I am going to start getting back into more dedicated Bible studies, Lord willing, and so to start with I have compiled a list of scripture passages that I think you should learn, commit to memory, and practice.

All verses are from the King James Version.

Your list might be totally different and that is perfectly fine. These are just the passages I think are the best ones to really meditate on, and take to heart.

About my list — I am a more practical thinker and doer, so my list will reflect that. So, you are not going to see too many ‘encouraging’ and ‘consolation’ verses. Nothing wrong with them, I love them all the same, but for me I am more concerned about practicalities.

Also, I cheated a little and combined a number of verses and passages together as one, so technically the list is more than 30 verses (but it sounds cleaner in the title).

I am not going to expound too much on the verses outside of a few short remarks and provide a few other cross-references when I can.

The first several verses are probably the most important and then after that it is in no particular order.

With that, here is my list:

Proverbs 3:5-7

Proverbs 3:5 Trust in the LORD with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. [6] In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths. [7] Be not wise in thine own eyes: fear the LORD, and depart from evil.

Overall, I think this is my number one passage worth remembering and practicing, and I have a print-out of it on my nightstand.

It is simple and direct and truly encompasses the Christian walk in a nutshell; and its overall theme is reflected throughout the rest of my list, this passage is the most succinct.

Conversely, “He that trusteth in his own heart is a fool” (Proverbs 28:26); and, “Thus saith the LORD; Cursed be the man that trusteth in man, and maketh flesh his arm, and whose heart departeth from the LORD” (Jeremiah 17:5).

Psalm 37, the entire chapter, perfectly aligns with our Proverb and is one my favorite chapters in the Bible itself (though I have stuck under this passage). Furthermore,

Proverbs 16:3 Commit thy works unto the LORD, and thy thoughts shall be established.

This verse could be its own category, but I have included it here as it gels nicely with Psalm 37:5. If you have the mind of Christ, like you ought to, if you serve him and dedicate your time and service to him, then your thought life will reflect that. If you want peace of mind then commit your efforts to God one-hundred percent.

“Fear the Lord” is anathema to modern Laodicean churchianity. The new versions and pastors these days instead speak of a “reverential awe,” because fear is too overbearing. No, it’s fear because while God is a God of love and is love, he will also chasten and judge and there needs to be a healthy fear, lest God does remind you. Proverbs 3:10-11 even mentions chastening because he loves his children, so fear is the proper word; and there are many verses on that too in both the Old and New Testaments about the fear of the Lord. “Knowing therefore the terror of the Lord, we persuade men; but we are made manifest unto God; and I trust also are made manifest in your consciences” (2 Corinthians 5:11).

Proverbs 8:13 The fear of the LORD is to hate evil: pride, and arrogancy, and the evil way, and the froward mouth, do I hate.

The fear of the Lord will produce these traits, for it will cause you to hate sin and wickedness, the true fruit of repentance (2 Corinthians 7:11). And yes, it will produce hatred. There is a “time to love, and a time to hate” (Ecclesiastes 3:1-8). You cannot have love without hate and vice-versa.

Colossians 2:8

Colossians 2:8 Beware lest any man spoil you through philosophy and vain deceit, after the tradition of men, after the rudiments of the world, and not after Christ.

This is probably the best and most succinct warning given in scripture for the Christian. Again, there are a number of “beware” and “be not deceived” passages in the Bible, but you wouldn’t know that in churchianity today. That’s ALL they give you is what Colossians 2:8 warns against; which, again, the new versions really butcher the verse so as to give the corrupt translators and pastors wiggle room to embrace the things warned of in this passage. The NIV is the worst offender in that it says, “See to it that no one takes you captive through hollow and deceptive philosophy” — which makes zero sense and is open to interpretation by the reader of what that means.

Notice how philosophy and vain deceit are connected. There is no such thing as absolute truth in any kind of philosophy, it is all relative to the situation and to the person. You can and will get spoiled if you do not follow Proverbs 3:5-7 and the word of God. The word of God establishes itself as the only source of truth (as we will see later on this list), and anything that contradicts that fact is to be rejected and made weary of.

