom will hold X to account for what it has promised the regulator it will do.”

As reported by Reuters in the Times of Israel:

British and other diaspora Jewish communities have seen an uptick in antisemitic attacks since the Gaza war was sparked by the Hamas-led onslaught of October 7, 2023, with another surge in attacks since the US and Israel launched war on Iran on February 28.

In north London’s Golders Green neighborhood, home to a large Jewish community, the attacks during the Iran war have included the stabbing of two men last month and an arson attack against four Jewish community ambulance vehicles in March.

Imran Ahmed, chief executive of the Center for Countering Digital Hate, said the commitments by X in Britain followed “sustained campaigning” after last year’s fatal Yom Kippur terror attack on Manchester’s Heaton Park Synagogue.

Regulators in the European Union, Australia and Singapore have also pressed the platform over illegal or terrorist content, and the European Commission has opened a formal probe into whether X is failing to curb hate speech.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Go back to last year, when Bibi Netanyahu assembled his small army of Israeli and Zionist influencers in his office to discuss how they can control the narrative in the media and online, he revealed — as part of his Project Esther — that the TikTok deal in the U.S. was really about censoring criticism of Israel, the IDF, Zionism (their version of it) and this broadening definition of so-called “antisemitism.”

He also revealed that he hopes to have the same done with X.

“We are going to have use the tools of battle. You know, the the weapons change over time and the most important ones are the social media. And the most important purchase that is going on right now is class? TikTok. Number one. Number one. And I hope it goes through. “And the other one. What’s the other one that’s most important? X. “We have to talk to Elon. He’s not an enemy. He’s a friend. We should talk to him. Now, if we can get those two things we can get a lot - “We have to fight the fight, okay? To give direction to our Jewish friends and our non-Jewish friends, or those who could be our Jewish friends.”

The U.K. seems to be the trailblazers for everything these days, so unsurprisingly they are the first country to really get Musk and X to start outright censoring content. Other countries such as Australia and Canada will follow suit shortly, I reckon, and sooner rather than later in the U.S.

After all, I do not find it just a mere coincidence that the TAKE IT DOWN Act comes into full effect next week, which can and will be used to censor content that is allegedly pornographic and sexually explicit, but the wording of the bill is too broad so it can be used to take down political criticism, as Trump hinted at during a speech last year.

I delve more into what is really going on in my report on Trump’s national sabbath (which ends today), so be sure to check that out:

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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