A companion verse (an honorable mention) is, “O Timothy, keep that which is committed to thy trust, avoiding profane and vain babblings, and oppositions of science falsely so called:” (1 Timothy 6:20). Most science (especially nowadays) is anything but, but rather the irrational, self-conceited and neurotic views of people who have an agenda (i.e. Dr. Anthony Fauci/”trust the science”) and want to justify their own wickedness (i.e. Charles Darwin, Richard Dawkins, Sigmund Freud, etc.), and will create all kinds of false sciences to practice and make their nonsense smarter than it is (i.e. “political science,” doctorate degrees in divinity).

The only other time ‘philosophy’ is spoken of in scripture is Acts 17:16-34 when Paul visited Athens, Greece, and said that “the city [was] wholly given to idolatry” (16), they were cosmopolitans (21), and “that in all things ye are too superstitious” (22).

“Traditions of men” condemns religious systems and other made-up garbage that contradict the word of God, as Jesus condemned the Pharisees and Scribes for overthrowing the scripture for their own traditions (Matthew 15:1-9).

“Rudiments of the world” refers to the ‘fundamentals,’ the wisdom of this world as to how to get by in life, the ways people will try to justify their sins and wrongful actions. There are many phrases included in this, but some include, "Everyone else does it,” “To each’s own,” “I have to make money some how,” “It all depends on how you look at it,” “My conscience doesn’t convict me,” “Judge not,” “He that is without sin [sic] let him cast the first stone,” “Holier than thou,” “Puritanical,” etc., etc.

Romans 14:12

Romans 14:11 For it is written, As I live, saith the Lord, every knee shall bow to me, and every tongue shall confess to God. [12] So then every one of us shall give account of himself to God.

This refers to the judgment seat of Christ. It is not the same judgment the lost world undergoes at the end of the Millennial Kingdom of Jesus Christ (Revelation 20:10-15).

This is the foil to Colossians 2:8. The Christian will have to give an account for his/her life, and be rewarded (or not) for the service that they did for him in this life. Those works will be tried in the fire, and he himself will not burn but the works of the flesh will be destroyed, and what remains (hopefully) will be precious metals and jewels (1 Corinthians 3:11-17; 2 Corinthians 5:9-11; 2 Timothy 2:19-21).

Therefore, Romans 14:12 is a short reminder to remember that you will have to give an account, so use this to remind you of how you should act before doing something. Ask yourself, ‘Does this align with scripture?’ ‘Can I truly and honestly give glory and thanks to God?’ 'How does this affect those around me?’

If you were to stand before a secular court, is there enough evidence to convince the judge and jury that you are genuinely born again? When Paul was on trial and forced to give a testimony, King Agrippa said, “Almost thou persuadest me to be a Christian” (Acts 26:28).

Galatians 6:7-9

Galatians 6:7 Be not deceived; God is not mocked: for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap. [8] For he that soweth to his flesh shall of the flesh reap corruption; but he that soweth to the Spirit shall of the Spirit reap life everlasting. [9] And let us not be weary in well doing: for in due season we shall reap, if we faint not.

This is the law of harvest in life and for Christians. You reap what you sow; you reap more than you sow (John 12:24); you reap based on how you sow (2 Corinthians 9); and you will indeed sow, make no mistake about it.

Romans 8:13 says. “For if ye live after the flesh, ye shall die: but if ye through the Spirit do mortify the deeds of the body, ye shall live.”

See also Proverbs 22:8; Ecclesiastes 11:4; Hosea 8:7, 10:12-13; John 4:34-38; and read the parable of the pounds in Luke 19:10-27.

I talk about this passage some more in this study below:

1 Thessalonians 2:13

1 Thessalonians 2:13 For this cause also thank we God without ceasing, because, when ye received the word of God which ye heard of us, ye received it not as the word of men, but as it is in truth, the word of God, which effectually worketh also in you that believe.

This is another antithesis to Colossians 2:8.

The Bereans exemplified this verse: “in that they received the word with all readiness of mind, and searched the scriptures daily, whether those things were so” (Acts 17:11).

If you want to learn and know anything of the scriptures, you must believe the text as it is. Don’t try to correct, don’t add or subtract, not just literally by pulling out the penknife but in how you read and practice the verses (see Proverbs 30:5-6).

2 Timothy 3:15 And that from a child thou hast known the holy scriptures, which are able to make thee wise unto salvation through faith which is in Christ Jesus. [16] All scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness: [17] That the man of God may be perfect, throughly furnished unto all good works.

The problem today, none more so than ever before, is “Christians” do not believe that the book they hold in their hands is perfect, inherent, and as the source of truth.

I call it “Cookbook Christianity.” You don’t read the whole thing, you pick the recipes you like, you don’t have to follow them exactly and tweak them how you see fit, and if you don’t like that cookbook you can just pick another cookbook and create a library of cookbooks based on your preferences. (See Proverbs 27:7).

Hebrews 4:12 For the word of God is quick, and powerful, and sharper than any twoedged sword, piercing even to the dividing asunder of soul and spirit, and of the joints and marrow, and is a discerner of the thoughts and intents of the heart. [13] Neither is there any creature that is not manifest in his sight: but all things are naked and opened unto the eyes of him with whom we have to do.

This is why people don’t want to read the word of God: it convicts, it judges, it cuts you apart, it is both an offensive and defensive weapon. Notice also that Hebrews 4:13 defines the word of God as more than just ink, but a living and breathing book, as the context in verse 12 is defined as the written word and NOT the living Word of God, Jesus Christ. There is a difference. I understand people capitalize the word of God to be proper and reverential, but this will cause a contradiction because Jesus is the manifest Word of God. The fact is, the Bible is a mirror that exposes the nakedness of us all and shows you for you are. (See James 1:21-25).

2 Timothy 2:15 Study to shew thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth.

If you want to learn anything from the word of God, you must diligently study it, and that will take time, patience, and prayer, but a critical and prejudiced spirit will cause doubt; and God will not show you a whole lot from it, and such denialism and hardened spirit will cause God to turn off your understanding (see Isaiah 29:9-16 if you doubt that).

Jesus said, “Search the scriptures” (John 5:39); “Seek ye out of the book of the LORD, and read,” wrote Isaiah (Isaiah 34:16).

2 Corinthians 8:10-12

2 Corinthians 8:10 And herein I give my advice: for this is expedient for you, who have begun before, not only to do, but also to be forward a year ago. [11] Now therefore perform the doing of it; that as there was a readiness to will, so there may be a performance also out of that which ye have. [12] For if there be first a willing mind, it is accepted according to that a man hath, and not according to that he hath not.

This is a critically underrated passage that explains how to know if you are in God’s will for your life. Simply, it is the willingness and flexibility to be used of God; and God is more concerned about what you have and are willing to do versus what you don’t have; and to finish what you start.

I have written a study that goes into more detail.

1 Timothy 6:10

1 Timothy 6:9 But they that will be rich fall into temptation and a snare, and into many foolish and hurtful lusts, which drown men in destruction and perdition. [10] For the love of money is the root of all evil: which while some coveted after, they have erred from the faith, and pierced themselves through with many sorrows. [11] But thou, O man of God, flee these things; and follow after righteousness, godliness, faith, love, patience, meekness.

The love of money is the root of all evil. Money itself is not evil, but we are warned: “Trust not in oppression, and become not vain in robbery: if riches increase, set not your heart upon them” (Psalm 62:10). Having and making money, and being rich is not the problem in and of itself. The problem is “they that WILL be rich” and those that set their hearts upon money.

This is another verse that is tweaked in the new versions to say “the love of money is the root of all kinds of evil.” This is done to, number 1, not only cover for the corruption of the translators (who copyright their translations they are constantly updating for the purpose of making money); number 2, in conjunction with Colossians 2:8, provides a good alibi for those that will be rich and don’t have to feel convicted about their covetousness, lack of charity, and screwing people over; number 3, an attempt by the foolish translators to reconcile a supposed “contradiction” in verse 10 and Genesis 3:1-6 and the garden of Eden when money is not mentioned.

The latter is a very naive and ignorant position, as he who controls the money controls the power, he who has power can affect and influence the money. It was Mayer Amschel Rothschild who infamously said, “Give me control of a nation’s money and I care not who makes the laws.”

Money and riches are often compared to wisdom and knowledge in the scriptures, and are even more valuable than precious metals and jewels (Proverbs 3:13-15, 8:10-11, 18-19, 16:16, 20:15). Satan wanted to be like God and to ascend to his throne (Isaiah 14:12-14), and when he was cast out of heaven he then set about to establish his kingdom on earth, and tempted Adam and Eve to eat from the tree of the knowledge of good and evil — “a tree to be desired to make one wise” — which brought sin into the world; and by the time Jesus walked the earth as a man, Satan tempted him with giving Jesus all the kingdoms, and their power and glory, if he would worship Satan (Matthew 4:1-11; Luke 4:1-13). Money and power are intertwined. “Ye cannot serve God and mammon” (Luke 16:13; Matthew 6:24).

Ecclesiastes 10:19 A feast is made for laughter, and wine maketh merry: but money answereth all things.

This general and broad statement corroborates with 1 Timothy 6:10. While it can’t buy true, genuine friends and love, neither can it buy salvation (Acts 8:20) — money makes the world go round, and the love of money will drive people to do anything and is the source of all the problems in the world. Never lose sight of this fact; and it is why we are told to “flee these things.” Follow the money. All wars are bankers wars; government corruption, bad policy, and central banking are all about the love of money; organized religion is a money grab and the pastors are after filthy lucre; Hollywood and television, pornography, the music industry, gambling; drug smuggling and big-pharma and big-ag, all have to do with the love of money at the root of it; and society is messed-up in the head and in spirit because of these transgressions, which then causes a snowball effect because of this envy.

Colossians 3:14

Colossians 3:14 And above all these things put on charity, which is the bond of perfectness.

Peter says something identical as well: "And above all things have fervent charity among yourselves: for charity shall cover the multitude of sins” (1 Peter 4:8); and Paul reminds us to “Let all your things be done with charity” (1 Corinthians 16:14).

Again, the new versions all change this verse and most other passages to say ‘love’ instead of charity. This is another generic downgrade that cheapens the meaning. Charity is love, but love is not always charitable. As we just read, the love of money is the root of all evil and is clearly not charitable. Paul warned that in the last days perilous times shall come, and the first on the list is “For men shall be lovers of their own selves” (2 Timothy 3:1-9). Clearly that is not charitable; yet that’s all we hear promoted in the media, the music, the schools, and the churches and the pastors telling you to love yourself — all the move reason why substituting the word charity for love is incorrect; and we’ve seen the fruits that that has produced.

Nevertheless, 1 Corinthians 13:1-13 is the charity chapter (which see) and specifies in detail what charity is; which, again, to change the word to say ‘love’ is a contradiction in and of itself because the over a dozen qualities listed are self-sacrificial, and love can absolutely be and often times very conceited, envious and lustful.

Having said that, charity is perfectness (completeness); and “they make you that ye shall neither be barren nor unfruitful in the knowledge of our Lord Jesus Christ” (2 Peter 1:5-9).

Romans 1:17

I am combining several passages together for this one:

Romans 1:17 For therein is the righteousness of God revealed from faith to faith: as it is written, The just shall live by faith. Galatians 3:11 But that no man is justified by the law in the sight of God, it is evident: for, The just shall live by faith.

“The just shall live by faith” — is both a salvific and an instruction in righteousness principle to live by and remember. Salvation is in that it is not of ourselves, and is a gift from God, and is not of good works and our own righteousness (Ephesians 2:8-10; Titus 3:5-7; Romans 11:6). As in our daily walk, there are many times you have to take things by faith. Through thick and thin, the good and the bad, we must walk by faith.

Hebrews 11:1 Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen. [6] But without faith it is impossible to please him: for he that cometh to God must believe that he is, and that he is a rewarder of them that diligently seek him. 2 Corinthians 5:7 (For we walk by faith, not by sight:)

These verses will also save you some hassle from any fool or liar who wishes to get involved in the signs, dreams and visions, divination, stargazing, and monthly divination business to prove that “the rapture will happen on such and such a date,” or, “God showed me a sign in a dream about ___”. It’s all nonsense, and they have forgotten (or are deliberately lying) these verses before they give their vain divination (See: Matthew 16:1-4; Jeremiah 23; Isaiah 43:13; Ecclesiastes 11:1-6).

James 3:16

James 3:13 Who is a wise man and endued with knowledge among you? let him shew out of a good conversation his works with meekness of wisdom. [14] But if ye have bitter envying and strife in your hearts, glory not, and lie not against the truth. [15] This wisdom descendeth not from above, but is earthly, sensual, devilish. [16] For where envying and strife is, there is confusion and every evil work. [17] But the wisdom that is from above is first pure, then peaceable, gentle, and easy to be intreated, full of mercy and good fruits, without partiality, and without hypocrisy. [18] And the fruit of righteousness is sown in peace of them that make peace.

The whole passage is worth remembering and always bearing in mind when discerning anything you see, read, and hear. There is worldly wisdom (Colossians 2:8; 1 Corinthians 1:18-31, 2:1-13, 3:18-20; Col 2:18-23), and then there is godly wisdom; and in Jesus Christ “are hid all the treasures of wisdom and knowledge” (Colossians 2:1-4).

Wisdom that is true and right will manifest the fruit described in verse 17 and 18, but false wisdom is found in verse 15; and specifically verse 16 is worth committing to memory and will save you some headaches, as false wisdom, agendas and lies result in confusion and wickedness. Paul says, “For God is not the author of confusion, but of peace, as in all churches of the saints” (1 Corinthians 14:33).

Again, I’ve delved into this passage before in other reports and demonstrated the practical application of it.

Romans 8:28

Romans 8:28 And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.

This is one of the most important promises given to the child of God. Now, one must not forget the ‘order of operations’ of things in scripture, as this verse must be taken in context of Galatians 6:7-9 and the law of reaping and sowing. Living in sin and facing the repercussions of it is not God “trying your faith” or whatever nonsense I’ve heard some of these modern church people do. Furthermore, the new versions reword the verse which basically removes the promise and turns it into “God does good.”

The verse can be a bit of a rough one, especially in moments when our faith is put to the test, but it nonetheless is a reminder that the omniscient God sees and knows all, and that “your Father knoweth what things ye have need of, before ye ask him” (Matthew 6:8); and, “Remember the former things of old: for I am God, and there is none else; I am God, and there is none like me, Declaring the end from the beginning, and from ancient times the things that are not yet done, saying, My counsel shall stand, and I will do all my pleasure: (Isaiah 46:9-10).

The Lord has complete understanding and we do not, and so the many rough trials and tribulations of life are there for one reason or another even if we cannot understand why. Sometimes it’s for protection, judgement, chastening, trying of faith, or perhaps God allowing things to happen so you can be a minister to others (See: 1 Corinthians 9:19-23; 2 Corinthians 6:4-10; Philippians 2:12-13).

Ephesians 6:12

Ephesians 6:10 Finally, my brethren, be strong in the Lord, and in the power of his might. [11] Put on the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil. [12] For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places. [13] Wherefore take unto you the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand. [14] Stand therefore, having your loins girt about with truth, and having on the breastplate of righteousness; [15] And your feet shod with the preparation of the gospel of peace; [16] Above all, taking the shield of faith, wherewith ye shall be able to quench all the fiery darts of the wicked. [17] And take the helmet of salvation, and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God: [18] Praying always with all prayer and supplication in the Spirit, and watching thereunto with all perseverance and supplication for all saints;

The whole passage is great, but verse 12 I believe is most important; and I myself often forget this, but we as Christian soldiers are in a battle, and the warfare is spiritual, not physical; and how to fight the battle and armament needed is expressed in this passage, of which there is plenty great commentary and exposition for, but I shan’t get into that here. A great passage and honorable mention is 2 Timothy 2:3-4.

It is superfluous to know who and what we are fighting. The battle is against the devil and his angels, and his two favorite tools are politics and organized religion. This is exemplified perfectly in Ezekiel 28, the first paragraph describing the wicked prince of Tyrus, who proclaims himself as God and is full of power and riches; but the next paragraph rebukes the king of Tyrus, who is revealed to be Satan, as it is Lucifer, the god of this world, who gives and by extension these leaders their power and authority (though, of course, God is the one who still has ultimate dominion over Satan and can do as he wills). This is on full display and clearly demonstrated with the events and eventual reign of the antichrist and the false prophet, of which both are given their seat and power by Satan and is Satan working through them (Revelation 13, 16:13-14); as are the evil spirits that are possessing and oppressing other world leaders, religious hacks, movers of sedition, secret societies, and shadow banking cartels.

Proverbs 10:19

Proverbs 10:19 In the multitude of words there wanteth not sin: but he that refraineth his lips is wise.

I was ’t sure which verse to go with to lead-off this category, as it is really the principle of the matter, and that is keeping your mouth shut, and knowing when to speak and when not to speak.

Today, none more so than ever before, thanks to technology and instant communication devices, we have a LOT of “unruly and vain talkers and deceivers” (Titus 1:10). We live in a society today full of people who are full of words, with so much to say and so little behind it.

The Bible has a lot to say on the issue of the tongue.

Solomon says “be more ready to hear, than to give the sacrifice of fools” (Ecclesisates 5:1); Be not rash with thy mouth, and let not thine heart be hasty to utter any thing before God: for God is in heaven, and thou upon earth: therefore let thy words be few” (2); “a fool's voice is known by multitude of words” (3); “Suffer not thy mouth to cause thy flesh to sin” (6); “For in the multitude of dreams and many words there are also divers vanities: but fear thou God” (7). He also goes on to say, “A fool also is full of words (Ecclesiastes 10:12-15).

Fools run their mouths. They love to talk and talk and talk. The more someone talks the more of a fool they are. It is manifest in today’s society where generations of old and young don’t listen and are only concerned that their voice is heard the most and the loudest.

Proverbs 17:27 He that hath knowledge spareth his words: and a man of understanding is of an excellent spirit. [28] Even a fool, when he holdeth his peace, is counted wise: and he that shutteth his lips is esteemed a man of understanding.

The real wise ones are those who stay quiet and listen. The chatterboxes and social butterflies are the fools who have little to say of much value. It’s usually half-truths, hyperboles, tall tales and fables, outright lies, and idiots trying to justify themselves. I don’t need to blurt out everything to explain myself. Many aesthetics in oriental religions, laying aside what they actually believe, are accounted as wise because they have mastered the ability to patiently and calmly sit for many hours and days without saying anything.

Proverbs 10:19 corroborates perfectly with James 3:1-12 and the sins of the tongue and mouth.

James 1:19 Wherefore, my beloved brethren, let every man be swift to hear, slow to speak, slow to wrath: [20] For the wrath of man worketh not the righteousness of God.

Mastering control of the tongue takes much practice and discipline. I certainly wasn’t good at this when I first got saved, but I have gotten very good at it, but even then there are times I realize in the moment I probably should not have said something because I am in the presence of a babbler, and any wood you give them will keep the fire going.

Colossians 3:2

Colossians 3:1 If ye then be risen with Christ, seek those things which are above, where Christ sitteth on the right hand of God. [2] Set your affection on things above, not on things on the earth. [3] For ye are dead, and your life is hid with Christ in God. [4] When Christ, who is our life, shall appear, then shall ye also appear with him in glory.

This goes back to what I said earlier about the judgment seat of Christ, for this is an extension of that same track of logic and is the foundation as to how to earn those rewards.

Jesus said not to lay up treasures here on earth, but to lay up treasures in heaven: “For where your treasure is, there will your heart be also” (Matthew 6:21); and “ye cannot server God and mammon” (Matthew 6:24). And again, “[…] He that layeth up treasure for himself, and is not rich toward God” (Luke 12:21). Proverbially, “There is that maketh himself rich, yet hath nothing: there is that maketh himself poor, yet hath great riches” (Proverbs 13:7).

Yay, it is true that we have to live in this world, as Paul says: "And they that use this world, as not abusing it: for the fashion of this world passeth away” (1 Corinthians 7:29-34). The distinction between using and abusing is not to be ignored as there is a difference. Thus, it should come as no surprise that many of the new versions remove the word ‘affection’ from Colossians 3:2 because the word implies propensity, fondness, partiality, and passion. Hence, it is why we are told: “Love not the world, neither the things that are in the world (1 John 2:15-17); and, “Ye adulterers and adulteresses, know ye not that the friendship of the world is enmity with God? whosoever therefore will be a friend of the world is the enemy of God” (James 4:4).

1 Thessalonians 5:16-23

1 Thessalonians 5:16 Rejoice evermore. [17] Pray without ceasing. [18] In every thing give thanks: for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus concerning you. [19] Quench not the Spirit. [20] Despise not prophesyings. [21] Prove all things; hold fast that which is good. [22] Abstain from all appearance of evil. [23] And the very God of peace sanctify you wholly; and I pray God your whole spirit and soul and body be preserved blameless unto the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ.

I am cheating with this one because all these verses are great and need little commentary.

However, verses 21 and 22 are worth commenting on. Don’t just accept what you are told. Test it, try it, compare things what the word of God says. “Beloved, believe not every spirit, but try the spirits whether they are of God: because many false prophets are gone out into the world” (1 John 4:1). Prove your own selves (2 Corinthians 13:5-7); prove your own work (Galatians 6:4); “Proving what is acceptable unto the Lord” (Ephesians 5:10). People are so naive anymore they just believe anything they are told, or they don’t prove things far enough are get caught up in counter-narrative movements.

Verse 22 in the new versions removes the word ‘appearance.’ It’s not just evil itself that needs to be avoided, but if it simply looks evil then it is to be rejected. You can’t avoid all forms and kinds of evil if you don’t discern what they look like first; but we have seen what fruit has been wrought of the new versions seeing as its preachers and readers cannot discern evil if it hits them across the face! If it waddles like a duck, quacks like a duck, well then that’s just you being too judgmental and presumptuous, bigot!

Psalm 101:3 I will set no wicked thing before mine eyes: I hate the work of them that turn aside; it shall not cleave to me. [4] A froward heart shall depart from me: I will not know a wicked person. [7] He that worketh deceit shall not dwell within my house: he that telleth lies shall not tarry in my sight.

The appearance of evil and those images will embed themselves into your mind. Look at what television, smartphones, social media, Hollywood movies, videogames, anime and pornography have done to society.

Titus 2:13

Titus 2:11 For the grace of God that bringeth salvation hath appeared to all men, [12] Teaching us that, denying ungodliness and worldly lusts, we should live soberly, righteously, and godly, in this present world; [13] Looking for that blessed hope, and the glorious appearing of the great God and our Saviour Jesus Christ; [14] Who gave himself for us, that he might redeem us from all iniquity, and purify unto himself a peculiar people, zealous of good works.

The Lord and Savior Jesus Christ is our hope (1 Timothy 1:1), and whether we are alive or dead we are promised to be raised again and be with the Lord forever (1 Thessalonians 4:13-18, 5:1-10), as he is the resurrection and the life (John 14:24-27). “The wicked is driven away in his wickedness: but the righteous hath hope in his death” (Proverbs 14:32).

A Christian is two-thirds redeemed; the spirit has been quickened and the soul has been redeemed, but the body of sinful flesh has not. The coming of the Lord, whether we live to experience it (falsely so-called “the rapture”) or if we die before that time, we will receive new celestial bodies (1 Corinthians 15:35-58). The Bible says we are “saved by hope” (Romans 8:18-25); and, “for now is our salvation nearer than when we believed” (Romans 13:11).

2 Thessalonians 3:5 And the Lord direct your hearts into the love of God, and into the patient waiting for Christ.

***

That is my list of verses that I think are worth committing to memory and why. There are others I could have added to this list, but I think I provided a solid selection of them.

As I said, I recommend that you learn, memorize, meditate upon and put these verses into practice.

Psalm 119:33 HE. Teach me, O LORD, the way of thy statutes; and I shall keep it unto the end.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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